How To Defeat Gerringothe Thorm In Baldur’s Gate 3

Gerringothe Thorm is one of the bosses in Baldur’s Gate 3, which can be defeated by selecting the right dialogues. Doing so will save you the effort of defeating Gerringothe Thorm using the traditional way of dealing damage.

Also, this method of defeating Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 will require you to pass multiple skills checks. This is impossible without choosing the right character, explained in detail below.

Gerringothe Thorm Location in BG3

To locate Gerringothe Thorm, you must go to the Shadow Cursed Lands region in Baldur’s Gate 3. Once there, travel to the Tollhouse at X: -111 and Y: -85 coordinates. You will find this house in Reithwin Town of BG3.

After getting inside the Tollhouse, you must travel to the second floor using the stairs beside the grape vines. Once there, you can travel to the back to find Gerringothe Thorm in BG3.

Options Available to defeat Gerringothe Thorm in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to defeat Gerringothe Thorm peacefully. You need to choose the right dialogues and pass multiple skill tests.

Defeating Gerringothe Thorm this way is easier than if we were to fight him straight on. The fight will not be easy because of his high health of 600. Also, Gerringothe Thorm can also summon minions, making this fight even more difficult. Tracking these minions is also difficult because of the geographical location around the battlefield. They can easily hide themselves in one of the many different floors of Tollhouse.

The only downside of defeating Gerringothe Thorm by not choosing to fight is that you have to pay him a piece of gold. This is required for you to trigger the DC check in the fight in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to defeat Gerringothe Thorm

Unlike the traditional bosses of Baldur’s Gate 3, defeating Gerringothe Thorm is also possible by talking your way into victory. After interacting with the Gerringothe Thorm, you will face multiple skill checks.

Here, you must select only the right type of dialogue to pass the skill check. Another thing that will enhance your chance of passing the skill check is choosing the right character.

When choosing the character, you must look for persuasion and deception skills. For that purpose, the best character option here is from the Rogue class. A good example from the Rogue class is the Astarion.

Moving now to defeating Gerringothe Thorm, we have mentioned all the best dialogue options needed to defeat this boss below:

Dialogue Options with Rogues

When you start the conversation with Gerringothe Thorm in BG3, the first question will be “What do you bring?”. Here, it’s best to ask the boss what you require, and he will tell you that he requires Gold. So, choose “What do you require?” from the available options.

Astarion is a wealthy character that can easily offer Gold, so you can choose the “Toss a piece of Gold” choice. Gerringothe Thorm is greedy, so he will ask you for more gold after getting a piece.

Nobody gives anything for free without anything in return, so you also have to ask, “If I give you gold, what do I get in return?”. For the second piece of Gold, Gerringothe Thorm will offer you safe transport across the river.

To know the real reason, you can ask, “Only a fool easily parted with gold – what’s in it for me?”. Selecting this dialogue option will make Gerringothe Thorm angry and will, in turn, demands more gold.

From this point on, the key is to not get intimidated by the anger of Gerringothe Thorm. You instead need to interrogate him more to find the real reason for getting the gold. After a little while, Gerringothe Thorm will crack and tell you that gold is used as collateral for your safe passage across the river.

Defeating Gerringothe Thorm in BG3 requires you to pass the DC18 check couple of times. To trigger that, you need to use the “The toll-collector scam is old and uninspired.” option once he asks, “You may pass the River, but you must pay,”

Doing so will begin the DC18 check in Baldur’s Gate 3. You don’t need to worry about passing this test because Rogue, like Astarion, can easily ace this test.

If you have chosen the Rogue class, you need to pass another DC18 check to defeat Gerringothe Thorm. To trigger this test, select “Look, I’ve run this scam myself, I know it’s a trick.” When asked, “Trick, no trick. I require Gold.”.

Passing this second DC18 check will allow you to defeat Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dialogue Option with Wizards

As said earlier, choosing the Rogue class is one of the easiest ways to defeat Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, for some daring players, there is also a choice to defeat using the character from the wizard class.

Choose one of the two dialogues to begin the conversation with Gerringothe Thorm. “What do you require?” or “Magical expertise. I have a presentation on Weave dissonance“.

Here, Gerringothe Thorm will also ask for a piece of gold; therefore, you can choose “Toss the piece of Gold” Just like with the Rogue class, Gerringothe Thorm will also ask for more pieces of gold in Wizard class.

To interrogate the reason for getting the gold, the dialogue option will be “I don’t hand out so much gold for so little in return.” Gerringothe Thorm will then offer you a safe passage across the river in return for the gold.

After finding the reason for getting gold, you need to trigger the DC18 check by selecting the following dialogue. “Why stay in this rotten building? Take your gold and be free”.

To defeat Gerringothe Thorm with the wizard class, you need to pass the DC21 check. To trigger this test, you need to select “Says who? Seems to me there is no one here to oversee you” when asked, “The Gold is not for me; it is for the toll”.

Passing the check test will allow you to defeat Gerringothe Thorm as a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3.