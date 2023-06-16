Diablo 4 Barbarian Paragon Boards Guide

Going up to level 50 is just the start of the leveling system in Diablo 4. Upon reaching this “door” to the endgame, players unlock the paragon board for their classes like the Barbarian in Diablo 4. After level 50, instead of skill points, players can allocate paragon points within special paragon boards for the Barbarian class to gain various character stat benefits.

Each class has different Paragon boards, and in this guide, we will go through the Barbarian Paragon Boards in Diablo 4.

Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

These boards have nodes that enhance your character’s basic stats, such as; Dexterity, Intelligence, Willpower, and Strength. Like Skill Tree, which uses Skill Points, the Paragon Boards use Paragon Points. You can obtain Paragon points by leveling up after 50, each level will grant you 4 Paragon Points, and you can obtain up to 220 Paragon Points in Diablo 4.

Each Paragon Board has Normal Nodes, Magic Nodes, Rare Nodes, and Legendary Nodes (these nodes are not present in the Basic Board), and all Paragon Boards, including the Basic Board, have at least 4 Rare Nodes.

In addition to that, each Paragon Board has a Glyph Socket. Paragon Points cannot fill these sockets since they require Glyphs, which can be obtained by completing the Nightmare Dungeons, opening elite chests, or killing bosses.

The Glyph socket provides an additional bonus since it covers a specific area in the Paragon Board, and in that particular area, you will always find two rare nodes. However, the radius of the Glyph socket highly depends upon the level of Glyph you put in the Glyph socket in D4.

Each Glyph has its effects and bonus effects, but you can only get the bonus effect after meeting some specific requirements. Now, the structure of the Basic Paragon Board in D4 is the same for all the classes, but all the other Boards are different.

Barbarian Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

For Barbarians, the Basic paragon board in Diablo 4 consists of x4 Rare Nodes: Tenacity, Brawn, Iron Strength, and Raw Power. Each Rare Node provides different passive effects along with specific bonus effects. All the Paragon Boards and the Rare and Legendary Nodes are displayed below in tables.

Basic Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Tenacity Rare 4.0% increase in the Maximum life. An additional 4.0% of Maximum life if you meet the following requirements: 200 Strength and 160 Willpower. Brawn Rare Grants additional +10.0% Physical Damage and 4.0% of Maximum Life +10% Physical Damage if you meet the requirement of 160 Dexterity. Iron Strength Rare Grants Additional +100 Armor and +10 Strength Additional +100 Armor if you meet the following requirement: 160 Willpower Raw Power Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 Strength +10% Physical Damage if you meet the requirement of 160 Dexterity.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Hemorrhage Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Hemorrhage Legendary A further 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met: 270 Willpower. Butcher Rare Grants additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10 Strength A further 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower. Grit Rare Grants additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies that Are affected by the Bleeding effect and +10 Strength An additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower. Poison Conditioned Rare Grants additional 12.0% Poison Resistance along with +100 Armor An extra +10% Physical Damage Over Time if the following requirements are met: 260 Dexterity, 350 Strength Player Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10.0% Damage to Enemies affected by the Bleeding effect. Grants an Additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction along with 6.5% damage taken over time Reduction Fleeting Rare Grants Additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction along with 6.5% damage taken over time Reduction An additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity. Lacerator Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage Over Time along with +10.0% Physical Damage An additional 8.0% Control impaired Duration Reduction if the following requirement is met: 250 Dexterity.

Blood Rage Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Blood Rage Legendary It grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing. Restorative Rare Grants Additional +15.0% Berserking Duration and +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration. Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met: 260 Willpower. Enraged Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Damage to enemies affected by the Bleeding effect along with +10 Strength It grants you a 10% chance to go Berserk for 5 seconds upon killing every enemy affected by the Bleeding effect. Revel Rare It grants Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance along with +100 Armor Additional +10.0% Damage enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met: 270 Dexterity. Fire Conditioned Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Damage to enemies affected by the Bleeding effect along with +16.0% Damage to Elites Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity Craving Rare It grants Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing. Additional +10.0% Damage enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Dexterity Grit Rare Grants additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies that Are affected by the Bleeding effect and +10 Strength An additional 4.0% Damage Reduction from enemies affected by the Bleeding effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower

Diablo 4 Barbarian Carnage Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Carnage Legendary The Attack speed increases while Berserking by 2% [+], up to 8% [+], for 6 seconds. Cold Conditioned Rare Grants Additional +50% Damage while Berserking and +16.0% Damage to Elites. Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower Berserker Rare It grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Berserking and also +10 Strength Additional +50% Damage while Berserking will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower Fierce Rare A 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower Additional +10.0% Damage while Berserking will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity Brash Rare Additional +10.0% Damage will be added during the Berseking duration if the following requirements are met—260 Willpower 350 Strength . Grants Additional +10 Life Regeneration while Not Damaged Recently, along with +40% Potion Healing Recuperate Rare Grants Additional +15.0% Berserking Duration and +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration. Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Willpower Enraged Rare Additional +10.0% Damage will be added during the Berseking duration if the following requirements are met—260 Willpower and 350 Strength.. Additional +10.0% Damage is increased during the Berseking duration will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength

Decimator paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Decimator Legendary Grants a bonus of Lucky Hit for Two-Handed Slashing Weapon attacks which increases the chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds by 8% upon every hit. Demolish Rare Grants Additional +10.0% damage against enemies who are affected by the Vulnerable effect along with +10 Strength A 4.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower Arrogance Rare Grants Additional +10.0% damage against enemies affected by the Vulnerable effect and + 100 Armor. It grants Additional +10.0% Vulnerable Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons. Pillage Rare Additional +10.0% damage against enemies affected by the Vulnerable effect will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength An extra +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 330 Strength Destroyer Rare It grants Additional +10.0% Vulnerable Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons. Additional +10.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met. 345 Strength Brawn Rare Grants additional +10.0% Physical Damage and 4.0% of Maximum Life It grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life and +40% Potion Healing. Restorative Rare It grants an Additional 4.0% Maximum Life along with +40% Potion Healing. Additional +4.0% Potion Healing will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower

Diablo 4 Barbarian Bone Breaker Paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Bone Breaker Legendary Grants an Additional +65% Fortify Generation along with 4.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified Bulwark Rare Grants Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage and +10.0% Damage with Two—Handed Bludgeoning Weapons. Additional 4.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength. Inner Strength Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified along with +12% Damage while Healthy Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower. Bludgeoner Rare An additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength, 250 Willpower. A 5.0% Damage Reduction when you are Healthy will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity. Brutality Rare Grants Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage along with +10 Strength Additional +30.0% Overpower Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower. Vigor Rare It grants 4.0% Maximum Health and +100 Armor An additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength 250 Willpower. Tenacity Rare An additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met—330 Strength, 250 Willpower. Additional 4.0% of Maximum life will be added if the following requirements are met. 330 Strength 250 Willpower.

Flawless Technique paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Flawless Technique Legendary It grants an Additional 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies and an additional +10 Strength. Cold Resilience Rare It grants an Additional +50% Attack Speed along with +10.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons. Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Willpower. Wild Force Rare It grants an Additional 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies along with an additional +10 Strength. Additional +10.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity. Havoc Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +15.0% Critical Strike Damage Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 270 Dexterity. Slayer (Paragon Node) Rare Grants Additional +100 Armor along with +40% Potion Healing Additional +100 Armor will be added if the following requirements are met. 260 Willpower 350 Strength. Heavy Blows Rare Grants Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons along with +10 Strength Additional 12.0% Cold Resistance will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Willpower. Brash Rare A 4.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Willpower. Additional +15.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons will be added if the following requirements are met—270 Dexterity.

Barbarian Warbringer paragon board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Effect Warbringer Legendary It grants an Additional +8 Maximum Fury along with 4.0% Maximum Life Fire Resilience Rare Grants an Additional +8 of Maximum Fury and +2 Fury on every Kill. Additional 12.0% Fire Resistance if you meet the following requirement: 260 Willpower. Hungering Fury Rare An additional +8 of Maximum Fury will be added if the following requirement is met: 260 Willpower. An additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met—250 Dexterity. Guarded Advance Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified along with +65% Fortify Generation Additional +10.0% Damage while Fortified if the following requirement is met: 270 Willpower. Core Reserve Rare An additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity. Additional 270 Willpower will be added if you meet the following requirement: 270 Willpower. Conditioned Rare Grants Additional +10 Strength along with 4.0% Resistance to All Elements. Additional 4.0% Resistance to All Elements if you meet the following requirement: 260 Willpower. Raw Power Rare Grants Additional +10.0% Physical Damage along with +10 Strength Additional +10% Physical Damage will be added if the following requirements are met. 250 Dexterity.

