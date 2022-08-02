Ark Lost Island Rare Flowers Locations Guide

Rare Flowers are ingredients that can be used in the crafting process in ARK Lost Island. Besides cattails, brambles, and pitcher plants in swamps, red branched bushes near mountain tops, and short spiky shrubs in snowy areas, you can find it at the Giant Beaver Dam.

You can find them in patches of poison mushrooms in Aberration. It replenishes 15 units of food but also provokes aggressive behavior from neighboring wild dinosaurs for 10 seconds when eaten by a survivor.

Rare Flower can be found at multiple locations in Ark Lost Island, including Ragnarok and Valguero. This Ark guide marks the exact coordinates where Rare Flower can be found to make it hassle-free for you to find them.

Ark Lost Island Rare Flowers Locations

Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, and Exceptional Kibble can be crafted with Rare Flowers. For Battle Tartare, you need 2 Rare Flowers, and for Mindwipe Tonic, you need 20 Rare Flowers. You can also tame Lystrosaurus, Moschops, Microraptor, and Giant Bee with them. When fed to a player, it works like the Pheromone Dart or Ammonite, luring dinos to attack, but not all dinosaurs.

Below we have mentioned all the coordinates which have Rare Flowers in abundance; all you need to do this head to the coordinates given below.

Location 1

You’ll find a bunch of Rare flowers in Ark Lost Island by heading to the coordinates mentioned below:

LAT:60.1, LON: 81.5

Location 2

Use the coordinates given below to find Rare Flowers:

LAT: 55.2,LON: 23.9

Location 3

Head to the coordinates mentioned below:

LAT:53.7, LON: 25.3