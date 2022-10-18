Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades Location & Mods

In Cyberpunk 2077, there are four types of Cyberware offered to V and the Mantis Blades are one of them. These blades are a great option for a Cyberware arm slot. Once they are implanted, you can use them to lethal blows to your enemies. The Mantis Blades come in three separate rarity grades: rare, epic, and legendary. To learn how to obtain Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077, their mods, and the specifics of each rarity, go through this guide.

Mantis Blade location in Cyberpunk 2077

To equip yourself with Mantis Blades, you have to visit a Ripperdoc in Cyberpunk 2077. In Night City, there are about fourteen Ripperdocs. Each of them offers you the Mantis Blades I different prices and rarities. Do you want it free? Follow the instructions given below:

How to get Mantis Blades for free

To get a pair of legendary Mantis Blades, you’ll have to first gain complete access to the Night City during Act 2. If you’ve managed to do so, head straight toward the Night City Center for Behavioral Health. Locate the Corpo Plaza on the map to find this institute.

Once you get there, walk towards the left side of the main entrance. Here you’ll notice a doorway having yellow bars.

If this is your first time visiting this area, note that you’ll get a call from Regina. She will tell you about a Tiger Claw member whose suffering from Cyberpsychosis. It will unlock the Mission Cyberpsycho Sighting: Phantom of Night City.

Under this mission, you’ll have to fight Norio Akuhara, a tough competitor. However, it’s not mandatory to fight him to get your hands on the Mantis Blade.

The first time you come to this side of the city, Akuhara will get distracted by the matters of another enemy. Seize this opportunity to run towards the right side of the alley. Here you will find a box surrounded by a corpse. Loot this box swiftly, and leave this area asap. Congratulations you’ve got the legendary Mantis Blade pair. Now you can visit any of the fourteen Ripperdoc to install these blades for no price.

Stats and effects

As mentioned previously, there are three levels of the rarity of a Mantis Blade: Rare, Epic and Legendary. Note that the price of a Mantis Blade is dependent on these rarities.

Before using Mantis Blade of any rarity, there is a certain Steet Cred level you need to achieve

Rare: Level 20

Level 20 Epic: Level 25

Level 25 Legendary: Level 45

Also, there are certain mods you can apply to Mantis Blade of each rarity. The details are mentioned below:

Rare: Mantis Blade Edge Mod

Epic: Mantis Blade: Edge mod/Mantis Blade Rotor mod.

Legendary: Can hold any mod.

Best Mods for Mantis Blades

In Cyberpunk 2077, there are two different types of mods for these blades:

Mantis Blade Edge

Mantis Blade Rotor

In Cyberpunk, there are four types of damage: Physical, Chemical, Thermal, and electrical. The Mantis Blade Edge mod alters the type of damage dealt by your Mantis Blade.

You can buy these mods from Ripperdocs throughout Night City. Plus, they can be found while looting the boxes or corpses.

You may also craft your very own mod if only you know what are the specifications, these specs can be bought from Ripperdocs as well.