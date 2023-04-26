Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Dah Kaso Shrine Guide

One of the DLC shrines of the Hyrule Region is Zelda Breath of the Wild Dah Kaso Shrine. This shrine in Zelda BOTW does not involve any puzzles or trials. All you need to do is to plan a strategy to defeat Guardian Scouts. Follow this guide to understand everything about Zelda BOTW Dah Kaso Shrine.

Zelda BOTW Dah Kaso Shrine location

You will find the Zelda BOTW Shrine Dah Kaso while moving through the Central Hyrule District in Zelda BOTW. There is a bridge in this region that traverses the Great Regencia River.

This Bridge is known as Zelda BOTW Digdogg Bridge. It provides you with a path to move from Hyrule Field to Gerudo Canyon, in the vast runes of the Gerudo Desert.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Dah Kaso Shrine walkthrough

You will find Dah Kaso Shrine unique from all the other shrines you’ve visited in Zelda BOTW. As in other shrines, you must solve any puzzle or complete a task. But this Shrine is like a battlefield where you must fight and defeat Guardian Scouts.

The Shrine has a battlefield surrounded by several pillars. You will face the Guardian Scouts in the middle of the battlefield. You must be very careful; he has a deadly Guardian Spear that can reduce your HP level.

You should understand the strategy of the Guardian Scout to defeat it in one go. First, the Guardian will try to misguide you by moving briskly around the shrine but won’t attack you until now. You should remain vigilant enough.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Remember not to move backward because this will make you easy prey for the Guardian Scout in Zelda BOTW. After his first attack attempt, he will move to the back for some time. This interval is a golden opportunity for you to attack him before he gets another chance to aggressively rush toward you and attack you with his spear.

Use pillars as shield

The pillars in the arena can be your shield. Hide behind them, and this will help you escape the attacks of the Guardians’ Spear. You need to be more precise with your timing to get another chance to attack your enemy. The Guardian will spin around the pillars, and this will provide to kill him eventually.

Once you’ve defeated the first one, there will be another Guardian Scout in Zelda Breath of the Wild that you’ll have to beat. This time your enemy is very smart, as he is pretty good at changing his combat strategies. He uses a laser stream which forms a protective circle around him. But there’s no need to worry.

You can act smarter than the Guardian in Zelda BOTW and use this tactic in your favor. Very carefully, attack the Guardians’ Eye using your bow after opening your paraglider.

After your attacks, the Guardians’ color will change to blue. This is a sign that the Guardian is becoming weak. Though he is helpless during this time, don’t take him quickly. He will be trying to gather his strength back. After this, he will charge at you and can cause significant damage by using blasts on you.

Your old strategies will not be able to save you this time. Instead of fighting, you just need to protect yourself from the blasts. Quickly move around the Guardian so that the blasts don’t hit you.

Once you get the chance, just kill the Guardian Scout; he will drop treasure once defeated, like all other Scouts in Zelda BOTW. This will eventually complete the Dah Kaso shrine in Zelda BOTW.