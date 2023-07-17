How To Get Aspect Of Potent Blood In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Potent Blood in Diablo 4 is an excellent addition to the list of aspects for Necromancer as it helps increase the Essence. This aspect belongs to the resource category, and only grants increased Essence if you collect Blood Orbs at full health.

The Blood Orbs, which provide healing, are exclusive to the Necromancer class only. These Blood Orbs contribute to the protagonist’s health marking Potent Blood Aspect among the best Necromancer aspects in D4.

You can also add more skills from the Necromancer skill tree. Once you have this aspect, you can imprint it on your Ring. This guide includes the starting location for the dungeon and some of the best builds for the Aspect of Potent Blood.

Aspect of Potent Blood location in Diablo 4

There are over 100 dungeons in D4, each rewarding you with a specific Legendary Aspect. Extraction or farming dungeons and bosses are another way to get hands over these aspects. You can get the Aspect of Potent Blood by completing the Betrayer’s Row dungeon.

This dungeon is in The Accursed Wastes area of the Sanctuary Map. This area is just below the Saraan Caldera in the Dry Steppes region.

To reach the Betrayer’s Row dungeon, use the Ruins of Qara-Yisu waypoint in the southwest of the starting location. You can also use the Nostrava or Nevesk waypoint in Diablo 4 for the same purpose. All of them are at approximately the same distance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The chances of getting it as a legendary drop item in the endgame are low, but you can still test your luck.

Aspect of Potent Blood builds in Diablo 4

Aspects can be used to make up some custom builds. Blood Lance build is an important build for the Aspect of Potent Blood in D4.

This build includes skills such as Blood Mist, Blood Prison, and Blood Lance that are beneficial for holding up the enemy and healing the protagonist at the same time. This makes the opponent more vulnerable and gives you the best chance to strike a powerful attack.