The Shadow Cursed Lands of Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 hold countless secrets. While you can typically figure out how to complete new quests, some well-hidden puzzles and their rewards aren’t so easy to come by. One of those puzzles is related to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Sharran Sanctuary, a sanctuary to Shadowheart’s goddess Lady Shar.

Whether you found the Sharran Sanctuary by mistake or are actively looking for it after hearing about it from someone, we are here to explain how you can enter the Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur’s Gate 3 and claim the rewards within.

Where to find Sharran Sanctuary in BG3

The Sharran Sanctuary is the North of Moonrise Towers at X: -153 Y: -40. Like many other hidden places, this one also requires you to solve a puzzle to go inside. It is near the Masons Guild and Tollhouse where you fight Gerringothe Thorm.

Once you are in the vicinity, the Sharran Sanctuary in BG3 should be easy to spot as it is a giant entrance of Lady Shar.

How to enter the Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur’s Gate 3

To get access to the Sharran Sanctuary in BG3, you need to go beneath the statue and to go there, you need to solve a puzzle. You will notice that at the sides of statues, there are some plaques and some words are engraved on these plaques.

To solve this puzzle and enter the sanctuary, you need to interact with these plaques in a specific order. First, interact with the North plaque, then the West, followed by the East. If you do it right, a wall at the base of the statue should open and you can transition to the next area.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Completing the Sharran Sanctuary puzzle in BG3

Upon entering the Sanctuary and going down the stairs, you will reach another puzzle. This one is different from the previous one as you have to pass some attribute tests. You will find three statues in the room. Each of these will give you the test. These are DC 14 skill tests; passing these tests will unlock the door to the next room.

Completing each test will also give you an ability bonus that lasts till the next Long Rest.

Once you reach the final room, you will notice an Altar there. Interact with the Altar and you will be given two options, either sacrifice your blood using the Ritual Dagger of Shar or steal the dagger. We recommend you sacrifice the blood as it will reward you with four items, Scroll of Blight, Scroll of Revivify, Potion of Angelic Reprieve, and Elixir of Necrotic Resistance.

If you choose to steal the Ritual Dagger of Shar, the three statues that you have left behind will start attacking you and now you must defeat them. This whole mess is not worthy of the dagger as it is not very useful.