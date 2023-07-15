How To Prepare For Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo 4 will soon be launching its first season, the Season of the Malignant, which is going to bring forth new seasonal content as well as new mechanics for you to try out.

When Season 1 starts in Diablo 4, you are going to have to start a new character from scratch. If you act right now, you can ensure that your starting character has an easier time leveling up thanks to how some of your progression is shared between all characters on the same account.

The following are a few things that you can do right now before Season 1 begins for Diablo 4. This is how you prepare for the Season of the Malignant.

Complete the campaign

If you still have not completed the main story campaign of Diablo 4, do so before Season 1 begins. This is because of two reasons.

Firstly, you will not be able to access the new seasonal content unless you have completed the campaign with at least one character.

Secondly, completing the campaign allows you to unlock your mount. This is incredibly important. Diablo 4 features a massive map, and you need a mount to cut down your travel time.

Remember that when Season 1 begins, you can choose to skip the campaign and enter the open world as a level 1 character.

Reveal the entire map

Make sure to explore the entire map and reveal all of its areas and subregions before Diablo 4 starts Season 1.

This is because all of your map progress is going to carry forward. Being able to see the entire map from the start can prove extremely helpful when leveling up a brand-new character.

Discover all waypoints

When you are going to be revealing the entire map, as recommended above, you need to unlock every waypoint to prepare for Diablo 4 Season 1.

The biggest hindrance when leveling up a new character is moving from one quest location to another. Teleporting directly to waypoints to move around the entire map is going to make your XP farming routines a lot more efficient.

Unlock all Altars of Lilith

Another activity that you need to do while exploring the map is finding and unlocking all of the Altars of Lilith. These shrines are scattered across every region and grant you permanent stats that are going to carry over to your Season 1 character in Diablo 4.

In other words, your starting characters are going to be a lot more powerful, making leveling up much faster.

Claim your starting Renown

Every activity that you need to do before Season 1 begins for Diablo 4 combines to give you Renown. Progressing through each region allows you to gain enough Renown points to unlock skill points, increase potion capacity, bonus gold, and bonus XP.

Your Renown bonuses also carry forward into the first season. Hence, your Season 1 characters are going to start with 5-7 skill points that you can invest into your skill tree.

Experiment with different classes

When Season 1 begins, you are likely going to want to invest as much time as possible into one character. Diablo 4 has only four classes right now, but choosing one of them can be a bit tricky since each class has its own unique playstyle.

You can spend the time now to try out all of the classes and experiment with different builds to know which class and build to go with for the upcoming seasonal content.