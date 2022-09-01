Rare Flowers are an important resource that is used to craft many items in Ark Ragnarok such as Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, and Exceptional Kibble. You can mainly find Rare Flowers from the cattails, brambles, and pitchers found on the top of mountains and marshes, but you can also find them in the beaver dams.

There are multiple locations in Ark Ragnarok where you can find Rare Flowers therefore we have made a guide that has all the exact locations marked to make things easier for you.

Ark Ragnarok Rare Flowers Locations Guide

You can find rare flowers by farming the plants such as cattails, brambles, and pitchers found on the top of mountains and marshes. Although you can farm Rare Flowers by hand but is not that efficient and the best way to farm is by taming Therizinosaur.

The other creatures that can use are Mammoth, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Castoroides, and Bronto. We have marked all the Rare Flowers locations with blue circles in the map image below:

Location #1

This location for rare flowers is in the Dead Gulch east of Viking Bay. There is a swamp close to the wall of the castle and there you can find cattails that can be farmed for Rare Flowers and berries. The coordinates for the location are:

21 LAT

42 LON

Location #2

You can find a bunch of rare flowers in the water close to Waterfall of the Ancients. Inside the water, there are dark brown colored plants that resemble nettle, and farming them will yield rare flowers. The coordinates for this location are as below:

37 LAT

43 LON

Location #3

Upper Hidana and Toast creek in the Ragnarok map also has a big deposit of rare flowers. This location has plants that have blue-colored flowers and can easily be identifiable from afar. The coordinates for this location are as below:

46 LAT

37 LON

Location #4

The mountain tops of the Oluf Jungle and Viking Bay also have a big number of blue-colored flowers that yield rare flowers when farmed. Not only in this location but you can also find Rare Flower if you go North from Viking Bay into the Thea Cliffs. The coordinates for this location are as below: