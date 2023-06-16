Diablo 4 Barbarian Paragon Boards Guide

By Editorial Team

Going up to level 50 is just the start of the leveling system in Diablo 4. Upon reaching this “door” to the endgame, players unlock the paragon board for their classes like the Barbarian in Diablo 4. After level 50, instead of skill points, players can allocate paragon points within special paragon boards for the Barbarian class to gain various character stat benefits.

Each class has different Paragon boards, and in this guide, we will go through the Barbarian Paragon Boards in Diablo 4.

Jump To:

Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

These boards have nodes that enhance your character’s basic stats, such as; Dexterity, Intelligence, Willpower, and Strength. Like Skill Tree, which uses Skill Points, the Paragon Boards use Paragon Points. You can obtain Paragon points by leveling up after 50, each level will grant you 4 Paragon Points, and you can obtain up to 220 Paragon Points in Diablo 4.

Each Paragon Board has Normal Nodes, Magic Nodes, Rare Nodes, and Legendary Nodes (these nodes are not present in the Basic Board), and all Paragon Boards, including the Basic Board, have at least 4 Rare Nodes.

In addition to that, each Paragon Board has a Glyph Socket. Paragon Points cannot fill these sockets since they require Glyphs, which can be obtained by completing the Nightmare Dungeons, opening elite chests, or killing bosses.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Glyph socket provides an additional bonus since it covers a specific area in the Paragon Board, and in that particular area, you will always find two rare nodes. However, the radius of the Glyph socket highly depends upon the level of Glyph you put in the Glyph socket in D4.

Each Glyph has its effects and bonus effects, but you can only get the bonus effect after meeting some specific requirements. Now, the structure of the Basic Paragon Board in D4 is the same for all the classes, but all the other Boards are different.

Barbarian Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

For Barbarians, the Basic paragon board in Diablo 4 consists of x4 Rare Nodes: Tenacity, Brawn, Iron Strength, and Raw Power. Each Rare Node provides different passive effects along with specific bonus effects. All the Paragon Boards and the Rare and Legendary Nodes are displayed below in tables.

Basic Paragon Board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
TenacityRare4.0% increase in the Maximum life. An additional 4.0% of Maximum life if you meet the following requirements: 200 Strength and 160 Willpower.
BrawnRareGrants additional +10.0% Physical Damage and 4.0% of Maximum Life+10% Physical Damage if you meet the requirement of 160 Dexterity.
Iron StrengthRareGrants Additional +100 Armor and +10 StrengthAdditional +100 Armor if you meet the following requirement: 160 Willpower
Raw PowerRareGrants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 Strength+10% Physical Damage if you meet the requirement of 160 Dexterity.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Hemorrhage Paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
HemorrhageLegendaryA further 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met: 270 Willpower.  
ButcherRareGrants additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10 Strength    A further 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower.
GritRareGrants additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies that Are affected by the Bleeding effect and +10 StrengthAn additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower.
Poison ConditionedRareGrants additional 12.0% Poison Resistance along with +100 ArmorAn extra +10% Physical Damage Over Time if the following requirements are met: 260 Dexterity, 350 Strength  
PlayerRareGrants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10.0% Damage to Enemies affected by the Bleeding effect.Grants an Additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction along with 6.5% damage taken over time Reduction
FleetingRareGrants Additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction along with 6.5% damage taken over time ReductionAn additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
Lacerator Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10.0% Physical DamageAn additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.

Blood Rage Paragon Board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
Blood RageLegendaryIt grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing. 
RestorativeRareGrants Additional +15.0% Berserking Duration and +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration.Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met: 260 Willpower.
EnragedRareGrants Additional +10.0% Damage to enemies affected by the Bleeding effect along with +10 StrengthIt grants you a 10% chance to go Berserk for 5 seconds upon killing every enemy affected by the Bleeding effect.
RevelRareIt grants Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance along with +100 ArmorAdditional +10.0% Damage enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met: 270 Dexterity.
Fire ConditionedRareGrants Additional +10.0% Damage to enemies affected by the Bleeding effect along with +16.0% Damage to ElitesAdditional 12.0% Fire Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity
CravingRareIt grants Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing.Additional +10.0% Damage enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Dexterity  
GritRareGrants additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies that Are affected by the Bleeding effect and +10 StrengthAn additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower

Diablo 4 Barbarian Carnage Paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
CarnageLegendaryThe Attack speed increases while Berserking by 2% [+], up to 8% [+], for 6 seconds. 
Cold ConditionedRareGrants Additional +50% Damage while Berserking and +16.0% Damage to Elites.Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower  
BerserkerRareIt grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Berserking and also +10 StrengthAdditional +50% Damage while Berserking will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower  
FierceRareA 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower  Additional +10.0% Damage while Berserking will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity  
BrashRareAdditional +10.0% Damage will be added during the Berseking duration if the following requirements are met—260 Willpower 350 Strength  .Grants Additional +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently, along with +40% Potion Healing
RecuperateRareGrants Additional +15.0% Berserking Duration and +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration.Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower  
EnragedRareAdditional +10.0% Damage will be added during the Berseking duration if the following requirements are met—260 Willpower and 350 Strength..Additional +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength  

Decimator paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
DecimatorLegendaryGrants a bonus of Lucky Hit for Two-Handed Slashing Weapon attacks which increases the chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds by 8% upon every hit. 
DemolishRareGrants Additional +10.0% damage against enemies who are affected by the Vulnerable effect along with +10 StrengthA 4.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower  
ArroganceRareGrants Additional +10.0% damage against enemies affected by the Vulnerable effect and + 100 Armor.It grants Additional +10.0% Vulnerable Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons.
PillageRareAdditional +10.0% damage against enemies affected by the Vulnerable effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength  An extra +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 330 Strength
DestroyerRareIt grants Additional +10.0% Vulnerable Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons.Additional +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met. 345 Strength  
BrawnRareGrants additional +10.0% Physical Damage and 4.0% of Maximum LifeIt grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life and +40% Potion Healing.
RestorativeRareIt grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing.Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower  

Diablo 4 Barbarian Bone Breaker Paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
Bone BreakerLegendaryGrants an Additional +65% Fortify Generation along with 4.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified 
BulwarkRareGrants Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two—Handed Bludgeoning Weapons.Additional 4.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength.
Inner StrengthRareGrants Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified along with +12% Damage while HealthyAdditional +10.0% Damage while Fortified will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower.
BludgeonerRareAn additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength, 250 Willpower.A 5.0% Damage Reduction when you are Healthy will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.
BrutalityRareGrants Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage along with +10 StrengthAdditional +30.0% Overpower Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower.
VigorRareIt grants 4.0% Maximum Health and +100 ArmorAn additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength 250 Willpower.
TenacityRareAn additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength, 250 Willpower.Additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met. 330 Strength 250 Willpower.

Flawless Technique paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
Flawless TechniqueLegendaryIt grants an Additional 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies and an additional +10 Strength.   
Cold ResilienceRareIt grants an Additional +50% Attack Speed along with +10.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons.Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower.
Wild ForceRareIt grants an Additional 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies along with an additional +10 Strength.  Additional +10.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity.
HavocRareGrants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +15.0% Critical Strike DamageAdditional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity.
Slayer (Paragon Node)RareGrants Additional +100 Armor along with +40% Potion HealingAdditional +100 Armor will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength.
Heavy BlowsRareGrants Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons along with +10 StrengthAdditional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Willpower.
BrashRareA 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Willpower.Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met—270 Dexterity.

Barbarian Warbringer paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
WarbringerLegendaryIt grants an Additional +8 Maximum Fury along with 4.0% Maximum Life 
Fire ResilienceRareGrants an Additional +8 of Maximum Fury and +2 Fury on every Kill.Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance if you meet the following requirement: 260 Willpower.
Hungering FuryRareAn additional +8 of Maximum Fury will be added if the following requirement is met: 260 Willpower.An additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Dexterity.
Guarded AdvanceRareGrants Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified along with +65% Fortify GenerationAdditional +10.0% Damage while Fortified if the following requirement is met: 270 Willpower.
Core ReserveRareAn additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.Additional 270 Willpower will be added if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower.
ConditionedRareGrants Additional +10 Strength along with 4.0% Resistance to All Elements.Additional 4.0% Resistance to All Elements if you meet the following requirement: 260 Willpower.
Raw PowerRareGrants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 StrengthAdditional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Weapons Master Paragon board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus Effect
Weapon MasterLegendaryGrants Additional +14.0% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite, along with +16.0% Damage to Elites 
Hunter KillerRareIt grants Additional +50% Attack Speed along with +10.0% Physical DamageAdditional +16.0% Damage to Elites if the following requirement is met: 260 Dexterity.
BruteRareIt grants Additional +100 Armor along with 4.0% Resistance to All ElementsAdditional +10.0% Physical Damage if the following requirement is met: 360 Strength.
DenialRareGrants Additional +100 Armor along with 4.0% Resistance to All ElementsAdditional 4.0% Resistance to All Elements will be added if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
Lightning ConditionedRareGrants Additional 12.0% Lightning Resistance along with +100 ArmorAdditional 12.0% Lightning Resistance will be added if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
Iron StrengthRareGrants Additional +100 Armor and +10 StrengthAdditional +100 Armor if the following requirement is met: 250 Willpower.
Raw PowerRareGrants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 StrengthAn additional +10% Physical Damage if you meet the following requirement: 250 Dexterity.

Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

SegmentNext Team account where we occasionally publish collaboratively written game guides, features, and thought pieces.