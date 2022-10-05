Cyberpunk 2077 Best Gear Mods & Their Locations

Upgrades, People, Upgrades. Being set in the future where almost everyone has cybernetic enhancements, everyone sure does want the best mods for their new cyborg parts in Cyberpunk 2077.

Mods in Cyberpunk 2077 are used to upgrade and customize your equipment if there’s a mod slot present. Different Mods provide different buffs to different stats and abilities as well as your weapons. This Cyberpunk 2077 Best Gear Mods guide covers a variety of different types of mods that are available in Cyberpunk 2077.

We will also go in-depth to explain the essential details like the weight and effects of these mods.

Mods are available in the Inventory menu for you to assign and swap. They are also distributed into different tiers; the quality of a mod is determined by its rarity. The rarer a mod is, the better quality or impact it possesses.

Best clothing mods in Cyberpunk 2077

In general terms, Clothing Mods are the armor mods. These mods work towards increasing your armor and defensive capabilities. A few of these Cloth Mods can work only on specific body parts like the face or legs, but most of them can be generally used any way you want to.

Following are some of the best Clothing Mods in Cyberpunk 2077.

Panacea (Legendary)

The Legendary Panacea Clothing Mod grants you increased resistance. All your resistances are increased by 25% when using this mod. These include your damage resistance from bullets, melee attacks, explosives, fall damage, and resistance to ailments like poison, bleeding, burn and shock.

Panacea Clothing Mod can be bought from clothing vendors all across the city. The price of this mod may vary from 100,000 to 160,000 dollars, so make sure you are loaded before you head out to get it.

The Legendary version of the mod is not a guaranteed sale item. Just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again.

Zero Drag (Random)

Zero Drag is a Clothing Mod that can only be used on your Feet. This mod grants you increased movement speed. There are different variants of the mod and each variant’s speed boost depends on its rarity. Of course, we recommend the Legendary variant as it provides you with a speed boost of 0.5m/s.

The best way to get Zero Drag Clothing Mod is by purchasing it from the clothing vendors, however, it might not be always available and you might need to check multiple times to get it. Just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again.

Some high-level enemies might also drop the mod for you, so keep an eye out when doing missions. The highest drop rate for this mod comes from the Police, so you can use your wanted level to your advantage and kill a few cops to try and get the mod.

Coolit (Legendary)

The Coolit Clothing Mod grants you 100% immunity to the Burn Status effect. Although you will take damage when you are standing in a fire, you won’t be set on fire and that means simply moving away from the fire won’t deal you any continuous ticks of damage. Fire is one of the worst status effects that you encounter as you progress in the game, and the Coolit mod will make your life much easier when dealing with fire.

To get the Coolit Clothing Mod, you need to purchase a mod from the clothing vendors. All the vendors, in Little China, Trailer Park, Rancho Coronado, and Arroyo will be selling this mod.

Deadeye (Legendary)

This mod can only be used on face mod slots. Deadeye Clothing Mod increases your critical hit damage by 8% and your headshot damage by 15%. If you land a critical shot on a headshot, you get a total of 23% increased damage.

The mod becomes even more important once you get the energy rifles that can shoot through covers when the shot is charged.

Deadeye Clothing Mod can be bought from clothing vendors. All the vendors, in Little China, Trailer Park, Rancho Coronado, and Arroyo will be selling this mod.

If the mod is not available, just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again.

Sniper enemies in the game also have a chance of dropping this mod when killed. The higher the level of the sniper, the higher chance they have of dropping the Deadeye Legendary mod.

Armadillo

Armadillo Clothing Mod increases your armor by different percentages of your equipped armor. This mod has different levels of rarity and the percentage of armor increased depends on the rarity of the Armadillo mod being used.

The additional armor granted ranges from 20% for common to 100% for Legendary.

This mod is regularly dropped from enemies up to a rare rarity. Epic versions are extremely hard to find as drops. The Epic version does regularly show up in cloth vendor inventories for you to buy, and the Legendary version of Armadillo has a chance of showing up in vendor inventories.

Armadillo Clothing Mod can be bought from clothing vendors. All the vendors, in Little China, Trailer Park, Rancho Coronado, and Arroyo will be selling this mod.

If the mod is not available, just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again.

Best weapon mods in Cyberpunk 2077

Weapon Mods increase the qualities of your weapons. As you know, there are both ranges of weapons i.e guns and melee weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, and there are mods to increase the damage and effectiveness for both of these weapon types.

We will look at the best selection of mods for both ranged weapons and melee weapons.

Penetrator

Penetrator mod increases the critical hit chance of your weapon. This mod is found in different rarities and each rarity has a different percentage increase of critical hit chance. The value ranges from 2% for Common to 6% for Legendary Penetrator Mod.

Penetrator is a ranged weapon mod that can be found at any weapon vendor for purchase. If the mod is not available, just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again. Epic and Legendary variants require some waiting before they are available for purchase.

Lower rarity variants up to Rare are also regularly found as drops from enemies.

Neon Arrow (Rare)

Neon Arrow Ranged Weapon Mod reduces the reload time of your weapon by 5%. It might not seem much, but it works excellent for heavy weapons with long reload animation and works wonders when you are suppressed under enemy fire.

Neon Arrow Ranged Weapon Mod can be found at any weapon vendor for purchase. If the mod is not available, just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again.

Autoloader (Rare)

Autoloader Ranged Weapon Mod reduces your reload time when you are changing an empty magazine. Keep in mind that the effects of this mod only applies when your weapon magazine is empty, not if you have even a single bullet. The effects of this mod can be paired with Neon Arrow Ranged Weapon Mod to increase

Weaken (Rare)

Weaken Ranged Weapon Mod will reduce the damage dealt by any enemy who you have shot by 20% for 10 seconds. This allows you to reduce the damage of those heavy enemies who are too armored to take out quickly.

This Ranged Weapon Mod is the easiest to find. It is sold by the weapon vendor in V’s apartment ad you can purchase the mod very early on in the game.

Phantom (Rare)

Phantom Ranged Weapon Mod increases the fire rate of your weapon by 5%. The mod works best with heavy machine guns and shotguns, basically, any weapon that has high damage but a low fire rate. If you can manage the recoil, you can also use the mod with rifles.

Phantom Ranged Weapon Mod is found as a purchasable item from the weapon vendors in the game. If the mod is not available, just wait 24 hours outside the shop to reset the inventory to reset the shopkeeper’s inventory and check again.

Scourge

Scourge Melee Weapon Mod increases the critical hit damage of your melee weapon by 10%.

White Knuckled

White Knuckle Melee Weapon Mod increases your melee weapon by 7%.

Cold Shoulder

Cold Shoulder Mele Weapon Mod increases the base damage of your melee weapon by 5%.

Kunai

Kunai Melee Weapon Mod increases the attack speed of your melee weapon. The speed increases by 0.3 per second.

Best scopes in Cyberpunk 2077

Scopes are usable only on ranged weapons. In addition to doing what scope does, that is increasing zoom level, all of the scopes also help increase your ADS time. There are three types of scopes, Short, Long, and Sniper.

Short and Medium Scopes can be used on ARs, rifles, and a small selection of pistols and shotguns. Sniper Scopes can only be equipped on some rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Hyakume (Short Scope)

Hyakume Scope increases your zoom level by 0.5 and ADS speed by 0.05 seconds.

For the Uncommon version, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. The Rare version of this scope can be found at the weapon vendors at Wellsprings, The Glen, and Rancho Coronado. If you don’t find the Rare version, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

Type 2067 (Short Scope)

Type 2067 Scope increases your zoom level by 0.4 and ADS speed by 0.05 seconds.

For the Uncommon version, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. The Rare version of this scope can be found at the weapon vendors at Wellsprings, The Glen, and Rancho Coronado. If you don’t find the Rare version, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

E225 Percipient (Long Scope)

E225 Percipient Scope increases your zoom level by 1.1 and ADS speed by 0.1 seconds.

For the Uncommon version, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. The Rare version of this scope can be found at the weapon vendors at Wellsprings, The Glen, and Rancho Coronado. If you don’t find the Rare version, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

SO-21 Saika (Long Scope)

SO-21 Saika Scope increases your zoom level by 0.9 and ADS speed by 0.1 seconds.

For the Uncommon version, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. The Rare version of this scope can be found at the weapon vendors at Wellsprings, The Glen, and Rancho Coronado. If you don’t find the Rare version, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

HPO MK.77 Kanone Max (Sniper Scope)

HPO MK.77 Kanone Max Scope increases your zoom level by 3 and ADS speed by 0.2 seconds.

For the Uncommon version, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. The Rare version of this scope can be found at the weapon vendors at Wellsprings, The Glen, and Rancho Coronado. If you don’t find the Rare version, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

Best muzzles in Cyberpunk 2077

Muzzles are ranged weapon attachments that help provide stability and different buffs to your weapons.

CS-1 Taipan (Common)

CS-1 Taipan Muzzle provides you a damage multiplier of 2x when you are attacking any enemy undetected or from stealth. It also muffles the sound of your weapon. The only drawback is that the damage of the weapon is reduced by 30%.

For CS-1 Taipan Muzzle, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. If you don’t find the muzzle, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

XC-10 Strix (Uncommon)

XC-10 Strix Muzzle increases your damage by 2.5x when you attack any enemy from stealth. It also increases your critical hit chance by 10% but the base damage is reduced by 30%.

For the XC-10 Strix Muzzle, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. If you don’t find the muzzle, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

XC-10 Cetus (Uncommon)

XC-10 Cetus Muzzle deals 2.5x increased damage when you are an enemy when undetected, along 5% increased critical hit chance. The overall base damage of your weapon is reduced by 25%

For the XC-10 Cetus Muzzle, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. If you don’t find the muzzle, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

XC-10 Alecto (Rare)

XC-10 Alecto Muzzle deals 2.5x increased damage when you are an enemy when undetected. The overall base damage of your weapon is reduced by 25%

For the XC-10 Alecto Muzzle, you can visit any random weapon vendor in the game anytime. If you don’t find the muzzle, just wait for 24 hours in the game and then check again.

Best cyberware mods in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberware Mods are personal upgrades. These mods allow you to equip built-in weapons of sorts, like blades in your arms, knuckles in your fingers, whips in your palms, and even rocket launchers on your shoulders. Of course, you cannot equip all of these at once, but you can change and cycle between all of them.

Other than these, other mods help increase the effectiveness of the above-mentioned Cyberware Mods.

Blade – Physical Damage (Rare)

These are the Mantis Blade Edges. These blades deal physical damage. Though Physical Mantis Blades don’t have much range on most of their attacks, you do have very high attack speed.

You will probably end up stun-locking and killing a lot of weaker enemies and your DPS is high enough to make quick work of all armored enemies.

Additionally, the jump on the first attack that can be unlocked in the skill tree allows you to jump from enemy to enemy even far away without taking any fire. You can even use the skill to get to enemies above or under you in an instant.

The Physical Damage Mantis Blades are found only at the Ripperdoc Downtown in City Center.

Haming-8 Rotor (Legendary)

This Cyberware Mod, the Haming0-8 Rotor increases your attack speed from Mantis Blades by 45%. For a weapon that already has a high attack speed, this motor will increase your Mantis Blade DPS so much that you won’t even be needing your other weapons for most of your playthrough.

The Haming-8 Rotor can be bought from the shop found in Japan Town, Cherry Blossom Market.

Animals Knuckles (Legendary)

Animals Knuckles are Gorilla Arms Knuckles. Your punches now deal high physical damage. And with Animals Knuckles, all your punches also inflict Bleed Ailment Status.

The Bleed only works against human enemies, but the punches do knock back your enemies and even the armored enemies will be sufficiently knocked back.

Animals Knuckles can be bought from the shop in Charter Hill in Luxury Apartments.

Black Market Battery (Legendary)

Black Market Battery Cyberware Mod is an upgrade for your Gorilla Arms Knuckles. This mod increases the damage output of your Gorilla Arms Knuckles by 100%.

The Cyberware Mod can be bought from Dr. Chrome in Watson, southwest of Kabuki Market.

Rin3u Battery (Legendary)

Rin3u Battery Cyberware Mod also works for Gorilla Arms Knuckles. This Cyberware Mod adds 10 Electric damage to every attack. The best feature is that for every enemy you kill using the Gorilla Arms Knuckles, your stamina is completely replenished.

Rin3u Battery is only obtained by completing the Assault in Progress in East Kabuki Market. You need to look for the chests in this side mission to find the battery.

Monowire – Thermal Damage (Rare)

Monowire is the whip in your palm we told you about earlier. This Monowire Cable deals thermal damage to your enemies, and we selected the thermal damage type as the best because the Monowire Cable has a wide radius of attack and a good enough range to hit multiple enemies clustered around you. And with that, you can also deal high damage to robotic enemies.

The Thermal Monowire Cables can be bought from Cassius at Northside.

Monowire Battery, High Capacity (Epic)

Monowire Battery High Capacity Cyberware Mod increases your damage from Monowire Cable by 50%.

It can be purchased from the Ripperdoc in Pacifica, West Wind Estate.

Sensory Amplifier (Rare)

Unlock all other Cyberware Mods, there are different functions of this one Cyberware Mod, and depending on where you bought it, it will have a different buff for you. Sensory Amplifier is a Universal Cyberarm Fragment that can work for Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms Knuckles, Monowires, and Projectile Launchers.

If you buy it from Cherry Blossom Market in Japan Town or craft it yourself using the blueprints bought from Kraviz’s Clinic in Charter Hill, Westbrook, you get 15% additional HP.

If you buy it from Kabuki Creek Loop, you get a 2% increased critical hit chance.

If you buy it from Heywood, Wellsprings, you get 20% increased critical hit damage.

If you buy it from Finger’s M.D. at Japantown Westbrook, you get 5% additional armor.

Threat Detector (Rare)

Threat Detector Cyberware Mod will highlight all the enemies who have detected you in a fight. The mod comes in handy even if you are not going for a stealth approach, as it allows you to spot enemies much easily in any fight.

This Cyberware Mod can be purchased from Viktor’s Clinic in Little China, Watson.

Trajectory Analysis (Legendary)

Trajectory Analysis Cyberware Mod increases the damage dealt from headshots by 25%.

This Cyberware Mod can be purchased from Viktor’s Clinic in Little China, Watson.