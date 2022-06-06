Diablo Immortal Vitaath, The Shivering Death Helliquary Raid Guide

This detailed guide will cover Vitaath, the Shivering Death Helliquary Raid boss fight in Diablo Immortal. We will cover each phase, talk about her moveset and suggest a sound strategy to take her down quickly and efficiently.

How to Defeat Vitaath, the Shivering Death Helliquary Raid

To get into a raid fight with Vitaath, the Shivering Death in Diablo Immortal, you must go to the Frozen Tundra close to the Bitter Harth Waypoint. This location can be found just east of the Caven of Echoes Entrance. Right here, you will find the gate to start the raid.

You should have a combat rating of 2280 for defeating Vitaath, the Shivering Death. If you have less rating, it is better to avoid fighting this raid boss in Diablo Immortal.

After reaching the raid location first, you have to deal with her Ice Clan Impalers, Warriors, and Shaman who are attacking you. You should stick together with your team while taking them out, so you don’t lose anyone here.

Once you have defeated them, the fight with the Vitaath, the Shivering Death will start again as a four-phase fight. All the phases and strategies you have to follow can be seen below.

Boss Fight Phase #1

In this first phase of the fight, Vitaath will continue moving around a small area and randomly attacking your team players. She will also use some special abilities like Icicle Zone from Above along with the attack.

In this, four ice zones will be created in the arena, and falling icicles will damage anyone standing in these circles. You can counter this attack by staying out of the icy zones.

The second ability Vitaath, the Shivering Death, will use is the Frontal Line attack. In this attack, she will summon icicles in front of her to deal damage to your team. Just avoid standing in the telegraphed zone to protect yourself from this attack.

In the first phase, the third ability she will use is the Frontal Cone attack. In this attack, Vitaath, the Shivering Death, will unsheathe her icy sword to perform a swing attack in front of her. You can easily dodge this attack as an effective zone can be seen easily.

The last ability Vitaath, the Shivering Death, will use in the first phase is Ice Debuff. In this, a random player will be affected by the damaging ice debuff.

You have to stay away from the player affected by this debuff, and if you are affected by this, stay away from your raid members.

You should enter this fight with ranged members so they can attack Vitaath, the Shivering Death, from a long distance. If you attack her from a distance, you can dodge most of her attacks easily and deal damage.

Continue to attack her from afar, and the fight will enter the second phase.

Boss Fight Phase #2

In the second phase of the fight, Vitaath, the Shivering Death will rise in the air. You have to take out her summons first. She will summon minions like Frozen Shade, Icy Clones, and Chiling Construct.

Take out all three clones, and then she will return to the ground and start attacking you with the attacks from the first phase. To succeed in this phase, take out clones asap. So, she can return to the ground quickly and free the arena from other summons as well.

In this phase, also ranged players can be used to deal damage from a distance, and the melee one can use that time to land some serious hits. If you continue to do that, the fight will enter the third phase.

Boss Fight Phase #3

In phase three of the Vitaath, the Shivering Death raid, the fight gets interesting, and she will use attacks like Point-Blank AoE Pulse.

That will throw ice in all directions that can deal with AoE damage to all the raid members, so try your best to dodge these. She will also shatter the Icicles left from phase 2 for summoning the Frozen Shades.

Be calculated and precise if you want to survive this phase. Attack her summons and try to land as many hits as you can so that her health falls and you can proceed to the fourth phase of the fight.

Boss Fight Phase #4

Phase four is identical to phase 2. But Vitaath, will not fly in the air so you cant damage her like that. In this phase Vitaath will use all of the abilities she uses in the previous phases and summon minions.

The strategy you need to follow in this phase is pretty much the same as phase 2. First, you have to take out the minions and then focus your attacks on the Vitaath, the Shivering Death.

Once all the minions are taken care the boss will fall after a few good hits. Your rewards for defeating Vitaath, the Shivering Death, depending on the difficulty level.