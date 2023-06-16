Diablo 4 Rogue Paragon Boards Guide

You will calmly progress through the main story with the leveling system you have. But as you reach the end game, you will face some powerful foes. To defeat them, you will need some advanced leveling system. Diablo 4 Rogue Paragon Boards will help you deal with them.

To give you a detailed walkthrough of the Rogue paragon boards in D4, we have prepared a guide that tells you about each node of each board in the Rogue class.

Jump To:

Diablo 4 Paragon and Glyphs explained

Glyphs are the advantage you will need when fighting against powerful enemies and elite bosses. When you see paragon boards, you might notice sockets around each node. These sockets are called Glyphs sockets.

Whenever you insert a Glyph (a dropped object), it tends to increase the power of the surrounding nodes. You can also upgrade Glyphs multiple times to improve their power in D4. You will come across two types of Glyphs, Magic and Rare. Rare Glyphs are only used for one class, but some Magic Glyphs are multi-class.

You will not see these Paragon boards until you reach level 50. Once you are at level 50, you will see a new skill tree. This second skill tree shows the advanced leveling system of your classes in Diablo 4. You will badly need it once you are at the end because they hold great power.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For each class, there are nine different boards. The base board will be mostly the same for the class, the other eight hold importance for each. So, select wisely which board you want to invest most of your time at.

Rogue Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

As mentioned above, each class has nine different boards; the same goes for the Rogue class in D4. Below you will see the table of each of the boards with their node, rarity, description, and bonus (requirement and effect).

So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Rogue Basic Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Resilience Rare You will get a 4% resistance against all enemies. You will get an additional 10% damage if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Intelligence. Prime Rare It allows the user to gain a 4% increase in their Max life and a 10% increment in their damage. You will get an additional 10% damage if you satisfy the requirement: 60 Intelligence. Lawless Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in their Dexterity and an additional +100 in their armor. You will get an additional +100 armor if you satisfy the requirements: 160 Strength. Skillful Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in their Dexterity and a 10% increment in their damage. You will get an additional 10% damage if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Intelligence

Diablo 4 Rogue Cheap Shot Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Cheap Shot Legendary 15% increase in damage against Crowd Controlled enemies and an additional +100 in their armor. – Calculated Rare 15% increase in damage against Crowd Controlled enemies and an additional +100 in their armor. Additional 15% increment in damage when used against Crowd Controlled enemies and an additional 15% in their critical strike against them. Oppress Rare 15% increment in damage when used against Crowd Controlled enemies and an additional 15% in their critical strike against them. You gain a +10 increase in Dexterity. Devious (Paragon Node) Rare 15% increment in damage when used against Crowd Controlled enemies, you gain a +10 increase in Dexterity. You will get 6 % less damage from slowed enemies if you satisfy the requirements: 260 Strength. Wiles Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in their Dexterity and reduce the damage by 6% from slowed enemies. There is a 15% increment in damage when used against Crowd Controlled enemies, you gain a +10 increase in Dexterity. Safeguard (Paragon Node) Rare It allows the user to gain an additional +100 armor and reduce the damage by 6.5 % from Elites. You will get 6.5 % less damage from Elites if you satisfy the requirement: 215 Dexterity. Spearhead Rare It allows the user to gain an additional +100 armor and increase the damage by 25 % when used against Healthy enemies. You will get 6.5 % less damage from Elites if you satisfy the requirement: 215 Dexterity.

Tricks of the Trade

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Tricks of the Trade (Paragon Node) Legendary You will get an additional 15% damage against Distant enemies if you satisfy 260 Intelligence and 350 Dexterity requirements. – Brawler Rare It allows the user to gain a 15% increment in their damage when used against Close enemies and reduce the damage by 4.5% from Close enemies. You will get an additional 12% resistance against Shadow if you satisfy the requirement: 160 Intelligence. Shadow Resilience Rare It allows the user to gain a 4% increase in their Max life and resistance of 4% against Shadow. You will get an additional +100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 160 Strength. Lawless Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in their Dexterity and an additional +100 in their armor. You will get an additional 16% damage against Elites if you satisfy the requirement: 270 Intelligence. Focused Rare It allows the user to gain an additional +10 Dexterity and increase the damage by 16% when used against Elites. .Havoc Ranger (Paragon Node) Rare It allows the user to inflict a 15% increment in their damage when used against Distant enemies and reduce the damage by 6% from Distant enemies. You will get an additional 15% critical strike damage if you satisfy the requirement: 180 Intelligence. Havoc Rare It allows the user to inflict a 15% increment in their physical damage and an additional 15% in their critical strike. You will get an additional 15% critical strike damage if you satisfy the requirement: 180 Intelligence

No Witnesses Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus No Witnesses Legendary It allows the user to gain an increment of 30% in their Ultimate skills and an additional 10% in the damage for only 20 seconds. – Recuperate Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently and an increment of 40% in their Potion healing. You will get another chance of up to 10% against injured non-Elites if you satisfy the requirement: 180 Strength. Culler Rare Lucky Hit: It allows the user to have a chance of up to 10% against injured non-Elites and an increment of 5% in their attack speed. You will have an additional 25% damage against Healthy enemies if you satisfy the requirement: 180 Intelligence. Ruin (Paragon Node) Rare You will receive an additional 8% reduction in control-impaired duration if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Strength. It allows the user to gain a 15% increase in their critical strike damage and an increment of 25% when used against Healthy enemies. Fleeting Rare It allows the user to reduce the control-impaired duration by 8% and a decrement of 6.5% when damage is taken over time. You will get an additional 10% damage if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Intelligence. Knowledge Rare You will get an additional 4% increase in your Max life if you satisfy the requirement: 260 Strength. It allows the user to gain a 10% increase in damage and an increment of +10 in Intelligence. Training Rare It allows the user to gain a 4% increase in their Max life and an increment of +10 in their Dexterity. You will get an additional 4% increase in your Max life if you satisfy the requirement: 260 Strength

Rogue Cunning Stratagem Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Cunning Stratagem Legendary It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in Dexterity and an increment of 14% damage in their Core skill. – Finisher Rare You get an additional +100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 160 Strength. It allows the user to gain a 33% increase in their non-damage Combo points when spending three combo points. Lawless Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in their Dexterity and an additional +100 in their armor. You will get an additional 14% increment in your Core skill damage if you satisfy the requirements: 250 Strength and Intelligence. Dominant Rare You will get an additional 35% increment in your Basic skill damage if you satisfy the requirement: 250 Intelligence. It allows the user to gain a 14% increase in their Core skill damage and an increment of 35% damage in their primary skill. Fundamentals Rare It allows the user to inflict a 15% increment in their damage and an increase of 35% damage in their Basic skill. You will get an additional 35% increment in your Basic skill damage if you satisfy the requirement: 250 Intelligence. Denial Rare It allows the user to gain an additional +100 in their armor and a resistance of 4% against all elements. You get an additional +100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Strength. Slayer (Paragon Node) Rare It allows the user to gain an additional +100 in their armor and an increment of 4% in their potion healing. You get an additional + 100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Strength

Leyrana’s Instinct

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Leyrana’s Instinct Legendary Proccing Inner Sight increases Dodge chance by 100% for 1.5 seconds – Suffused Resilience Rare It allows the user to reduce 6.5% of damage when taken over time and 4% resistance against all elements. You will get an additional 12% resistance against Poison if you satisfy the requirements: 160 Strength. Poison Resilience Rare It allows the user to gain a 4 % increase in their Max life and resistance of 12% against Poison. Nimble Rare It allows the user to inflict a 16% increase in damage and an increment of 5 % in their Attack speed. You will get an additional 5% Attack speed if you satisfy the requirement: 230 Dexterity Feint Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in Dexterity and an increment of 12.5% damage after dodging an attack for only 4 seconds. It allows the user to gain a +10 increase their Dexterity and resistance of 4% against all elements. Discerning Rare Increases damage by 12.5% for 4 seconds after dodging an attack as well as boosting damage against Elites by 16% You will get an additional 4% resistance against all elements if you satisfy the requirement: 260 Strength. Tolerance Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 increase in their Dexterity and resistance of 4% against all elements. It allows the user to gain a +10 increase their Dexterity and resistance of 4% against all elements.

Diablo 4 Rogue Deadly Ambush Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Deadly Ambush Legendary It allows the user to have an increment of 23% in their critical strike damage when used against enemies affected by Trap skills. – Engineering Rare It allows the user to gain +10 in Dexterity and an increment of 10% in damage. It allows the user to gain +10 in their Dexterity and an increment of 10% damage when used against enemies affected by Tl’ap skills. Cunning Rare It allows the user to gain +10 in their Dexterity and reduce the damage by 4% when caused by enemies affected by Trap skills. You will get an additional 12% resistance against Poison if you satisfy the requirement: 160 Strength. Poison Resilience Rare It allows the user to gain a 4% increase in their Max life and resistance of 12% against Poison. You will get an extra +100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Strength. Spring-Loaded Rare You will get an additional 2.5% reduction of the Trap skill cooldown You will get an additional +100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Strength. Trapper Rare It allows the user to gain 15% increases in their Trap skill damage and an increment of 10% damage to the enemies that are affected by Trap skills. You will get an additional 15% damage of the Trap skill if you satisfy the requirements: 260 Intelligence and 350 Dexterity Slayer (Paragon Node) Rare +100 in their armor and an increment of 4% in their potion healing. You will get an additional +100 armor if you satisfy the requirement: 170 Strength

Exploit Weakness Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Exploit Weakness Legendary It allows the user to inflict damage to Vulnerable enemies by 1% every time you attack them but for only 6 seconds. It goes up to 15%. – Cold Resilience Rare It allows the user to gain a 4% increase in their Max life and a resistance of 12% against Cold. You will get an additional 16% damage against Elites if you satisfy the requirement: 215 Dexterity. Hunter Killer Rare It allows the user to inflict 16% more damage on Elites and increase their movement speed by 14% but for only 4 seconds. You will get an additional 4% reduction of the damage caused by Vulnerable enemies if you satisfy the requirements: 250 Strength and Intelligence. Unassailable Rare It allows the user to reduce the damage from Vulnerable enemies by 4% and get an additional +100 in their armor. You will get an additional 10% Vulnerable damage if you satisfy 260 Intelligence and 350 Dexterity requirements. Exploit (Paragon Node) Rare It allows the user to inflict damage with an increment of 25% against injured enemies and gain a 10% increment in their Vulnerable damage. You will get an additional 10% Vulnerable damage if you satisfy the requirements: 270 Strength. Artifice Rare It allows the user to gain a +10 in their Dexterity and an increment of 10% in their Vulnerable damage. You will get an additional 4% healing from Potion if you satisfy the requirements: 170 Intelligence. Dosage Rare It allows the user to gain an additional 10 in their Dexterity and an increment of 4% in their Potion healing. You will get an additional 4% healing from Potion if you satisfy the requirements: 170 Intelligence

Diablo 4 Rogue Eldritch Bounty Paragon board