Diablo Immortal Helliquary Guide

The Helliquary is a newly introduced “raid” mechanic in Diablo Immortal. This guide will help you answer that question while covering all aspects of the Helliquary in Diablo Immortal including how to unlock and the workings of the Helliquary.

How to Unlock the Helliquary in Diablo Immortal

Helliquary is not available to the player from the get-go but is only unlocked once the player has finished the main storyline in Bilefen which will conclude with the player being sent to Westmarch where they will visit Deckard Cain’s Workshop.

In a hidden room of the workshop, you will find yourself face to face with Rayoc who will tell you everything about the basics of the Helliquary and will also assign you, your first target – Chaos Herald Pyl.

How Does the Helliquary Work in Diablo Immortal?

Helliquary provides the player with a buff for their combat rating, one of the most important attributes in the game, in return for a Demonic Remain which a boss will drop upon being taken down.

Once you have taken a boss down and it has dropped a demon remain, you will need to return to the workshop where the Helliquary is located and seal the demonic remain inside of it to receive the passive Combat Rating buff.

Socketing or sealing a demonic remain inside the Helliquary will grant you with a Combat Rating Buff and sometimes an additional situational buff as well.

Upgrading your Helliquary will also increase your Combat Rating buff. Once your Helliquary has reached a certain level, it will be able to track down Wrathborne Demons and further upgradation will only be possible after defeating the demon.

How to Upgrade Helliquary in Diablo Immortal

You can upgrade your Helliquary using Hellfire Scoria which can be obtained by taking your Normal Scoria to Charsi, a blacksmith, who will convert normal Socaria into Hellfire Scoria for a measly cost of 100 gold.

You can use that Hellfire Scoria to upgrade your Helliquary. Every subsequent level will require more Hellfire Scoria than the previous level.

Upgradation will unlock extra slots for Demonic Remains and additional Combat Rating Buffs.

How to Farm Hellfire Scoria

Hellfire Scoria comes from the refinement of Scoria by Charsi, the blacksmith. Normal Scoria can be obtained or farmed through two methods at this point in the game.

The first method is by completing the daily battle pass quest which will grant you 1 Scoria and the second method is by taking down the Helliquary boss in a raid which will grant you 10 Scoria.

Aside from these two methods, there isn’t any other method available right now to farm Scoria.

How to Farm Demonic Remains

Demon Remains are responsible for combat rating buffs when they are sealed inside the Helliquary. They are only obtained by one method which is by taking down Helliquary Bosses.

There are three Demonic Remains in Diablo Immortal which are as follows.

Pyl’s Flowing Chaos

Flame-Twisted Claw

Frozen Wing of the Shivering Death

Diablo Immortal Helliquary Raid Bosses

Helliquary Raid bosses unlock once you upgrade your Helliquary to a required level with each boss requiring a different level. Following is the list of all Helliquary Raid Bosses in Diablo Immortal.

Although no requirement bounds you to raid a boss in a party of 8 people and you are allowed to solo raid a boss, it is not recommended as the bosses are a formidable foe.

It is recommended to carry out the raid in form of groups. There is a recommended combat rating that should be kept in mind before jumping into the fight.

If you are below the recommended combat rating, then you will be taken out quite easily only making it hard for you to fight. The higher the combat rating you have, the easier the fight will be.