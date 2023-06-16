Diablo 4 Necromancer Paragon Boards Guide

The paragon boards are a new addition to Diablo 4 that activate at level 50. They come with glyphs that have specified slots on the boards. Like other classes’ Paragon Boards, the Necromancer Paragons boards in Diablo 4 will unlock as you reach level 50.

Your XP bar will be replaced by a paragon bar which will award you four points per level. One paragon point can be used to unlock a specific node. Each node will increase one of the skills in D4.

Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

Paragon boards can be thought of as a road to upgrade your four skills, i.e.;

Strength

Dexterity

Intelligence

Willpower

These skills do not affect your character directly. They can affect your armor, Skill Damage, Resource Generation, Resistance to Elements, healing received, Overpower, etc.

Paragon boards also have Rare items specified by a crown on their node and a yellow glow. These skills will help you out in battle. You can receive several paragon boards depending on your character class. The basic Paragon Board will not have a legendary skill, but all the other boards will have one.

An animated crown on their node and golden color will specify these legendary nodes. These skills will also help you out in battle. These skills can be achieved by reaching them one node at a time.

Glyph sockets are also available on boards other than the basic Paragon Board in D4. Glyphs are separate nodes that can be picked up while looting or from drops of enemies in dungeons or other campaigns. A Glyph can reward you with extra items if its requirements are met.

They have radiuses which are the number of nodes left, right, top, bottom, and diagonal, which they can affect. They also have requirements to be met inside their radius to enjoy other rewards. With the Basic idea of Paragon Boards and Glyph System out of the way, we can focus on the Necromancer Paragon Boards.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Paragon Boards

The Necromancer Class has 9 Paragon Boards in D4, which you will find below.

Necromancer Basic Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Resilience Rare 4% Elemental Resistance, 4% Maximum Life. Additional 4% resistance if you have 170 Dexterity. Prime Rare +10% extra Damage, 4% Maximum Life. Additional 10% damage if you have 160 Willpower. Preservation Rare +100 Armor, +10 Intelligence. +100 Armor if you have 160 Dexterity. Knowledge Rare +10% extra Damage, +10 Intelligence. +10% Damage if you have 170 Willpower.

Blood Begets Blood paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Blood Begets Blood Legendary Blood Orbs give you 5-15% increased damage for 5 seconds. – Recuperate Rare +10 Life Regeneration while not being Damaged Recently, +40% Potion Healing. +4% Potion Healing if you have 270 Willpower. Aggression Rare 30% Overpower Damage, +10% Damage. +30% Overpower Damage if you have 345 Intelligence. Vampiric Rare 4% maximum Life, +5% Blood Orb Healing. Another 5% Blood Ord Healing if you have 250 Willpower. Invigorated Rare +10% damage for 4 seconds after picking up Blood Orb,12.5% damage increment if healthy. Another 10% damage after picking up blood Orb for 4 seconds if you have 260 Willpower350 Intelligence. Blood-Empowered Rare +10% damage for 4 seconds after picking up Blood Orb, +10 Intelligence. +10% damage for 4 seconds after picking up Blood Orb if you have 270 Dexterity. Blood Drinker Rare +10 Intelligence, +5% Blood Orb Healing. +5% Blood Orb Healing if you have 260 Willpower.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Wither Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Wither Legendary Shadow Damage has a 5% chance to deal 50% damage, and bonus damage increased by 1% and 25%, respectively, for every 50 Willpower. – Malediction Rare +10% Shadow Damage, +10 Intelligence. Another +10% Shadow Damage if you have 270 Willpower. Gloom Rare Shadow Damage has a 5% chance to deal 50% damage, and bonus damage increased by 1% and 25% for every 50 Willpower. Another 12% Shadow Resistance if you have 260 Dexterity. Lingering Shadows Rare +10 % Shadow Damage over time, +10% Shadow Damage. +10% Shadow Damage if you have 360 Intelligence. Gnawing Darkness Rare +10% increased damage to enemies affected by Shadow Damage over time, +16% Damage to Elites. +10 Damage to enemies affected by Shadow Damage over time if you have 260 Dexterity. Dragging Shadows Rare 12% shadow Resistance, 4% damage reduction from enemies affected by Shadow Damage over time. Another 4% damage reduction from enemies affected by Shadow Damage over time if you have 260 Dexterity. Restorative Rare 4% maximum Life, +4% Potion Healing. Another +4% Potion Healing if you have 260 Willpower.

Bloodbath paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Bloodbath Legendary Attacks guaranteed to Overpower will deal 50% more Overpower damage. – Guarded Advance Rare 10% increased Damage while Fortified, 65% increased Fortify Generation. Another +10% damage while fortified if you have 270 Willpower. Powerhouse Rare 30% increased Overpower damage, +12.5% Damage, while Healthy. Another +12.5% damage while healthy if you have 270 Willpower. Suffused Resilience Rare 6.5% increased reduction of damage taken over time, +4% Elemental Resistance. +4% Elemental Resistance if 260 Willpower. Thick Hide Rare +4% Maximum Life, +10% damage while Fortified. +10% damage while Fortified if you have 260 Willpower350 Intelligence. Hardened Rare +10% damage while Fortified, +10 Intelligence. +10% damage while Fortified if you have 270 Dexterity. Remedy Rare 4% Healing Received, +10 Intelligence. 4% Healing Received if you have 260 willpower.

Scent Of Death paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Scent of Death Legendary You receive a 15% Damage Reduction with at least two corpses nearby; without any corpses, 15% damage dealt is increased. – Deathmarked Rare 25% increased damage to Injured enemies, +10 Intelligence. 25% increased damage to Injured enemies if you have 270 Willpower. Preservation Rare +100 armor, +10 intelligence. Another +100 armor if you have 250 Dexterity. Deathbringer Rare 25% increased damage to Injured Enemies, +100 Armor. 25% Increased damage to Injured enemies if you have 260 Dexterity. Corrective Rare +15% Critical Strike Damage, +4% Potion Healing. +155 critical Strike Hit if you have 270 Willpower. Ruin Rare +15% Critical Strike Damage, +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies. +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies if you have 270 Dexterity. Shadow Resilience Rare +12% Shadow resistance, 4% Maximum Life. +12% Shadow resistance if you have 250 Willpower.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Bone Graft Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Bone Graft Legendary Hitting enemies with Bone Skills increases your damage by 1% and your Maximum Essence by 3 for 8 seconds. Stacks up to 8% increased damage and 24 Maximum Essence. – Entomb Rare +2% Critical Strike Chance when using Bone Skills, +4% Potion Healing. +2% Critical Strike Chance when using Bone Skills if you have 250 Willpower and 250 Dexterity. Tenacity Rare 4% maximum Life, +100 Armor. +4% maximum Life if you have; 250 Willpower. Calcified Rare +15% Critical Strike Chance when using Bone Skills if you have 260 Dexterity and 350 Intelligence. +15% critical Strike Chance when using Bone Skills if you have 260 Dexterity and 350 Intelligence. Reinvigorate Rare +8 Maximum Essence, +2 Essence per kill. +8 Maximum Essence if you have 250 Willpower. Shaper of Bone Rare +10% bone skill damage, +10 Intelligence. +10 Bone Skill damage if you have 270 Dexterity. Erudite Rare 4% Elemental Resistance, +10 Intelligence. +4% Elemental Resistance if you have 260 Willpower.

Hulking Monstrosity paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Hulking Monstrosity Legendary Golems have +30% Maximum Life and +30% damage. – Infused Golem Rare +17% Golem’s Damage, +14% Golem’s Maximum life. +17% Golem’s Damage, +14% Golem’s Maximum life. Flesh Horror Rare +17% Golem’s Damage if you have 260 Willpower and 350 Intelligence. +16% Golem’s Elemental Resistance, +6.5% Golem’s Armor. Miscreation Rare +6.5% Golem’s Armor if you have 250 Dexterity. +6.5% Golem’s Armor, +10 Intelligence. Mutation Rare +6.5% Golem’s Armor if you have 260 Willpower. +17% Golem’s Damage, +10 Intelligence. Borrowed Strength Rare +10% damage while Golem are active if you have 260 Willpower and 350 Intelligence. +10% damage while Golem is active if you have 260 Willpower and 350 Intelligence. Frenzied Golem Rare +17% Golem’s Damage if you have 270 Dexterity. +17% Golem’s Attack Speed, +17% Golem’s Damage.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Cult Leader Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Cult Leader Legendary Your minions deal +10% damage. This only works on the minions; Golem, Skeletal Warrior and Skeletal Mage – Overlord Rare +10% minion Damage, +10 Intelligence. + 10% Minion Damage if you have 270 Willpower. Custody Rare +10% Damage Reduction for your Minions, +10 Intelligence. +10% Damage Reduction for your Minions if you have 260 Dexterity. Infused Caster Rare +10% damage for Skeletal Mage, +16% elemental damage for Skeletal Mage. +17% damage for Skeletal Mage if you have 260 Willpower and 350 Intelligence. Puppeteer Rare +5% minion Attack Speed, +10% minion damage. +10% minion damage if you have 360 Intelligence. Infused Warrior Rare +17% Skeletal Warrior’s Damage, +6.5% Skeletal Warrior’s Armor. +17% Skeletal Warrior’s Damage, +6.5% Skeletal Warrior’s Armor Armor-Clad Rare +4% Minion Armor, +10% Maximum Minion Life. +4% minion armor if you have 260 Dexterity.