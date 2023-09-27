Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Birds with Broken Wings Walkthrough

While playing the main missions in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you will also come across a mission named Birds with Broken Wings. You will encounter this quest after completing the You Know My Name quest.

After getting the intel by infiltrating the Black Sapphire Club, you will use this information to plan a rescue operation for Song So Mi. You will get her a neutral matrix from Hansen that will cure her.

In this guide, we have prepared a detailed walkthrough of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Birds with Broken Wings quest, where we have explained each objective and what and how to do it.

How to complete Birds with Broken Wings in Cyberpunk 2077

In the Birds with Broken Wings main quest, you will be planning a rescue operation of Song So Mi with Reed and Alex. Alex will ask you to access certain tracking stations, which will help them to trace the car. In addition to the rescue operation, you will be seizing a neutral matrix that is the only hope of curing Song So Mi’s disease.

This quest is not about rescue operation but rather preparing for it. Finally, you will go to Farida to get a device inserted that will help you in the mission.

Wait a day for a call from Reed

After activating the Birds with Broken Wing’s quest, you must wait a day to talk to Reed as your first objective. The best place to wait or skip time in Cyberpunk 2077 is to sleep at your apartment.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Approach the bed in your apartment and set your time to 24 hours to skip a day. When you wake up after 24 hours, you will get a call from Reed. He will ask you to meet him at Alex’s place. Fast travel to Longshore Stacks location to save some traveling time.

Follow the marker, which will take you to the back of the bar. You will get scanned before entering the elevator. Press the boiler room button to descend to Alex’s House, where Alex and Reed sit.

Take part in the briefing

Approach them to talk to them. Alex will start to tell a story. Afterward, Reed will ask you to follow them. Follow them to the briefing table, where they will explain the Birds with Broken Wings mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

They will tell you about the operation to rescue Song So Mi from Hansen’s Duress. You must also seize a neutral matrix with an AI to cure Song So Mi’s disease. They will further tell you about all the details of the operation and what you need to do.

Talk to Alex

After the meeting, follow Alex, who will take you to the weapon room. She will mention a tracking station near Pacifica Serenity Bible Church. She will tell you that will help you trace the car. She will then give you a device that lets you take control of the car.

Pick up the device and talk to her before moving on to the next objective.

Access the tracking station transceiver

Follow the marker to the elevator and press the Bar button to ascend to the bar. Leave the bar to move to the next objective, where you must go to the tracking station. To save time, fast travel to Chapel. This is the nearest location to the tracking station in Birds with Broken Wings in Cyberpunk 2077.

Follow the marker to the Pawnshop. Walk to the back of the shop to climb up the stairs to the tracking station.

Neutralize all enemies

When you reach the tracking station, you must kill all the enemies nearby. There are three enemies on your left; kill them then a couple more enemies will attack you. After neutralizing all the enemies, approach the transceiver to access it.

Upon jacking in the transceiver, you will encounter an error in the encryption key.

Access the second tracking station transceiver

You will now call Alex about the error in the Birds with Broken Wings quest in Cyberpunk 2077. You need to breach a few stations to get the encryption key. She will then send you the coordinates of the second tracking station.

Travel to the location you reached after fast traveling. Interact with the terminal and select the Megabuilding H4 location to get near the tracking station.

Talk to Songbird

After reaching Megabuilding H4, you will get a call from Songbird asking you to meet her at night. After talking to her, follow the marker to the building. Climb the right face of the building using the air vents.

Approach the transceiver to jack in, but you will get an error due to no power.

Find a way to restart the transceiver

When you encounter an error, the kid (Luka) will tell you to restart it. He will then ask you for 1000 eds to tell you about the location of the power button. You can pay him or find the button in Birds with Broken Wings in Cyberpunk 2077. Either way, the button is on the left where to climb up the building.

Download data

Restart the power by pressing the power button and wait for a few seconds. After the transceiver restarts, approach it again and jack in to get the encryption key.

Meet Songbird between 11:00 pm and 1:00 am

If the time is between 11:00 pm and 1:00 am, you can directly go to the location to meet Songbird. If not, travel to your apartment using the terminal at Megabuilding H4 and wait for the remaining time.

After skipping time, go to the nearby terminal and select the Luxor High Wellness Spa (nearest location) to fast travel. Run to the marker to meet Songbird, who will ask you to follow her. She will then tell you why she did what she did and what is the next step in the mission.

She will ask you to help her escape with the matrix so she can create a cure.

Call Reed

Go to the mission and press C on the objective to call Reed. Tell him about your meeting with Songbird. Reed will then tell you to go to Farida’s clinic to get new chrome.

Go to Farida’s clinic

Approach the nearby terminal and select Golden Pacific for fast travel so you do not have to walk all the way. The clinic will be underground, so use the stairs to your south. Follow the marker to the Farida’s Clinic in Birds with Broken Wings in Cyberpunk 2077.

Use the intercom near the entrance of the clinic to speak with Frida.

Talk to Farida and Reed

Talk to Farida through the intercom, where you will tell her the secret code to let yourself in the clinic. Inside the clinic, you will see Reed. After talking with Farida, approach Reed. Reed will tell you that he is thinking about Song So Mi and that he wants to help her even though Myers wants her to get arrested.

Reed will also tell you about the device (Icebreaker) that Farida will feed into your (V’s) system to drop So Mi unconscious. Reed will then leave you so you get the procedure done.

Sit in the chair

After Reed leaves, approach Farida to talk to her. She will ask you to sit on the chair for the procedure. Follow Farida and sit in the chair where she will give you anesthesia. You will then slowly start to lose consciousness. You will then see glimpses of the procedure.

Talk to Johnny, and Farida will later tell you the procedure is complete. After the procedure, exit the clinic using the same door to complete the Birds with Broken Wings quest in Cyberpunk 2077.