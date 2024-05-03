Top 10 Best Traits In Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Traits in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 acts as little passive/active buffs that enhance your build in several ways. Traits are tied to specific gear items and can have several effects ranging from ammo regeneration and passive healing to reduced weapon overheating and more.

In this guide, we’ll be looking at the 10 best traits in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, including their effects, best-use scenarios, and the specific trait tree they belong to.

10. Concoction

Trait type: Charms/potions

Effect: Drinking one potion grants the effects of every other potion in your inventory at the cost of -50% duration

The Concoction perks lets you gain the benefits of all potions in your inventory by only drinking one. This is especially useful for characters/builds that excel at taking down bosses like Shade and Grail Knight because it buffs them considerably while also saving on resources. There is a tradeoff as the duration of your potions are halved but the buffs are more than worth the sacrifice.

9. Proxy

Trait type: Charms/potions

Effect: Consuming potions spreads its effect to your nearest ally

This trait is especially useful if you like to play Warhammer Vermintide 2 co-op as it lets you buff your allies in addition to buffing yourself. When using the correct potions this can be an absolute game changer and when coupled with the Concoction perk, can let you take out most bosses near instantly.

8. Scrounger

Trait type: Ranged

Effect: Critical hits restore 5% of your maximum ammo

Finding and efficiently using ammo can be a nuisance in Warhammer Vermintide 2. If you’re a ranged only player this can quickly make the game extremely cumbersome, rendering you useless in most cases. The Scrounger trait lets you replenish 5% of your maximum ammo whenever you hit a critical shot, ensuring that you never run out.

7. Explosive Ordinance

Trait type: Trinkets/bombs

Effect: Increases the radius of explosives by 50%

Bombs are some of the best ways you can support your friends and deal damage along a large AOE. The Explosive Ordinance trait increases the effectiveness of bombs by a staggering 50%, making them even more deadly.

6. Barskin

Trait type: Necklace/healing

Effect: If you take damage all other damage you take there after is reduced by 40% for 2 seconds. this trait only works once every 2 seconds

If you’re going for a melee build there is no better trait than Barskin. Although you’ll take the full brunt of the first strike each subsequent strike will net you reduced damage. While the duration of the trait is quite low the cooldown timer is equally as low, meaning you won’t have to wait very long to activate it again.

5. Shrapnel

Trait type: Trinkets/bombs

Effect: Grenades cause enemies to take +20% increased damage for 10 seconds

If you want to deal more damage with your bombs the Shrapnel trait is for you. When coupled with the Explosive ordinance traits, it can make bombs extremely overpowered.

4. Natural Bond

Trait type: Necklace/healing

Effect: You regenerate 1 health passively after every 5 seconds additionally, first aid kits and healing draughts heal temporary wounds

Natural Bond lets you restore 1 point of health every 5 seconds without doing anything. This is a great trait to have regardless of if you struggle with maintaining your health or not as it gives you an upper hand in all combat scenarios. This is because you’ll be starting with a higher health than if you didn’t have this trait equipped.

3. Barrage

Trait type: Ranged

Effect: Consecutive attacks on the same target raises attack power by +5% for 5 seconds

Barrage is a great ranged trait that rewards accuracy. If you’re able to consistently land shots on the same target multiple times, raising your attack power, you’ll be able to take out enemies in no time.

2. Thermal Equalizer

Trait type: Ranged

Effect: Weapon generates 20% less overheat

Overheat is a mechanic exclusive to ranged weapons that damages them should you hit the maximum threshold. This can be a nuisance especially when going up against several enemies but the Thermal Equalizer trait makes it far more manageable, letting you get in a couple more shots before your weapon hits the maximum overheat threshold.

1. Resourceful Sharpshooter

Trait type: Ranged

Effect: Career skill cooldown is reduced by 5% when you hit a critical ranged attack

Career Skills are among the most powerful ways you can take down enemies in Warhammer Vermintide 2, however, they have a rather long cooldown timer that can reduce the frequency at which you can use them. The Resourceful Sharpshooter trait lets you use these skills more often by reducing the cooldown time by 5% when landing a critical ranged attack.

How to apply traits in Warhammer Vermintide 2?

In Warhammer Vermintide 2, traits are tied to specific gear. For example, all ranged traits are tied to ranged weapons, bomb traits are tied to trinkets healing traits are tied to necklaces, and so on. All gear with orange or higher rarity comes with a trait preassigned.

You can’t buy pieces of gear with specific traits as the rolls are random, but you can try to acquire your required trait through the crafting menu.

When you open the crafting menu, you can use 1 Amber Dust to re-roll the trait on any of your gear pieces. Do note that these re-rolls are randomized and it may take you a couple of tries before you can get the trait you want.