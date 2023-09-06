Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin Starter Build

The Paladin Starter Build Baldur’s Gate 3 is a strong build that damages the opponents while securing itself from any attack. This build maximizes in Strength and Charisma, which it uses to deal damage and cast spells in Bg3.

Although it lacks mobility, you can use feats to cover up its flaws, making it one of the strongest builds to acquire in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is a front-liner build, so your role is mostly to assist your tanks to take the aggro while leaving mobility to others.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Paladin Starter Build in BG3

Paladin is one of the strongest classes you can use in Baldur’s Gate 3. They primarily scale in Strength which makes it clear that you must invest your Ability points into Strength. Having maximum strength during combat allows the Paladin class in Baldur’s Gate 3 to shine and assist your allies. This helps you clear any area that enemies have corrupted.

Ability Point Distribution: Strength 17, Dexterity 10, Constitution 14, Intelligence 8, Wisdom 10, and Charisma 15.

For this Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, your main skill proficiencies must be Athletics and Persuasion. A strong build does not necessarily mean it must be a tank. Generally, when creating a Paladin Start Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, your primary focus must be to make a beefy build that is agile.

Having Althetics as your skill proficiency will allow you to perform better Shoves and use Jump in BG3. Additionally, the Paladin Start Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 will also focus on Charisma. It is best to cast spells and use Persuasion. Using this skill, you can make the best dialogue choices.

Best Background

After allocating the ability points accordingly, your main task will be to select the best background for the Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, there are several backgrounds to choose from, including my personal favorite of Sage. However, I also recommend choosing Soldier over many other backgrounds for this build.

Choosing Soldier will allow this build to enhance its agility. Soldier provides skill proficiency in Athletics. This makes them the best background choice for a Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Plus, Soldiers are known to be one of the most brutal backgrounds to have during combats. Since you will primarily focus on Strength, it is best to select Soldier as your main background for this build.

Best Feats for Paladin Starter build

Feats are special maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3. This feature allows you to acquire additional skills. When creating a build, there are times when you do not have access to certain skills. In such cases, feats come to your aid by providing additional skills to fill your slot in Bg3.

You will unlock Feats after reaching level 4, and after each fourth level, you will get a chance to select a feat for the Paladin Starter Build.

Level Feats 4 Athlete Paladin Starter build best feat table in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you unlock Feats at Level 4, your main focus should be to select Athlete as your primary feat for the Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will allow you to further hone in on your Strength potential in the game.

Best Spells for Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

For the Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must cast spells that complement your role in the party. Therefore, I would choose Command, Remove Curse, and Shield of Faith spell.

Using Command will allow you to order an enemy to take damage and drop its weapons for you to collect. Remove Curse is best used to remove a cursed object or character. Lastly, you have the Shield of Faith. These spells will allow you to increase your Armor Class in BG3 and tank a lot of damage.

Best armor and weapons

When creating the Paladin Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, another thing to note is the armor or weapon you choose. Having both defensive and offensive capabilities can indeed make a strong build. However, selecting the right item can be a bit tricky. Therefore, below, we have arranged a table dedicated to the best armor and weapons for this build in Bg3:

Item Type Item name Effect How to Get Boot Boots of Speed Increases your dash speed Provide Thulla with the antidote Ring Keepsake Allows a beast to fight with you Looted from a gnome corpse in Grymforge Chest Poisoner’s Robe Deal Poison Damage Dropped by Phase Spider Matriarch at Whispering Depth Necklace Amulet of Restoration Provides Healing and Mass Healing Ward Purchased from Derryth Bonecloak at Myconid Colony Gloves Luminous Golves Deal Radiant Damage Looted from the Potter’s Chest Head Wapira’s Crown Gain 1D6 HP while healing an ally Recruit Cerys during the Save the Refugees quest in Druid Grove Weapon Everburn Blade Deal 2D6 Slashing Damage, and 1D4 Fire Damage Dropped by Commander Zhalk at Nautiloid Paladin Starter Build armor and weapons table in Baldur’s Gate 3

Paladin Starter’s Build Level Progression

As you level up in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will unlock features such as feats and additional class features to use your Starter’s Build. Below, we have listed down each bonus you receive through this build’s Level Progression in Bg3: