Diablo 4 The Curator Boss Guide

The Curator is the boss of the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in Diablo 4. This dungeon can only be started after you finish the main story campaign.

You also need to be in World Tier 2: Veteran Difficulty in order to access the dungeon. Additionally, you need to ensure that you have reached level 50 in the game.

Once you defeat The Curator and finish the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, you will be able to access World Tier 3: Nightmare.

This bumps up the difficulty of the game but you will also gain access to Unique tier items. As such, we will be showing you how to defeat The Curator in D4.

Where to find The Curator in Diablo 4

The Curator boss can be found in the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon right at the end. You don’t have to go out of your way to find it since it is found in the starting area of Kyovashad.

So all you need to do is fast travel to Kyovashad and proceed Northeast in the town. You will have visited this area during playing the campaign in Act 1, so just make your way back.

How to defeat the Curator in Diablo 4

The Curator is not an easy boss by any means compared to other bosses in D4. If you want to defeat him, you need to devise a strong strategy that includes knowing his attacks and avoiding them.

Additionally, you can craft the Elixir of Undead Slaying and use it prior to the battle. It will provide a 20% bonus damage against him

Following are the various attacks of the Curator which need to be dodged with the right movements.

Skeleton Summon

The Curator will summon multiple skeletons in the room to slow you down. They aren’t particularly strong but they will be an annoyance. Use strong AOE attacks to take them out quickly.

Scythe Swipe

In Scythe Swipe, The Curator swings his weapon in an arc and does massive damage if it hits you. He uses this attack when you attack him from the front. So it’s best to keep moving after a few hits so he doesn’t hit you.

There will be a charge-up time before he does this attack, so that’s your cue to get out of the way.

Homing Skeleton Skulls

The Curator will also shoot out glowing Homing Skeleton Skulls which follow you across the map and hit you. This is not a highly damaging attack but it is certainly an annoyance. When you see them coming, move around with sharp turns to avoid them.

Spectral Ground Slam

This is an AOE attack in which The Curator slams his weapon down into the ground and sends out spectral patterns on the ground that hit you.

The best way to avoid them is to not get in the way as they trigger. Usually, there is a wind-up time before he does this which is your cue to get away. He releases three patterns at first but then switches to five when his health drops.

Bone Walls

The Curator will create Bone Walls inside the room with different designs. The walls have nothing to do with damage, but it restricts the area to move around to dodge other attacks.

Additionally, when these walls will explode, they will damage a small area around them. Just go to any corner of the room and stick to the boundary wall of the room to avoid the damage coming from the explosion of walls.

Cyclones

The Curator will also release some spirits cyclones which move around and damage along a path. They move in a pattern that can be predicted to avoid them.

Get as many attacks in as you can in between these and the boss will go down.

The Curator rewards and loot

Upon successful completion of defeating The Curator, you will get experience, gold, and random equipment. But the main reward is that you will unlock World Tier 3: Nightmare Difficulty.