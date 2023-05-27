Getting your hands on Pack-a-Punch in CoD Cold War zombies is one of the best moves you can make. It gives remarkable upgrades to your weaponry, helping stem the tide of progressively difficult zombie hordes. In this guide, we will tell you the location and how to activate Pack a Punch in Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten.

Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Pack a Punch Location

Locating the Pack a Punch and activating it in Mauer Der Toten is pretty simple and straightforward. First, we will start by turning on the power. You need to find the Tempests spawning around the map, kill any, pick up the dropped fuse. We need two fuses in total.

After getting the power turned on, you need to get on street level. Just follow the way to the end of the tunnel and head towards the zip line right there. When you are on the street, roam around to find an abominable sight of floating purple zombies.

It looks scary, but honestly, it is not that hard. Just make your way to Pack a Punch, a disciple will appear, and floating zombies will start to attack you. They are a little difficult to kill. Prove if you are worthy of this or not.

One easiest way to get rid of all these zombies is to wait for all of them to get down and throw a C4. Take precautions; do not rush in and do it like an idiot.

Keep a safe distance, get a little far away from the main spot and then take your best shot. You can pretty much get them all with a C4. If not, you know how to kill them in your own way while creating a full-scale mess.

After killing all the purple flare zombies, it is time to get rid of the Disciple. Set your aim, give your best, and take him down. After all this hassle, you can now turn on Pack a Punch and enjoy your upgrades.