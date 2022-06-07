Diablo Immortal Runes Guide

In this guide, we’ll be looking into what kind of useful material Rune is in Diablo Immortal, where you can get it, and how many types of Runes exist in Diablo Immortal. So without further ado, let’s begin.

What are Runes in Diablo Immortal

To have the best performance out of your equipment in Diablo Immortal, players need to farm Legendary Gems, which are slottable items for characters in the game. These will buff players’ stats and provide them with some fantastic new abilities.

In addition, they will also boost a player’s Combat Rating. However, before players can do so, they first need to get their hands on the Runes.

Runes are one of the most important and valuable items in Diablo Immortal that are used to craft the Legendary Gems. These act as resource currency in the game.

Once players have got their hand on Runes in the game, they can take it to the Apprentice Jeweler and combine it with Platinum to acquire one or two-star ranking legendary gems.

Runes are categorized into two major types; Common Runes and Uncommon Runes. The first type of Rune is used to craft one and two-star ranking legendary gems, whereas the latter type is used exclusively to craft two-star ranking legendary gems.

At the same time, other higher-ranking legendary gems can be crafted by using the recipes available at the Jeweler. However, they take a lot of time and can be expensive; having enough runes stacked can make the process easier for you.

How to Get Runes in Diablo Immortal



Now that we’re clear on what kind of items Runes are and their purposes in the game, let’s look into where you can get them from. There are three significant ways to obtain Runes in Diablo Immortal.

Elder Rifts



The first way to get as many runes as possible is through Elder Rifts. Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal features a randomly generated dungeon with endless monsters and hefty prizes.

Once players have successfully completed the event, they get Experience Points, Gold, and Fading Embers as rewards. Fading embers is an in-game currency used to get runes from nearby merchants.

To enhance your Elder Rifts experience, use Rare Crests or Legendary Crests. When you do so, it will allow you to claim Runes directly once completing the Elder Rift. This will grant you a decent number of Runes that can be used for your buffing your character abilities and gear. Moreover, these Runes will be a mix of both Common and Uncommon runes

Challenge Rifts



Challenge Rifts are a more complicated version of Elder Rifts. These events are divided into several levels with many challenges and bosses that players have to face. With the completion of each level, players are rewarded with various types of runes.

These mostly range in between ATI and FA; however time to time, there are also drops of a higher level rune. Rift Raids are one of the most reliable ways to bulk up your Rune stash in the game persistently.

Fading Embers



One of the most obvious ways to obtain Runes in the game is by trading Fading Embers with the merchants. Yet again, this currency can also be obtained by taking part in various challenges and missions in the game, especially the Elder and Challenge Rifts, enhanced by legendary crests.

Moreover, if your partner also uses legendary crests during these challenges, the chances of obtaining Fading Embers doubles up. Once you have enough of these, trade them with the merchant to acquire the Rune you want.

Types of Runes in Diablo Immortal and their Associated Gems



There are currently a total of 15 Runes that players can avail themselves of while playing in Diablo Immortal. We’ve listed the name of each Rune alongside how much Fading Embers (FE ) it requires.

Ati (10 FE)

Weh (30 FE)

Nie (Fading FE)

Pyr: (30 FE)

Lux: (30 FE)

Ord: (30 FE)

Fa: (40 FE)

Syl: (120 FE)

Urs: (120 FE)

Bol: (120 FE)

Ent: (120 FE)

Dr: (120 FE)

Vox: (120 FE)

Rae: (120 FE)

Tyr: (120 FE)

By using these Runes, players can craft some valuable legendary gems in Diablo Immortal. Following is the recipe for each of them according to their star ranking.

1 Star Ranking Legendary Gem Recipes

Berserker’s Eye: Requires 2x Pyr Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Pyr Rune and 7x Ati Rune Ca’arsen’s Invigoration: Requires 2x Syl Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Syl Rune and 7x Ati Rune Chained Death: Requires 2x Vox Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Vox Rune and 7x Ati Rune Defiant Soul: Requires 2x Ent Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Ent Rune and 7x Ati Rune Everlasting Torment: Requires 2x Bol Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Bol Rune and 7x Ati Rune Freedom and Devotion: Requires 2x Dro Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Dro Rune and 7x Ati Rune Mocking Laughter: Requires 2x Rae Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Rae Rune and 7x Ati Rune Nightmare Wreath: Requires 2x Nie Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Nie Rune and 7x Ati Rune Pain of Subjugation: Requires 2x Lux Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Lux Rune and 7x Ati Rune Respite Stone: Requires 2x Ord Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Ord Rune and 7x Ati Rune Seled’s Weakening: Requires 2x Tyr Rune and 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Tyr Rune and 7x Ati Rune The Black Rose: Requires 2x Rune and Weh 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Rune and Weh 7x Ati Rune Trickshot Gem: Requires 2x Rune and Aud 7x Ati Rune

Requires 2x Rune and Aud 7x Ati Rune Zod Stone: Requires 2x Urs Rune and 7x Ati Rune

2 Star Ranking Legendary Gem Recipes