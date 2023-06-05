Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ishto Soh Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ishto Soh Shrine is a part of the Lake Shrines since you can find it in the Lake region. You must beat the “Bravery’s Grasp” trial to complete this Shrine in Zelda BOTW. This walkthrough guide will tell you about the Ishto Soh Shrine and how to beat the shrine trial in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Ishto Soh Shrine location

Ishto Soh Shrine in Zelda BOTW is on the southwest side of Faron Grasslands. It is directly east of the Dila Maag Shrine. The fastest way to get to the shrine is through the Lake Tower. You might find it difficult, so activate your shrine guide to locate the shrine quickly.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ishto Soh Shrine walkthrough

You can notice a mechanical wall as you enter the Ishto Soh shrine in Zelda BOTW. There is also a switch in the center of the room. When you hit the switch with a laser or bomb, the adjacent columns of the wall will move up and reset when you hit the switch a second time.

There are two chests in the Ishto Soh shrine in Zelda BOTW. One is on the wall platform, and the other is in the room opposite the wall. The room has a laser projector. Grab the laser projector on the moving slab near the switch. Go inside the room and acquire Topaz from the chest.

Return to the starting area and paraglide towards the wall when its adjacent columns are lowered. Stand on the column and wait for the laser to hit the switch, and you will be lifted. Now stand on the next block and wait for the laser to hit the switch. You will be lifted to the platform with the chest. Open the chest to acquire Ancient Core in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

After that, head towards the stairs behind the perforated wall. The switch also moves the adjacent columns of the stairs. Stand accordingly on the stairs and move up when the laser hits the switch.

You will be lifted to the top. Head to the Altar and interact with it to claim the Spirit Orb. This is how you can complete your Ishto Soh Shrine in Legend of Zelda BOTW.