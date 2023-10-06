Cyberpunk 2077 Restricted Data Terminal Locations

The Relic Skill Tree in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty doesn’t allow you to unlock new skills simply by leveling up. Instead, you need to spend relic points. Relic points are gained by interacting with Restricted Data Terminals. These Restricted Data Terminals are scattered all over Dogtown in Phantom Liberty, and each terminal you find can give you one relic point.

To let you unlock some abilities, the game provides 6 out of a possible 15 Relic Points while progressing through Phantom Liberty’s storyline. The first 3 are unlocked during Dog Eat Dog, and the other 3 during Birds with Broken Wings. However, the remaining nine relic points need to be gained by finding the locations of nine different Restricted Data Terminals in Cyberpunk 2077.

Restricted Data Terminal 1: EBM Petrochem Stadium

After spawning at the EBM Petrochem Stadium fast travel point, just move to your left and follow the path. A few steps ahead, you will encounter a big hole in the floor. Just jump over it and follow the straight, narrow passage beside the container.

This path will take you to an open area where you will have a couple of stairs taking you to a raised platform on your right side. Climb them up, and on your sudden right, you will find a couple of other stairs as well, leading you to a small space where you can find the Cyberpunk 2077 Restricted Data Terminal in front.

Restricted Data Terminal 2: Luxor High Wellness Spa

Once you start the game from the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel point, you will see a pedestrian bridge over the road. Use the construction aid platforms placed on the side to get to the bridge. Once you are on the bridge, use the same platform placed there to reach the roof of the building in front.

You need to jump over different platforms attached to the wall. Once you are up, you will find a CP2077 Restricted Data Terminal placed on an upper deck in a corner behind the debris.

Restricted Data Terminal 3: Heavy Hearts Club

In order to get your hands over the third Relic Point, just spawn at the location displayed in the map image below. Once there, just move towards the left and exit the building. Move straight and jump over to the right side to access the stairs going upwards to the bridge.

Once you are on the upper deck, take a right, and from the corner, move to the left. Here, in front of a cross-over bridge connecting the two adjacent buildings, you will find the restricted Data Terminal.

Restricted Data Terminal 4: Kress Street

This is the easiest one to find. From the Kress Street fast travel point, just start travelling to the small closed hallway on the right side. At the end of it, you will come across the Restricted Data Terminal placed beside the wall.

Restricted Data Terminal 5: Longshore Stacks

In order to find the fourth terminal, just go to the Kress Street fast travel point. From there, move towards the Increased Criminal Activity area on your back. Use the entrance on your left to enter the chamber, followed by the tunnel taking you to the new area where you can find the Restricted Data Terminal placed inside a control room.

If you are visiting this place for the first time, make sure to carry extra ammo because you have to fight the turrets and a boss as well.

Restricted Data Terminal 6: Golden Pacific

To get your hands on the sixth terminal, reach the exact spot shown in the image below. From there, you will find stairs on one side of the building beside the cross-over bridge, taking you up to the middle deck. Climb up, and from there, move to your left. You will see a wall portion with graffiti on it. Move close to it, and you will find the Restricted Data Terminal beside this wall.

Restricted Data Terminal 7: Golden Pacific

In order to find the next Restricted Data Terminal in Cyberpunk 2077, head over to the Terra Cognita fast travel point. From there, take the stairs and enter through the gate towards the building with the Increased Criminal Activity.

This building has a space rocket monument beside it. Once inside, take the escalators on your left to reach the upper deck. Here, you will find the Restricted Data Terminal in one of the rooms. If you are visiting here for the first time, be aware of the countless enemies present in this Criminal Activity area with an Arasaka Drone leading them all.

Restricted Data Terminal 8: Sliders Hideout

Finding out the Sliders Hideout restricted data terminal in Cyberpunk 2077 is also easy compared to the other ones located at some complex places. Just spawn at the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel point, and from there, follow the road leading to the left opposite the EBM Petrochem Stadium.

While passing through the underpass, you will come across a barricade on your left, where you can find the Restricted Data Terminal placed beside the wall.

Restricted Data Terminal 9: Sliders Hideout

For the last terminal, you need to spawn again at the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel point. Once there, move in the southeast direction towards the skull markers representing the Increased Criminal Activity spot. Follow up to the boss room located on the upper floor, and there you will find the Restricted Data Terminal located behind a wall.