Cyberpunk 2077 Dog Eat Dog Walkthrough

Dog Eat Dog is the very first mission of the Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. Whether you start a new game or load in a previous save to start Phantom Liberty, you will get a call from So Mi or Songbird. She will ask you for help as the President’s plane is about to crashland in Dogtown. Your job in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Dog Eat Dog quest is to make your way to Dogtown and be there by the time the plane crashes.

How to complete Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Dog Eat Dog

The map would lead you straight to the main entrance of the Dogtown. Walk through the ground and Songbird will appear as a construct, much like Johnny does. After a conversation with her Songbird will reveal that she can help save your life as the biochip is killing you. However, in exchange, she asks you to help protect President Myers. To do that you need to get into Dogtown as the plane is about to crash in there. Unfortunately, Dogtown is a heavily guarded zone and requires special permission to enter.

Songbird will also unlock the Relic skill tree, a new addition to CP2077 with Phantom Liberty.

Sneaking your way into Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 is pretty much the main goal of the Dog Eat Dog mission in Phantom Liberty. As you can’t get through the main entrance, Songbird will suggest sneaking past the guards and entering the garage on the right side of the entrance.

How to enter the garage door in Dog Eat Dog

You will notice a garage along the fence where you first talk to Songbird and she suggests sneaking in. To reach the entrance of the garage in Dog Eat Dog, you will have to sneak past a couple of guards. Since the nearby checkpoint is filled with soldiers, you have to be stealthy here or you risk a very deadly firefight.

One guard is right next to the broken links in the fence so take him out quickly and throw his body in the nearby dumpster. The garage entrance is next to the other guard. To get him out of the way, use a quickhack to distract the guard and then quickly move to the garage entrance in Dog Eat Dog.

Reach the catwalk

Once you are inside the garage, the area will be pitch black. You will have to turn on the generator in a nearby room to power up the area. This will allow Songbird to activate the elevators that you can use to reach the catwalk above.

Ride the elevator till you reach the catwalk above. Now you will have to follow the path that is illuminated by Songbird through yellow lights. Keep following the path and jumping on platforms that appear to reach the next section of the Cyberpunk 2077 Dog Eat Dog mission. Ultimately you will reach a broken catwalk. Jump across and follow Songbird again to enter an elevator that will take you to the Dogtown Black Market.

Keep following the objective marker till you get outside where So Mi will have another conversation with you. Now you are inside the Stadium of Dogtown in Phantom Liberty. So Mi will ask you to climb up high so you can see where President Myer’s plane is coming from and where it crashes.

Make your way up to the roof

You can get to the roof of the construction site in the stadium through a ladder nearby. Once you go high enough, you have to take an elevator but it seems to be busted. Restart the elevator by pressing the button on the panel right next to it and you will eventually be able to get in.

Once inside the elevator, take it all the way to the top where you will see the plane get hit by a SAM and fly past you, dangerously close as it crashes in a nearby area of Dogtown. The Phantom Liberty title card appears as Songbird asks you to rush to the crash site, marking the end of the Dog Eat Dog mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.