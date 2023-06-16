Diablo 4 Barbarian Paragon Boards Guide

Going up to level 50 is just the start of the leveling system in Diablo 4. Upon reaching this “door” to the endgame, players unlock the paragon board for their classes like the Barbarian in Diablo 4. After level 50, instead of skill points, players can allocate paragon points within special paragon boards for the Barbarian class to gain various character stat benefits.
Each class has different Paragon boards, and in this guide, we will go through the Barbarian Paragon Boards in Diablo 4.
Paragon Boards in Diablo 4
These boards have nodes that enhance your character’s basic stats, such as; Dexterity, Intelligence, Willpower, and Strength. Like Skill Tree, which uses Skill Points, the Paragon Boards use Paragon Points. You can obtain Paragon points by leveling up after 50, each level will grant you 4 Paragon Points, and you can obtain up to 220 Paragon Points in Diablo 4.
Each Paragon Board has Normal Nodes, Magic Nodes, Rare Nodes, and Legendary Nodes (these nodes are not present in the Basic Board), and all Paragon Boards, including the Basic Board, have at least 4 Rare Nodes.
In addition to that, each Paragon Board has a Glyph Socket. Paragon Points cannot fill these sockets since they require Glyphs, which can be obtained by completing the Nightmare Dungeons, opening elite chests, or killing bosses.
The Glyph socket provides an additional bonus since it covers a specific area in the Paragon Board, and in that particular area, you will always find two rare nodes. However, the radius of the Glyph socket highly depends upon the level of Glyph you put in the Glyph socket in D4.
Each Glyph has its effects and bonus effects, but you can only get the bonus effect after meeting some specific requirements. Now, the structure of the Basic Paragon Board in D4 is the same for all the classes, but all the other Boards are different.
Barbarian Paragon Boards in Diablo 4
For Barbarians, the Basic paragon board in Diablo 4 consists of x4 Rare Nodes: Tenacity, Brawn, Iron Strength, and Raw Power. Each Rare Node provides different passive effects along with specific bonus effects. All the Paragon Boards and the Rare and Legendary Nodes are displayed below in tables.
Basic Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Tenacity
|Rare
|4.0% increase in the Maximum life.
|An additional 4.0% of Maximum life if you meet the following requirements: 200 Strength and 160 Willpower.
|Brawn
|Rare
|Grants additional +10.0% Physical Damage and 4.0% of Maximum Life
|+10% Physical Damage if you meet the requirement of 160 Dexterity.
|Iron Strength
|Rare
|Grants Additional +100 Armor and +10 Strength
|Additional +100 Armor if you meet the following requirement: 160 Willpower
|Raw Power
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 Strength
|+10% Physical Damage if you meet the requirement of 160 Dexterity.
Diablo 4 Barbarian Hemorrhage Paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Hemorrhage
|Legendary
|A further 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met: 270 Willpower.
|Butcher
|Rare
|Grants additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10 Strength
|A further 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower.
|Grit
|Rare
|Grants additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies that Are affected by the Bleeding effect and +10 Strength
|An additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower.
|Poison Conditioned
|Rare
|Grants additional 12.0% Poison Resistance along with +100 Armor
|An extra +10% Physical Damage Over Time if the following requirements are met: 260 Dexterity, 350 Strength
|Player
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10.0% Damage to Enemies affected by the Bleeding effect.
|Grants an Additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction along with 6.5% damage taken over time Reduction
|Fleeting
|Rare
|Grants Additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction along with 6.5% damage taken over time Reduction
|An additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
|Lacerator
|Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10.0% Physical Damage
|An additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
Blood Rage Paragon Board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Blood Rage
|Legendary
|It grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing.
|Restorative
|Rare
|Grants Additional +15.0% Berserking Duration and +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration.
|Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met: 260 Willpower.
|Enraged
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Damage to enemies affected by the Bleeding effect along with +10 Strength
|It grants you a 10% chance to go Berserk for 5 seconds upon killing every enemy affected by the Bleeding effect.
|Revel
|Rare
|It grants Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance along with +100 Armor
|Additional +10.0% Damage enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met: 270 Dexterity.
|Fire Conditioned
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Damage to enemies affected by the Bleeding effect along with +16.0% Damage to Elites
|Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity
|Craving
|Rare
|It grants Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing.
|Additional +10.0% Damage enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Dexterity
|Grit
|Rare
|Grants additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies that Are affected by the Bleeding effect and +10 Strength
|An additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower
Diablo 4 Barbarian Carnage Paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Carnage
|Legendary
|The Attack speed increases while Berserking by 2% [+], up to 8% [+], for 6 seconds.
|Cold Conditioned
|Rare
|Grants Additional +50% Damage while Berserking and +16.0% Damage to Elites.
|Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower
|Berserker
|Rare
|It grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Berserking and also +10 Strength
|Additional +50% Damage while Berserking will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower
|Fierce
|Rare
|A 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower
|Additional +10.0% Damage while Berserking will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity
|Brash
|Rare
|Additional +10.0% Damage will be added during the Berseking duration if the following requirements are met—260 Willpower 350 Strength .
|Grants Additional +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently, along with +40% Potion Healing
|Recuperate
|Rare
|Grants Additional +15.0% Berserking Duration and +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration.
|Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower
|Enraged
|Rare
|Additional +10.0% Damage will be added during the Berseking duration if the following requirements are met—260 Willpower and 350 Strength..
|Additional +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength
Decimator paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Decimator
|Legendary
|Grants a bonus of Lucky Hit for Two-Handed Slashing Weapon attacks which increases the chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds by 8% upon every hit.
|Demolish
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% damage against enemies who are affected by the Vulnerable effect along with +10 Strength
|A 4.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower
|Arrogance
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% damage against enemies affected by the Vulnerable effect and + 100 Armor.
|It grants Additional +10.0% Vulnerable Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons.
|Pillage
|Rare
|Additional +10.0% damage against enemies affected by the Vulnerable effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength
|An extra +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 330 Strength
|Destroyer
|Rare
|It grants Additional +10.0% Vulnerable Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons.
|Additional +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met. 345 Strength
|Brawn
|Rare
|Grants additional +10.0% Physical Damage and 4.0% of Maximum Life
|It grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life and +40% Potion Healing.
|Restorative
|Rare
|It grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing.
|Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower
Diablo 4 Barbarian Bone Breaker Paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Bone Breaker
|Legendary
|Grants an Additional +65% Fortify Generation along with 4.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified
|Bulwark
|Rare
|Grants Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two—Handed Bludgeoning Weapons.
|Additional 4.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength.
|Inner Strength
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified along with +12% Damage while Healthy
|Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower.
|Bludgeoner
|Rare
|An additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength, 250 Willpower.
|A 5.0% Damage Reduction when you are Healthy will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.
|Brutality
|Rare
|Grants Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage along with +10 Strength
|Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower.
|Vigor
|Rare
|It grants 4.0% Maximum Health and +100 Armor
|An additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength 250 Willpower.
|Tenacity
|Rare
|An additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength, 250 Willpower.
|Additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met. 330 Strength 250 Willpower.
Flawless Technique paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Flawless Technique
|Legendary
|It grants an Additional 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies and an additional +10 Strength.
|Cold Resilience
|Rare
|It grants an Additional +50% Attack Speed along with +10.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons.
|Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower.
|Wild Force
|Rare
|It grants an Additional 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies along with an additional +10 Strength.
|Additional +10.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity.
|Havoc
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +15.0% Critical Strike Damage
|Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity.
|Slayer (Paragon Node)
|Rare
|Grants Additional +100 Armor along with +40% Potion Healing
|Additional +100 Armor will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength.
|Heavy Blows
|Rare
|Grants Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons along with +10 Strength
|Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Willpower.
|Brash
|Rare
|A 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Willpower.
|Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met—270 Dexterity.
Barbarian Warbringer paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Warbringer
|Legendary
|It grants an Additional +8 Maximum Fury along with 4.0% Maximum Life
|Fire Resilience
|Rare
|Grants an Additional +8 of Maximum Fury and +2 Fury on every Kill.
|Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance if you meet the following requirement: 260 Willpower.
|Hungering Fury
|Rare
|An additional +8 of Maximum Fury will be added if the following requirement is met: 260 Willpower.
|An additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Dexterity.
|Guarded Advance
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified along with +65% Fortify Generation
|Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified if the following requirement is met: 270 Willpower.
|Core Reserve
|Rare
|An additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.
|Additional 270 Willpower will be added if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower.
|Conditioned
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10 Strength along with 4.0% Resistance to All Elements.
|Additional 4.0% Resistance to All Elements if you meet the following requirement: 260 Willpower.
|Raw Power
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 Strength
|Additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.
Diablo 4 Barbarian Weapons Master Paragon board
|Paragon Node
|Rarity
|Description
|Bonus Effect
|Weapon Master
|Legendary
|Grants Additional +14.0% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite, along with +16.0% Damage to Elites
|Hunter Killer
|Rare
|It grants Additional +50% Attack Speed along with +10.0% Physical Damage
|Additional +16.0% Damage to Elites if the following requirement is met: 260 Dexterity.
|Brute
|Rare
|It grants Additional +100 Armor along with 4.0% Resistance to All Elements
|Additional +10.0% Physical Damage if the following requirement is met: 360 Strength.
|Denial
|Rare
|Grants Additional +100 Armor along with 4.0% Resistance to All Elements
|Additional 4.0% Resistance to All Elements will be added if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
|Lightning Conditioned
|Rare
|Grants Additional 12.0% Lightning Resistance along with +100 Armor
|Additional 12.0% Lightning Resistance will be added if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.
|Iron Strength
|Rare
|Grants Additional +100 Armor and +10 Strength
|Additional +100 Armor if the following requirement is met: 250 Willpower.
|Raw Power
|Rare
|Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 Strength
|An additional +10% Physical Damage if you meet the following requirement: 250 Dexterity.