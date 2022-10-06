Rare Flower is an essential crafting ingredient in Ark Survival Evolved that can be used to craft important items such as Re-Fertilizer, Exceptional kibble, lesser Antidote, etc. Apart from crafting, Rare Flower can tame strong creatures such as the Lystrosaurus and Microraptor. Acquiring this item can give you an immense edge in the game.

The following guide highlights some of the best locations to farm Rare Flowers in Ark Survival Evolved and all of its DLC expansions.

Ark Survival Evolved Rare flower locations

The following map highlights the location of Rare Flowers in Ark Survival: The Island:

Location #1

33 LAT

78 LON

These coordinates are on the mountaintop. Use a tame to farm more efficiently.

Location #2

22 LAT

53 LON

At these coordinates, the snow bushes are located. The Snow bushes are on a snow-covered peak. Harvest the Rare Flower by using your hands.

Location #3

46 LAT

87 LON

This is the Swamp Area on the map. Explore this region to find lots of Rare flowers.

Uses of rare flowers in Ark Survival Evolved

Rare Flowers can be used to craft important items such as Re-Fertilizer, Exceptional kibble, lesser Antidotes, etc. Apart from crafting, Rare Flower can help you tame strong creatures such as the Lystrosaurus and Microraptor. When the Rare Flower is eaten by a player it acts as an Ammonite and will attract Dinos.

Rare flower locations in Ark Valguero

In Ark Valguero Rare Flowers grow on red, white, or blue flowers. These flowers are grown on mountain tops, snow mountains, and swamps. Rare flowers can be extracted from cattails lining the shores and from dark brown nettles. There are many other best locations to extract Rare flowers in Valguero.Ark Aberration

In Ark Aberration, Rare flowers can be farmed from mushrooms located all over the map. The green and blue areas of the map are excellent mushroom sources. Explore River valley, Mushroom forest, and many other best areas in Ark Aberration to get Rare Flower.

Rare flower locations in Ark Crystal Isles

In Ark Crystal Isles White Shoal biome is the best location for Rare flowers. Cattails and Beaver Dams are good alternative sources. There are other many locations to farm Rare flowers in Crystal Isles.

Rare flower locations in Ark Lost Island

In Ark Lost Island, red branched bushes near Mountain tops can be explored to get this essential resource. Similar to other Ark Expansion packs Cattails lining the shores and Beaver Dams are reliable sources of Rare flowers. Many other Strategies and locations can be explored to find and farm Rare Flowers efficiently.

Rare flower locations in Ark Ragnarok

Dead Gulch east of Viking Bay, Waterfall of the Ancients, Upper Hidana and Toast creek, and the Mountain tops of the Oluf Jungle are the best locations to find Rare Flowers in Ark Ragnarok. Many Strategies and other locations can be explored to farm Rare Flowers.

Rare flower locations in Ark Scorched Earth

In Ark Scorched Earth, the Top of Mountains, Swamp area, Snowy area, and Thicket area can be explored to get a Rare Flower. Taking a tamed Therizinosaur to the Swamp area and other best locations can make Rare Flower farming much more efficient.