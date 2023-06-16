Diablo 4 Sorcerer Paragon Boards Guide

As you progress through Diablo 4, you will start earning Paragon Points. These points allow you to unlock nodes in your Paragon Board and build your class through them. Similar is the case with the Diablo 4 Sorcerer Paragon boards.

The game begins with providing you a table of Basic Paragons, where you unlock basic upgrades for your character, and these are followed up by Legendary Paragon Boards, which offer specific buffs and powerups.

Paragons allow players to upgrade their characters and build in D4. Other than these paragons, players can also equip glyphs. Glyphs can be found in Nightmare Dungeons only. These can be equipped within Paragon boards to buff your character further.

Every character has their own Paragon Boards in D4, meaning that every character can be built differently. This guide will cover the Paragon Boards for Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

Jump To:

Sorcerer Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

The Paragon board for the Sorcerer class is unlocked after you reach level 50. After hitting the level cap of D4, players can start working towards unlocking their Paragon board nodes to strengthen their character.

There are four rarity levels of Nodes in a Paragon Board. These include the Normal, Magic, Rare, and Legendary Nodes.

Normal Node s boost a player’s Dexterity, Strength, Intelligence, and Willpower.

s boost a player’s Dexterity, Strength, Intelligence, and Willpower. Magic Nodes offer the same stats buffs but higher and may also provide HP, damage, and defense buffs.

offer the same stats buffs but higher and may also provide HP, damage, and defense buffs. Rare Nodes offer some effect boosts in addition to stat boosts.

offer some effect boosts in addition to stat boosts. Legendary Nodes provide powerful effect boosts. These boosts determine the playstyle of a character.

You can also find the Board Attachment Gates on your Paragon table. These gates open up new parts of the paragon board that focus on improving your build.

With this information, let us look at all the Paragon boards for Sorcerer Class in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Basic Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Resilience Rare 4% Resistance to All Elements 4% HP Increase All non-physical damage the character deals is increased by 10%, and 4% increased HP of the total HP pool. Elementalist Rare All non-physical damage the character deals are increased by 10%, and 4% increased HP of the total HP pool. 10% Increase in Non-Physical Damage +10 Intelligence Elemental Balance Rare All non-physical damage dealt by the character is increased by 10%. Increased intelligence stat All non-physical damage the character deals are increased by 10%, and 4% increased HP of the total HP pool. Erudite Rare 4% Resistance to All Elements +10 Intelligence Increased 4% Resistance to all elemental attacks along with Increased intelligence stat.

Burning Instinct Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Burning Instinct Legendary Fire damage is increased by 40% of your Critical Damage. The damage is further increased for every 20 Intelligence you get – Keeper of Flames Rare 12% Fire Damage Resistance 4.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning 40 Safeguard Rare 13% Less Damage from Elite Enemies +100 Armor Another +10.0% Damage to Burning Enemies if requirements are met Kindling Rare +10% Additional Damage to Burning Enemies +16% Damage to Elite enemies Another +10.0% Damage to Burning Enemies if you meet the requirements. Culler Rare 10% Chance to inflict injury on Elite enemies +50% Attack Speed Another Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.0% Chance to Execute Injured N on-Elites if requirements are met. Cinders Rare +10% Additional Damage to Burning Enemies +10 Intelligence Another 4.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning if you meet the requirements. Smoldering Embers Rare 8% Reduced Damage from Enemies inflicted with Burn +10 Intelligence Another 4.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning if Requirements are met.

Static Surge

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Static Surge Legendary Restore 10 Mana when you Stun enemies – Lightning Resilience Rare 12% Lightning Resistance 4% Increased HP 12% additional resistance to Lightning based attacks Overwhelming Rare +15% Additional Damage to Stunned Enemies +16% Additional Damage to Elite enemies It inflicts 15% extra damage to all Stunned enemies if Dexterity is 270. Incapacitate Rare +15% Additional Damage to Stunned Enemies +10 Intelligence It inflicts 15% additional damage to all Stunned enemies if Dexterity is 270. Paralyzing Rare +15% Additional Damage to Stunned Enemies +3.2 Maximum Mana Lightning Resistance increases by 12% if Willpower is 250. Restorative Rare +4% Healing from Potions 4% Increased HP All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4% Electro Rare 12% Lightning Resistance +10 Intelligence Lightning Resistance increased by 12% if Willpower is 250.

Sorcerer Ceaseless Conduit Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Ceaseless Conduit Legendary 6.5% Reduction in Damage taken over a long time, 40% Increased Resistance to All Elements – Suffused Resilience Rare 14% increase in movement speed when you kill Elite enemies Another 4% Increased Resistance to All Elements Attacks Conduit Rare 17% Increased Crackling Energy Damage 10% Increased Lightning Damage 17% Increased damage from Crackling Energy if Dexterity is 250. Recuperate Rare +10 HP Regen when you are not taking Damage +4% Healing from Potions All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4% Hunter Killer Rare 14% Movement Speed increase for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite enemy 16% Increased Damage to Elite Enemies 14% increase to movement speed when you kill Elite enemies Galvanic Catalyst Rare 17% Increased Crackling Energy Damage +10 Intelligence 17% Increased damage from Crackling Energy if Dexterity is 270. Electro Rare 12% Increased Lightning Resistance +10 Intelligence 12% Additional Lightning Resistance if Willpower is 250.

Elemental Summoner

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Searing Heat Legendary 10% Increased Fire Damage, +10 intelligence – Flame-Touched Rare 10% Increased Fire Damage +10 intelligence 10% increased Fire damage if Willpower is 260. Ashes Rare 24% Additional Fire Resistance +10 Intelligence Fire resistance increases by 12% if Dexterity is 250. Keeper of Flames Rare 12% Additional Fire Resistance, 4% Reduced Damage taken from Burning enemies 4% Reduced Damage from Enemies that are on Fire Combustion Rare 10% Increased Fire Damage, +15% Damage from all Conjuration Skills 10% Increased Fire Damage if you have 260 Dexterity and 350 Intelligence. Recuperate Rare +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently +4% Healing from Potions All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4% Pyromancy Rare +10% Increased Fire Damage Over Time 20% Increased Fire Damage Lingering Fire damage increased by 10% if Intelligence is 345.

Diablo 4 Icefall Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Icefall Legendary Get a barrier worth 15% of your total HP when you kill a frozen enemy – Keeper of Winter Rare 12% Increased Cold Resistance 6% Reduced damage from Chilled Enemies Take 6% Reduced Damage from Chilled Enemies if Dexterity is 270. Cryomancy Rare 20% Increased Cold Damage 4% Chill Application Deal 10% Additional Cold Damage if Intelligence is 330. Frigid Rare 6% Reduced damage from Chilled Enemies +10 Intelligence Take 6% Reduced Damage from Chilled Enemies if Dexterity is 260. Frosts Rare 15% Increased Damage to Chilled Enemies +10 Intelligence Deals 15% additional damage to Chilled Enemies if Willpower is 250. Polar Rime Rare 15% Increased Damage to Chilled Enemies +10% Non-Physical Damage dealt Deals 15% additional damage to Chilled Enemies if Willpower is 260. Recuperate Rare +4% Healing from Potions +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%

Enchantment Master Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Enchantment Master Legendary All Enchantments are 20% stronger – Recuperate Rare +4% Healing from Potions +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4% Ruinous Rare 6.5% Reduction in Lingering Damage, 4% Additional Resistance to All Elemental attacks All 10% Non-Physical Damage is increased if Willpower is 250. Suffused Resilience Rare 10% Increased Non-Physical Damage, 4% Increased HP Increased 4% Resistance to All Elemental attacks Erudite Rare 4% Increased Resistance to All Elemental Attacks +10 Intelligence Resistance to all Elemental attacks increased by 4% Elementalist Rare 10% Increased Non-Physical Damage 4% Increased HP 10% Non-Physical Damage is increased if Intelligence is 200. Elemental Balance Rare 10% Increased Non-Physical Damage +10 Intelligence All 10% Non-Physical Damage is increased

Diablo 4 Frigid Fate Paragon Board