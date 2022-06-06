Legendary Gems are significantly important when it comes to improving your character for endgame dungeons and rifts. You will need a lot of Legendary Gems to upgrade all of your gear, a feat that will be expensive and not easy. The following guide will show you how to farm Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal.

How To Farm Legendary Gems In Diablo Immortal

Legendary Gems have different star ratings (1-Star to 5-Star) that show how powerful or rare they are. The higher the star rating the more powerful the Legendary Gem is.

The first and probably the best way to farm Legendary Gems is through Elder Rifts. You will be running a lot of Elder Rifts in the endgame to farm most of your upgrades. However, each run does not necessarily guarantee the best Legendary Gems. You’ll have to use Rare or Legendary Crests to better your chances.

Using Rare Crests for an Elder Rift gives you Runes and a better chance of a Legendary Gem. Using Legendary Crests does the same except that it guarantees a Legendary Gem.

You can get one free Rare Crest per day by going to the Elder Rift portal. Moreover, if you want to get more Rare Crests, you will have to buy them from the Hilts Trader. Legendary Crests are however quite rare and only one can be purchased from the Hilt Trader per month. If one wants to buy more of them, they will have to spend real money for this purpose.

Legendary Crests are a very sought-after item/currency in the game but not the only way to farm Legendary Gems. You can use Rare Crests to accumulate Runes to craft Legendary Gems that can later be upgraded to better star ratings. Both the Crests add up Fading Embers to your inventory, thus allowing you to also craft Runes which in turn can be used to craft Legendary Gems.

Crafting Legendary Gems Using Runes

Players can easily craft 1 or 2-star Legendary Gems by going to the Apprentice Jeweler. You need to combine Runes in a certain way to craft the required Legendary Gems. To craft 5-star Legendary Gems, one needs to spend Ati Runes by visiting the “Random Legendary Gem” option.

Upgrading Legendary Gems

One needs to get access to two pieces of recipes for upgrading Legendary Gems. The first one is Gem Power which you can get from the Apprentice Jeweler by scrapping Legendary Gems that you don’t need.

The second way is to duplicate Legendary Gems that are of the same type. All levels of upgrade cannot be duplicated, so you need more duplicates for higher levels or the gems that are rare. This means that the 5-star are quite difficult to duplicate and require much time.

Buying And Selling Legendary Gems In The Market

One can buy and sell Legendary Gems from other players by going to the market in Westmarch. The currency used here is Platinum which one can get by selling items in the market or buying them using real money by visiting the cash shops in the market.

Players can add Legendary Gems, Regular Gems, and Still Stones to the queue by going to Sell Tab. One can add items in their inventory from the stash to sell them while for buying one needs to search for gems in the queue and then visit the buy tab for purchasing gems.

Another trick to get Legendary Gems is to get them during the completion of story quests and by logging in for 3 days in a row.