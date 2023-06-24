Diablo 4 Forsaken Quarry Dungeon Guide

Forsaken Quarry in Diablo 4 is a dungeon that you will find in the Fractured Peaks. Diablo 4 features many scary dungeons you can explore with friends making it one of the most thrilling RPGs. You will get different objectives to fulfill as you enter Forsaken Quarry in Diablo 4.

Completing these objectives is completing the Dungeon in D4, which will reward you with a Legendary Aspect. However, these objectives may be challenging as the Dungeon is full of enemies who can stun you and then a Boss waiting to eat you.

Where to find Forsaken Quarry dungeon in Diablo 4

Forsaken Quarry dungeon is located in the Frigid Expanse of Fractured Peaks region. Kyovashad is the closest waypoint to the dungeon.

If you are playing as the Rogue class, there’s nothing to worry about, as the dungeon is a priority quest for Rogue Class, and when you are doing the True Potential quest, the game will mark its location for you.

Diablo 4 Forsaken Quarry dungeon walkthrough

Forsaken Quarry in D4 is home to many mobs and Ice Clan members you must quarrel with. All these enemies have the stun ability. Therefore you need to be very careful.

As a spear thrown by some Ice Clan member hits you, you will be stunned for the next few seconds giving them an edge. Similarly, mobs can use their huge axe to attack you. Then, after killing all these enemies, as you reach the final part of this Dungeon, you will encounter Khazra Abomination.

Here are some of the few objectives you need to fill in this Dungeon to get a Legendary Aspect as a reward:

Slay all enemies

Like many other Dungeons in D4, the first objective you must fulfill is to kill all enemies in the Forsaken Quarry. In this dungeon, you will find a maximum number of mobs in groups. These mobs can stun you; therefore, be careful when encountering them.

However, once you learn to dodge stun attacks, you can quickly take them out as they don’t have any other powerful attack.

Neglected Haulageway

Inside this dungeon, the second objective is to travel to Neglected Haulageway. You can find this close to the door you pass during the first objective.

Help prisoners escape

After finishing the objective in the first part of this dungeon, as you move to the second one, you will find some Prisoners who are being bullied and humiliated by Khazra. These Prisoners also include dead bodies, which gives you an insight into Khazra’s atrocities in Diablo 4.

To complete this objective, you must fight Khazra and Undead to help Prisoners exit. Don’t forget to load dead bodies over alive Prisoners’ shoulders. To complete this objective, You must ensure everyone leaves, including the dead.

Mineshaft

After helping the Prisoners escape, you will get a Greasy Key in D4. Go down into the mines and find a giant Quarry Gate. Use the Greasy key to unlock the door, and then make your way to the Mineshaft Base, defeating different enemies you encounter.

Diablo 4 Khazra’s Abomination boss Fight

As you reach the end, Forsaken Quarry in Diablo 4 sets you in a fight with Khazra’s abomination. This boss has crazy mobility and can perform attacks that can inflict Poison into your character’s body, decreasing your health.

The attacks include Poison attack, Poison slam, and charged attack. As you defeat Khazra Abomination, you will receive a lot of gold with a Rare gear item.

As you complete all the objectives in Forsaken Quarry Dungeon, you will receive Aspect of Encircling Blades as a reward.