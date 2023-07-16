How To Get Hulking Aspect In Diablo 4

The Hulking Aspect in Diablo 4 is a resource enhancement legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that is class-gated to only the Necromancer class.

Necromancer can summon an ultimate minion from the Book of Dead, Golem, which will act as a tank and soak up all the damage coming towards you but the Golem has a cooldown timer before it goes down and comes back again.

The Hulking Aspect will reduce the cooldown timer every time the Golem lands a hit on an enemy. Every successful punch will reduce the cooldown thus making it go for longer.

Hulking Aspect location in Diablo 4

Unlocking the Hulking Aspect requires you to complete the Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon in Diablo 4. You can also keep your fingers crossed to find a legendary item with the aspect already on it. You can then extract it for better stats by taking the item to the Occultist.

The dungeon is located in the western part of the Sanctuary in the Kehjistan Region. Head to the Altar of Ruin waypoint as shown in the map above and go straight to the dungeon entrance.

The first step towards success is that you need to collect and deposit Animus to the Animus Urn. Your second task will be to destroy the Demonic Corruption while fighting the monsters it spawns. Finally, your last task will be to take down Seething Hivemaster.

Hulking Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Before you can use the Aspect, you must have the Book of Dead unlocked because that is how you can summon your minions. Summoning is a technique that can be utilized for pretty much all sorts of builds but if you are looking for a special build then look no further because Summoner Necromancer Build is the answer to your questions.

You can replace any of the legendary aspects with the Hulking Aspect and let your Golem do the rest.

As always you should experiment with what works best for you and your play style.