Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard Starter Build

The Wizard class Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 focuses heavily on Intelligence and Wisdom. Being a Wizard, it is important that the skills and abilities you choose correspond well with the build you are creating. Especially considering how the best spells can change the entire game and turn the table, favoring you in the process.

With each level progression, you will receive additional feats that you can use to solidify the Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate as a force to be reckoned with, despite which subclass or race you choose.

And if you are looking for the Best Paladin Starter build in Baldur’s gate 3, we have a guide on that too.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Wizard Starter Build in BG3

Wizard is a spell-based Baldur’s Gate 3 class that primarily focuses on Intelligence. They are one of the best spellcasters to choose from compared to any other Bg3 class. When making the Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, your main focus should be to invest your ability points into Intelligence.

Ability Point Distribution: Strength 10, Dexterity 12, Constitution 12, Intelligence 16, Wisdom 15, and Charisma 12.

You will further receive skill proficiencies with the class you choose in Baldur’s Gate 3. These proficiencies help determine which skill your class can rely on during a battle. For this Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, I would recommend going with Arcana and Religion.

Arcana is a spell that grants you knowledge of each spell you cast. It can be important for a Wizard class to have basic information about their spells to make sure that they deal with enough damage to kill the enemy. Religion is mainly focused on recalling lores and allows you to practice your faith.

Best Background

Each class in Baldur’s Gate 3 must have a distinct past that differentiates them from the rest of the classes. When choosing a background, you must take into notice that the background suits the general playstyle of your build. For me, the best background for the Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 was Acolyte.

The Acolyte background grants you additional EXP and Inspiration points. Also, it provides you with Insight skill proficiency. You can use it to find out the true nature of your enemies.

Furthermore, if you have the Insight skill proficiency as a part of the Acolyte Background, you will have enough ability points to increase your Wisdom and Intelligence. This will make your Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 even more legit.

Best Feats for Wizard Starter Build

When creating a build, you will be given additional features called Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can use these traits to acquire spells that you couldn’t access as a part of your background or class selection. However, you can only select them after reaching level 4.

They will grant you additional active and passive spells which you can use to deal damage to your enemies and get the best results. For this Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best choice of Feats has to be the ones given in the table below:

Level Feats 4 Ability Improvement 8 Tough 12 War Caster Wizard StarterBuild best feats table in Baldur’s Gate 3

After reaching level 4, your primary feat should be the Ability Improvement. Using this feat, you will gain additional ability and can stack up to 20 at most. Having more abilities means that you can invest more into your primary attributes to make your Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 even more proficient.

Additionally, Tough is a reliable feat that you can use to receive additional HP. This will help you with crucial moments of the battle when your allies are low on health. Lastly, War Caster helps you gain an advantage on each of your Saving Throws.

Best Spells for Wizard Starter Build

Wizards give more priority to spells than anything else in Baldur’s Gate 3. Therefore having the best spells in your arsenal as a Wizard is a must. For the Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, arguably the best spells that deal a decent amount of damage are Sacred Flame, Fire Bolt, and Burning Hands.

While Burning Hands and Fire Bolt deal additional Fire Damage on each Hit. On the other hand, Sacred Flame will help you deal additional Radiant Damage, making them the best spells for the Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best armor and weapons

Despite being spell casters, Wizards do require protection and some of the best armor to wear in combat. Although their primary offense and defense are spells, they can use equipment during situations when they are at rest. Below we have arranged a table that consists of the best armor and weapons Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Item Type Item name Effect How to Get Boot Tyrannical Jackboots Heal additional HP and gain Charsima check bonuses Dropped by Enver Gortash at Wyrm’s Rock Fortress during the Get Gortash’s Netherstone quest Ring Ring of Psionic Protection Cannot be charmed Purchased from Myconid Colony Chest Poisoners Robe Deal Poison Damage Dropped by Phase Spider Matriarch at the Whispering Depth Gloves Reason’s Grasp Gain Temporary Hit Points looted from a chest inside a cave at the Risen Road Head Circle of Fire Gain Bonus Actions by dealing Fire Damage Found at the Elminster’s vault. Pull the two levels down. Weapon Dagger of Shaar Deal Necrotic Damage Found in Reithwin Town at the Secret Sharran Sanctuary Wizard Starter Build Best armor and weapons

Wizard Starter Build Level Progression

As you start leveling up in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will unlock certain class actions, features, and feats that you can use to create an ideal build. Each class goes through different stages of its level progression where it is given the option to choose its race, background, and feat. Below we have given a list of Level Progression of the Wizard Starter Build in Baldur’s Gare: