Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal will provide you with unique effects, resonance, and combat rating. But players still don’t know which legendary gem they should invest and turn into Gem Power. This Diablo Immortal guide will help you make that decision by providing a Legendary Gems Tier list.
Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems Tier List
Legendary gems are categorized by stars which show how common they are. You can get a 1-star legendary gem more easily than a 5-star one.
1 Star Legendary Gem Tier List
In Diablo Immortal 1 star legendary gem will provide you with 8 Combat Rating and 15 Resonance at Rank 1. The Resonance and Combat Rating will increase as you rank up, and at Rank 10, which is the final rank, you will get a 44 Combat Rating. The tier list for the Diablo Immortal 1 Star Legendary Gems can be seen below.
S Tier
- Everlasting Torment
A Tier
- Berserker’s Eye
- Trickshot Gem
- Chained Death
- Ca’arsen’s Invigoration
B Tier
- Seled’s Wealening
- Zod Stone
- The Black Rose
- Respite Stone
C Tier
- Pain of Subjugation
- Lo’s Focused Gaze
- Defiant Soul
- Nightmare Wreath
- Mocking Laughter
2 Star Legendary Gem Tier List
In Diablo Immortal, 2-star legendary gem will provide you with 12 Combat Rating and 30 Resonance at Rank 1. The Resonance and Combat Rating will increase as you rank up, and at Rank 10, which is the final rank, you will get 66 Combat Rating. The tier list for these Legendary Gems can be seen below.
S Tier
- Power & Command
- Fervant Fang
A Tier
- Bloody Reach
- Cutthroat’s Grin
- Lightning Core
B Tier
- The Hunger
- Battleguard
C Tier
- Unity Crystal
5 Star Legendary Gem Tier List
5-star legendary gem will provide you with a 12-24 Combat Rating and 30-100 Resonance at Rank 1. The Resonance and Combat Rating will increase as you rank up, and at Rank 10, which is the final rank, you will 240 Combat Rating. The tier list for the Diablo Immortal 5 Star Legendary Gems can be seen below.
S Tier
- Blood-Soaked Jade
- Seeping Bile
A Tier
- Blessing of the Worthy
- Chip of Stone Flesh
B Tier
- Frozen Heart
- Phoenix Ashes
- Howler’s Call
C Tier
- Echoing Shade