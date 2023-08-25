Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue Assassin Build And Subclass Guide

Known for its stealthy and methodical approach, the Rogue class can quickly outsmart their opponents in Baldur’s Gate 3. This class has three subclasses, allowing you to build a character that fits your needs and playstyles. The Assassin subclass build is a treat for players who prefer to do massive burst damage in Baldur’s Gate 3. With this subclass, you can build your character to be a nightmare.

The Assassin subclass is known for efficiently taking down its enemies using simple yet deceptive techniques. They are fast on their feet, stealthy, and cunning. They also have the highest damage of all Rogue subclasses. This makes them an excellent companion for the party’s frontliners.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Rogue Assassin Build in BG3

Since the Assassin is known for its deception and stealth, you want to pick skills and abilities in character creation that accentuate their prowess. There is no wrong or right way to go about this. But there are certain abilities and choices you should prioritize when making the Assassin build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Race: Elves will be the best choice for your race for your Assassin. Elves have great movement speed, which will enhance your ability to attack enemies quickly. Elves also possess Darkvision that can allow you to see in the dark. A secondary choice would be Drow, as they possess Superior Darkvision but are more adept at weapon proficiency rather than stealth.

Ability Point Distribution: Dexterity +16, Constitution +15, Charisma +14; the rest are all standard.

Skills: Insight, Sleight of Hand, Persuasion, and Acrobatics.

Best Background

Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for its emphasis on its role-playing characteristics. The Criminal or Urchin backgrounds will be the best choice for your Rogue to get the most out of your build pic.

Criminal: The Criminal background is highly skilled at Deception and Stealth. The former allows you to weasel your way out of tough dialogue options. The latter is the perfect complement to the already sneaky nature of the Rogue Assassin.

Urchin: Urchins are adept at stealth but are more proficient in Sleight of Hand. Urchins have come up from nothing after surviving on the streets.

Best Feats for Rogue Assassin Build

In Baldur’s Gate 3, your character can select one feat once every four levels. You will receive your first feat at level 4, then at level 8, and finally at level 12. Alternatively, you can also increase your stats during this time. We recommend the following choices to make the most out of your Rogue Assassin Build.

Level 4: Dual Wielder. The Dual Wielder feat allows you to equip two melee weapons at once and deal additional damage to your enemies. Since Assassin deals more damage on unsuspecting enemies, this feat will have a compounding effect.

Level 8: Attribute Improvement: Instead of a feat, enhance your Dexterity attribute. Stealth works off Dexterity and lies at the heart of every great Rogue Assassin build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 12: Athlete. At level 12, select the Athlete feat. This increases your jump distance and enhances your strength or dexterity (randomly) since jumping is a fundamental part of stealth. Dexterity and Strength are useful to the Rogue Assassin, and this feat is a no-brainer.

Best Alternatives for Rogue Assassin Build

While the Rogue and, consequently, the Assassin build is more adept at stealth and deception, they do not have access to spells. They get the Assassin: Initiate subclass feature, which grants them an Advantage on Attacks against enemies who have not had a turn yet. They also get the Assassin: Ambush, which grants instant crits against Surprised enemies.

You gain more things and goodies, but these will work best for your role.

Best Armor and Weapons

The Rogue class is proficient in only light armor but can wield many different weapons. These are our picks for the best armor and weapons for Rogue Assassin.

Helm – Helmet of Grit: Gain +1 on Dexterity Saves and also gives you an additional action when you are below 50% HP

Back – The Death Stalker Mantle: Grants an Advantage in Stealth Checks and can also make you invisible for two turns

Armor – Elegant Studded Leather: Gain +2 on Initiative Rolls and also protects you from level 1 Abjuration Spells

Hands – Gloves of Missile Snaring: You can intercept ranged attacks and reduce their damage by 1d10 plus your dexterity modifier.

Melee Weapon – Rapier – Duelist’s Prerogative: Dual welding this and another Rapier will allow you to deal 1d8 damage per weapon.

Rogue Assassin Build Level Progression

Level 1: Create your Character. At level 1, you gain access to Sneak Attack (a class-specific feature)

Level 2: At level 2, you will unlock Cunning Action, a bonus action that allows you to use the abilities Dash, Disengage, and Hide. These abilities work to the strength of your build, allowing you to run away from or disengage from battles when needed.

Level 3: At level 3, you can pick your subclass. Choose Assassin. Here, you will unlock a host of bonus abilities, including Initiative, Ambush, and Alacrity.

Level 4: Choose the Dual Wield Feat, which allows you to deal more damage.

Level 5: At level 5, you unlock the uncanny dodge, a class-specific ability. It allows you to take half the damage from any oncoming attack.

Level 6: During this phase, you will be able to gain expertise in two skills. For this, we recommend choosing Stealth and Deception.

Level 7: You unlock another class feature at Level 7 called Evasion. Evasion allows you to dodge oncoming spells. You get no damage on every successful throw requiring Dexterity; for every failed throw, you only take half damage.

Level 8: At level 8, you will once again be presented with the choice to choose a feat or to add points to your abilities. Forego the Feat and Enhance your Stealth stat.

Level 9-11: No such unlocks; focus on improving your character.

Level 12: For your final level and Feat, choose the Athlete feat gain more jumping distance, and increase your Strength or Dexterity.