How To Get The Fastest Cars/Bikes For Free In Cyberpunk 2077

You will find around 74 cars and bikes in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of them are available for purchase, but still, you can find some good ones free of cost.

The free ones are available in secret locations you can find during the exploration and as a reward for completing side quests.

This guide will cover details about the fastest cars and bikes you can find free of cost in Cyberpunk 2077 along with locations.

Rayfield Caliburn (Hypercar)

Top Speed: 211mph

Location: Badlands

In Badlands, you can find this fast hypercar inside a tunnel. There you will find it in a shipping container.

Mizutani Shion “Coyote” (Sports)

Top Speed: 199mph

Location: Aldecaldos Camp, Outskirts

To get this sports car, you will need to complete a major side quest given by Panam Palmer. The quest is called With a Little Help From My Friends.

This quest has different objectives, which you will know as you start.

Archer Quartz “Bandit” (Sports)

Top Speed: 190mph

Location: Afterlife, Watson

It is a sports car you can get if you side with Rogue during the Ghost Town quest. To get this main quest, you must complete the Transmission side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu” (Sports)

Top Speed: 185mph

Location: City Centre, Badlands, Santo Domingo, And Heywood

During the side quest, The Beast in Me, which is given to you by Claire Russell, if you spare Sampson’s life, you will get this car as a reward.

In this quest, you have to participate in a series of races so she can take revenge for her husband, Dean.

Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech (Sports)

Top Speed: 182mph

Location: Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo

You will need to complete a side quest called Sex on Wheels to get this car for free. To complete this side quest, get inside a car in the garage in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo. Simply entering the car will complete the quest.

ARCH Nazaré (Motorcycle)

Top Speed: 178mph

Location: Rancho Coronado

You can get this bike free by completing a side quest called The Highwayman. You will get this quest from a garage in Rancho Coronado.

To complete this quest, you will first need to talk to James and find out what happened to Josie. Once done with that, again find James and confront him.

After that, you must find the stolen Tyger Claw bike and talk to James again to complete this side quest and get a bike for free.

Jackie’s ARCH (Motorcycle)

Top Speed: 178mph

Location: The Glen, Heywood

You will get this motorcycle as a reward for completing the Heroes side quest. Where you have to go in this side quest will depend on where you find Jackie’s during the Heist quest.

Thorton Galena GA40XT “Rattler” (Economy)

Top Speed: 180mph

Location: Eastern Badlands, Badlands

This car is also a reward for a side job called “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.” However, this quest is only available if you choose the Nomad Life Path.

Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo (Sports)

Top Speed: 161mph

Location: Afterlife, Watson

The only free way to get this vehicle is to complete the Chippin’ In side quest. You will get this quest after completing the Tapeworm side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

In that, you must agree to a decision that Johnny will take control over the V body. Just complete the quest, and the car is yours for free.

Villefort Alvarado “Vato” (Executive)

Top Speed: 151mph

Location: The Glen, Heywood

You will find a mission called Beat on the Brat: The Glen, one of the many Watson missions you can find in Cyberpunk 2077.

This mission starts from The Glen in Heywood, and to get the free car; you will need to defeat El Cesar. Once you have defeated the El Cesar, you will get the Villefort Alvarado “Vato” as a reward.