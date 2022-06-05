Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal will provide you with unique effects, resonance, and combat rating. But players still don’t know which legendary gem they should invest and turn into Gem Power. This Diablo Immortal guide will help you make that decision by providing a Legendary Gems Tier list.

Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems Tier List

Legendary gems are categorized by stars which show how common they are. You can get a 1-star legendary gem more easily than a 5-star one.

1 Star Legendary Gem Tier List

In Diablo Immortal 1 star legendary gem will provide you with 8 Combat Rating and 15 Resonance at Rank 1. The Resonance and Combat Rating will increase as you rank up, and at Rank 10, which is the final rank, you will get a 44 Combat Rating. The tier list for the Diablo Immortal 1 Star Legendary Gems can be seen below.

S Tier

Everlasting Torment

A Tier

Berserker’s Eye

Trickshot Gem

Chained Death

Ca’arsen’s Invigoration

B Tier

Seled’s Wealening

Zod Stone

The Black Rose

Respite Stone

C Tier

Pain of Subjugation

Lo’s Focused Gaze

Defiant Soul

Nightmare Wreath

Mocking Laughter

2 Star Legendary Gem Tier List

In Diablo Immortal, 2-star legendary gem will provide you with 12 Combat Rating and 30 Resonance at Rank 1. The Resonance and Combat Rating will increase as you rank up, and at Rank 10, which is the final rank, you will get 66 Combat Rating. The tier list for these Legendary Gems can be seen below.

S Tier

Power & Command

Fervant Fang

A Tier

Bloody Reach

Cutthroat’s Grin

Lightning Core

B Tier

The Hunger

Battleguard

C Tier

Unity Crystal

5 Star Legendary Gem Tier List

5-star legendary gem will provide you with a 12-24 Combat Rating and 30-100 Resonance at Rank 1. The Resonance and Combat Rating will increase as you rank up, and at Rank 10, which is the final rank, you will 240 Combat Rating. The tier list for the Diablo Immortal 5 Star Legendary Gems can be seen below.

S Tier

Blood-Soaked Jade

Seeping Bile

A Tier

Blessing of the Worthy

Chip of Stone Flesh

B Tier

Frozen Heart

Phoenix Ashes

Howler’s Call

C Tier