How to Find in Claymore in Elden Ring

Claymore is a quite useful weapon for both beginners and experts in the game. The following guide will explain just how to find the Claymore in Elden Ring while including all necessary details such as its weapon stats and tips for combining it with Ashes of War.

How to Find Claymore in Elden Ring

The Claymore Greatsword can be used for builds like mages, sorcerers, and magic by scaling with Strength and Dexterity making it a well-rounded weapon.

Claymore lies towards the south in the Weeping Peninsula. Going past the Bridge of Sacrifice and passing through Limgrave, you need to keep moving on the road towards the south. Moving in the same direction will take you to a woman standing in isolation on the side.

The woman will tell you about the rebellion that ousted her. The father of this woman is still in the castle fighting back the enemies. You need to deliver a letter to her father.

Follow the map image below to reach the exact location. You can find Claymore by going to Castle Morne.

Once you reach this castle, move south from the site of grace. Site of grace is towards the left of the castle. Here is the image for exact location.

Now, get on the lift to climb up and move towards the left side of courtyard from this point. Towards the right, there will be a lot of enemies to face so prefer going towards the right from this point. You will have to kill some of the dogs here and then just move on.

Use a bow to kill them from a distance. The Great Turtle Shell, the Jellyfish Shield, and the Brass Shield will be preferable, so this will force them to jump over it and lose their balance. This will make them more vulnerable to attacks.

Keep hugging the wall on the left. So, you will find a huge pumpkin-head-looking enemy here and try to backstab while hugging the wall on the left.

Cross the narrow opening, after facing the bird beast enemy. Climb the short staircase and move up the ladder by moving straight on the same pathway until you reach the end.

Another bird beast enemy will be located here, so you can use the same shield and make them jump over it.

Walk straight from the wall and jump over the tent. Now, jump over the wall and turn left after crossing the door. You can see a treasure chest with Claymore inside it.

Claymore Attribute Requirements

Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 13

13 Weapon Skill: Lion’s Claw

Although it works well with all the builds, if you have high Intelligence, then choosing cold enchantments will be the best option. On the other hand, high faith builds can go for Flame Art enchantments.