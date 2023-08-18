Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Race For Ranger

Ranger is a class that relies on archery to fight against enemies. While choosing a race for Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3, we must remember its playstyle. We are mainly looking for races that provide dexterity and constitution. Proficiency with bows is also desirable.

Best Race choices for Ranger in BG3

Shield Dwarfs provide the highest movement speed, while their signature feature of poison resistance. Dows have a significant advantage in darker areas due to their dark vision while also providing Crossbow proficiency. Lightfoot Halflings are an excellent race option for Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you prefer a stealthy playstyle, while humans are an all-rounder race.

Shield Dwarf

Drow

Lightfoot Halfling

Human

Sheild Dwarf

As a Shield Dwarf ranger, you might have a shorter range, but your survivability is considerably higher. Dwarfs have the Darkvision ability that helps them in darker environments. They also have the Dwarven Resistance feature that protects them against poison.

However, this race’s most significant advantage for Ranger in BG3 is high base movement speed. This attribute is beneficial for the ranger class.

Drow

Drows are naturally more proficient with the crossbow, making them a good choice for Ranger Class. They also get Darkvision, which is far superior to most races, allowing them to engage enemies in poorly lit areas easily.

Another advantage of this race is increasing Ranger class chances with Faerie Fire in Baldur’s Gate 3. This allows you to keep the momentum on your side in any fight.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The small stature of this race makes it exceptional for a stealthy playstyle. You can move through many undetected areas as a Lightfoot Halfling that the other races cannot go through without engaging in a fight. Thanks to Halfling’s small size, you also get bonus movement speed.

Lightfoot Halflings also have excellent luck stats that grant them favorable circumstances on several occasions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Human

Humans are the best all-around race in BG3. They get a bonus stat point for every attribute, making them highly versatile. However, the human trait of interest is mainly “Human Versatility.” This trait allows humans to increase their proficiency in any weapon by 25%.

This means if you can either use a bow or a crossbow, you will get the same increase in proficiency as humans. This versatility makes humans a favorite race for Ranger in BG3.