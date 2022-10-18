Cyberpunk 2077 Adam Smasher’s Secret Hideout Location

Cyberpunk 2077’s final boss is Adam Smasher, an Arasaka employee who has his own secret hideout. Ba Xing Chong and other weapons can be found in his secret hideout.

The unique aspect of this place is that you get to travel to the hideout of your arch-enemy, even though you only get the legendary Ba Xing Chong. A collection of weapons and armor can be found here, along with his armor. If you are interested in reading, there are a few notes that are worth your time.

In the end, Adam Smasher’s secret hideout is a fun place to visit in Cyberpunk 2077. Following the guide carefully will help you get there.

Where is Adam Smasher’s secret hideout located in Cyberpunk 2077?

If you’re going to jump high, make sure you get double jump Cyberware first. You’ll want to go to these docks in Night City after that:

The location marked above shows the exact spot where you’ll be able to find Adam Shamsher’s hideout in Cyberpunk 2077.

It might be hard to open the gate when you get here. Climb the fence instead by jumping on the shipping containers. You’ll reach the fence when you take a right after you enter.

The other side is just a jump away. As soon as you reach the top of the yellow building, jump over.

You can go to the back of the ship by taking the stairs up to the ship, then taking a left. This is where you will find a door. Adam Smasher’s secret hideout will be accessible through this gate.

To open the door, press the left buttons. Right at the end of the room, on the right, you’ll find weapons and a lot more to look at. Loot and look at the place as long as you want because Adam is not going to come here.

Be sure to loot the Ba Xing Chong shotgun before you leave because it’s a really powerful weapon that spews out homing bullets and is a fine addition to your already deadly arsenal.