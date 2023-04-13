Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Rin Oyaa Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Rin Oyaa Shrine will test your abilities to control the wind. This shrine doesn’t require you to complete some trial or quest, which makes it a bit easy to access in Zelda BOTW. With our detailed guide, you will easily conquer this shrine and get the spirit orb and ancient Core.

Rin Oyaa shrine location

Zelda BOTW Rin Oyaa shrine is one of the easiest shrines to locate as it doesn’t require any tasks or trials to be performed beforehand. If you are standing at the Hebra Tower, you can quickly locate it in the northwestern direction.

You can also look at the map above if you are having trouble locating the Rin Oyaa Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild. By reading the name of the nearby places, you must know that it is a cold region, so prepare some elixirs or recipes for cold resistance in advance.

Snowquill armor is also a wise choice for wearing in this situation.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Rin Oyaa shrine walkthrough

There are many ways to complete this Rin Oyaa shrine – Directing the wind, but the method below is the easiest, so let’s get started.

Once you have entered the shrine, you will see an orange ball ahead. Grab this ball and carry it ahead to where the receptacle is. Don’t place it yet using Magnesis; place one of the metal cubes in front of the leftmost fan.

It will block the air from that fan, then use Magnesis and place the other metal cube at the platform near the chest in Zelda BOTW Rin Oyaa shrine. Once you have put these cubes, grab the ball, then drop it where you have the first metal cube.

Just as you drop the ball, run to the platform up the slope. As you are there, you will see the ball is being pushed by the air from the fans to the receptacle. Once the ball is in place, the platform you are standing on will move upwards.

Use the opportunity to jump on the cube and open the chest there. This Rin Oyaa shrine chest in Zelda BOTW has the Ancient Core for you to collect. Now, jump on the second metal cube to open the treasure chest that will reward you with the Ancient Core. Return to the monk and get the Spirit Orb by following the same route.

This is how you beat the Rin Oyaa shrine in Zelda BOTW and get the spirit orb.