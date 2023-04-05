How To Farm Ancient Cores In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Ancient Cores are very important items used for armor upgrades and crafting several Ancient gears in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As such, you require an ample amount of Zelda Breath of the Wild ancient cores in order to keep your gear upgraded for tougher challenges.

Follow this guide to find out everything regarding the locations of ancient cores in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and also about how you can farm these Ancient cores.

Zelda Breath of the Wild ancient core farming tips

There are various methods to farm ancient cores in Breath of the Wild, all of which have been mentioned below. Keep in mind that not every method is equally useful so in order to maximize your ancient core count, you will need to try out all the methods.

Defeat Guardian enemies

In order to farm Ancient Core, you need to fight the Guardian Stalkers. Guardian Stalkers are in great number and once you defeat them they drop the Ancient Cores. Guardian Stalkers don’t always drop the Ancient Cores but you should definitely try your luck. Also, keep in mind that they can also reappear after every Blood Moon.

A more difficult target than the Stalkers are the Guardian Scouts. You can only kill them by the use of some lethal weapons as they possess strong shields. You should definitely protect yourself from their attacks because it can really lower your HP level. Only a few variants i.e. 3 & 4 are those which drop Ancient Core in Zelda: Botw. They also reappear after the Blood Moon.

We also have Guardian Turrets that can be found only in Hyrule Castle. Fighting with them is really difficult because they inflict great damage. Once you defeat them there is a chance of obtaining an Ancient Core.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Complete Akh Va’qout Shrine

You have to unlock the mysterious doors of The Akh Va’quot shrine to obtain an Ancient core. You need to get inside the shrine by solving a puzzle, which requires windmills and turbines. After solving it the doors will be unlocked and then you will find an Ancient Core in it.

Find Underwater Chests

To find underwater chests visit the first room of Hawa Koth Shrine, through this room locate the underwater channels. BotW’s Ancient Cores after fishing the chest with Magnesis.

To get another Ancient Core in BOTW you need to head towards the Kata Maka Rah’s Shrine. It is found floating in the water stream that is at the right side of the platform. You just need to ward off a Guardian Scout to collect the Ancient Core.

Reward from Rin Oyaa Shrine

To get another Ancient Core you’ll have to go to the endpoint inside the Rin Oyya Shrine. This area can be reached by the collaboration of both Magnesis and Stasis runes. Just keep in mind that the chest can be located easily if you will move in the opposite way of the Monk.

Complete Ishto Soh Shrine

To get to the Ancient Core located in Ishto Soh shrine, move to the southwest direction of the Lake Tower to reach the Lake Region. Here at the top of some crystals, you’ll find the Ancient Core.

KetohWawai Shrine

The most challenging task for the players is to find Ancient Cores in the KetohWawai Shrine. It’s a haunted place because you enter into a dark concealed area and you need fire to move through it.

Dah Kaso Shrine

Quite an easy way to get another Ancient Core is in the Dah Kaso Shrine. You only need to move inside the shrine and collect the Ancient Core after beating the Guardian Scout.

Daag Chokah Shrine

Collect another Ancient Core in the forests of Daag Chokah. This will be quite a fun adventure.