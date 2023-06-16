Diablo 4 Sorcerer Paragon Boards Guide

As you progress through Diablo 4, you will start earning Paragon Points. These points allow you to unlock nodes in your Paragon Board and build your class through them. Similar is the case with the Diablo 4 Sorcerer Paragon boards.
The game begins with providing you a table of Basic Paragons, where you unlock basic upgrades for your character, and these are followed up by Legendary Paragon Boards, which offer specific buffs and powerups.
Paragons allow players to upgrade their characters and build in D4. Other than these paragons, players can also equip glyphs. Glyphs can be found in Nightmare Dungeons only. These can be equipped within Paragon boards to buff your character further.
Every character has their own Paragon Boards in D4, meaning that every character can be built differently. This guide will cover the Paragon Boards for Sorcerer in Diablo 4.
Jump To:
- Sorcerer Basic Board
- Burning Instinct
- Static Surge
- Ceaseless Conduit
- Elemental Summoner
- Icefall
- Enchantment Master
- Frigid Fate
Sorcerer Paragon Boards in Diablo 4
The Paragon board for the Sorcerer class is unlocked after you reach level 50. After hitting the level cap of D4, players can start working towards unlocking their Paragon board nodes to strengthen their character.
There are four rarity levels of Nodes in a Paragon Board. These include the Normal, Magic, Rare, and Legendary Nodes.
- Normal Nodes boost a player’s Dexterity, Strength, Intelligence, and Willpower.
- Magic Nodes offer the same stats buffs but higher and may also provide HP, damage, and defense buffs.
- Rare Nodes offer some effect boosts in addition to stat boosts.
- Legendary Nodes provide powerful effect boosts. These boosts determine the playstyle of a character.
You can also find the Board Attachment Gates on your Paragon table. These gates open up new parts of the paragon board that focus on improving your build.
With this information, let us look at all the Paragon boards for Sorcerer Class in Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 Sorcerer Basic Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Resilience
|Rare
|4% Resistance to All Elements 4% HP Increase
|All non-physical damage the character deals is increased by 10%, and 4% increased HP of the total HP pool.
|Elementalist
|Rare
|All non-physical damage the character deals are increased by 10%, and 4% increased HP of the total HP pool.
|10% Increase in Non-Physical Damage +10 Intelligence
|Elemental Balance
|Rare
|All non-physical damage dealt by the character is increased by 10%. Increased intelligence stat
|All non-physical damage the character deals are increased by 10%, and 4% increased HP of the total HP pool.
|Erudite
|Rare
|4% Resistance to All Elements +10 Intelligence
|Increased 4% Resistance to all elemental attacks along with Increased intelligence stat.
Burning Instinct Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Burning Instinct
|Legendary
|Fire damage is increased by 40% of your Critical Damage. The damage is further increased for every 20 Intelligence you get
|–
|Keeper of Flames
|Rare
|12% Fire Damage Resistance 4.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning
|40
|Safeguard
|Rare
|13% Less Damage from Elite Enemies +100 Armor
|Another +10.0% Damage to Burning Enemies if requirements are met
|Kindling
|Rare
|+10% Additional Damage to Burning Enemies +16% Damage to Elite enemies
|Another +10.0% Damage to Burning Enemies if you meet the requirements.
|Culler
|Rare
|10% Chance to inflict injury on Elite enemies +50% Attack Speed
|Another Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.0% Chance to Execute Injured N on-Elites if requirements are met.
|Cinders
|Rare
|+10% Additional Damage to Burning Enemies +10 Intelligence
|Another 4.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning if you meet the requirements.
|Smoldering Embers
|Rare
|8% Reduced Damage from Enemies inflicted with Burn +10 Intelligence
|Another 4.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies That Are Burning if Requirements are met.
Static Surge
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Static Surge
|Legendary
|Restore 10 Mana when you Stun enemies
|–
|Lightning Resilience
|Rare
|12% Lightning Resistance 4% Increased HP
|12% additional resistance to Lightning based attacks
|Overwhelming
|Rare
|+15% Additional Damage to Stunned Enemies +16% Additional Damage to Elite enemies
|It inflicts 15% extra damage to all Stunned enemies if Dexterity is 270.
|Incapacitate
|Rare
|+15% Additional Damage to Stunned Enemies +10 Intelligence
|It inflicts 15% additional damage to all Stunned enemies if Dexterity is 270.
|Paralyzing
|Rare
|+15% Additional Damage to Stunned Enemies +3.2 Maximum Mana
|Lightning Resistance increases by 12% if Willpower is 250.
|Restorative
|Rare
|+4% Healing from Potions 4% Increased HP
|All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%
|Electro
|Rare
|12% Lightning Resistance +10 Intelligence
|Lightning Resistance increased by 12% if Willpower is 250.
Sorcerer Ceaseless Conduit Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Ceaseless Conduit
|Legendary
|6.5% Reduction in Damage taken over a long time, 40% Increased Resistance to All Elements
|–
|Suffused Resilience
|Rare
|14% increase in movement speed when you kill Elite enemies
|Another 4% Increased Resistance to All Elements Attacks
|Conduit
|Rare
|17% Increased Crackling Energy Damage 10% Increased Lightning Damage
|17% Increased damage from Crackling Energy if Dexterity is 250.
|Recuperate
|Rare
|+10 HP Regen when you are not taking Damage +4% Healing from Potions
|All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%
|Hunter Killer
|Rare
|14% Movement Speed increase for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite enemy 16% Increased Damage to Elite Enemies
|14% increase to movement speed when you kill Elite enemies
|Galvanic Catalyst
|Rare
|17% Increased Crackling Energy Damage +10 Intelligence
|17% Increased damage from Crackling Energy if Dexterity is 270.
|Electro
|Rare
|12% Increased Lightning Resistance +10 Intelligence
|12% Additional Lightning Resistance if Willpower is 250.
Elemental Summoner
Diablo 4 Icefall Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Icefall
|Legendary
|Get a barrier worth 15% of your total HP when you kill a frozen enemy
|–
|Keeper of Winter
|Rare
|12% Increased Cold Resistance 6% Reduced damage from Chilled Enemies
|Take 6% Reduced Damage from Chilled Enemies if Dexterity is 270.
|Cryomancy
|Rare
|20% Increased Cold Damage 4% Chill Application
|Deal 10% Additional Cold Damage if Intelligence is 330.
|Frigid
|Rare
|6% Reduced damage from Chilled Enemies +10 Intelligence
|Take 6% Reduced Damage from Chilled Enemies if Dexterity is 260.
|Frosts
|Rare
|15% Increased Damage to Chilled Enemies +10 Intelligence
|Deals 15% additional damage to Chilled Enemies if Willpower is 250.
|Polar Rime
|Rare
|15% Increased Damage to Chilled Enemies +10% Non-Physical Damage dealt
|Deals 15% additional damage to Chilled Enemies if Willpower is 260.
|Recuperate
|Rare
|+4% Healing from Potions +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%
Enchantment Master Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Enchantment Master
|Legendary
|All Enchantments are 20% stronger
|–
|Recuperate
|Rare
|+4% Healing from Potions +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently
|All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%
|Ruinous
|Rare
|6.5% Reduction in Lingering Damage, 4% Additional Resistance to All Elemental attacks
|All 10% Non-Physical Damage is increased if Willpower is 250.
|Suffused Resilience
|Rare
|10% Increased Non-Physical Damage, 4% Increased HP
|Increased 4% Resistance to All Elemental attacks
|Erudite
|Rare
|4% Increased Resistance to All Elemental Attacks +10 Intelligence
|Resistance to all Elemental attacks increased by 4%
|Elementalist
|Rare
|10% Increased Non-Physical Damage 4% Increased HP
|10% Non-Physical Damage is increased if Intelligence is 200.
|Elemental Balance
|Rare
|10% Increased Non-Physical Damage +10 Intelligence
|All 10% Non-Physical Damage is increased
Diablo 4 Frigid Fate Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus
|Frigid Fate
|Legendary
|12% Cold Resistance, 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
|–
|Restorative
|Rare
|4% Increased HP +4% Healing from Potions
|All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%
|Advantage
|Rare
|12% Increased Cold Resistance, +50% Lucky Hit Chance
|12% Increased Resistance to Cold Damage if Intelligence is 330.
|Chilling
|Rare
|12% Increased Cold Resistance +10 Intelligence
|12% Increased Resistance to Cold Damage if Dexterity is 270.
|Weakness
|Rare
|+10% Damage to Vulnerable Enemies +10 Intelligence
|10% Increased Damage to all Vulnerable Enemies if Willpower is 250.
|Guarded
|Rare
|12% Cold Resistance 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
|4% Damage reduction from Vulnerable Enemies if Dexterity is 270.
|Oppressive
|Rare
|+10% Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
|All Healing Potions’ effects are increased by 4%