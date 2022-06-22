Element Shards are primarily utilized to power Tek constructions such as the Tek Cloning Chamber and the Tek Generator in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Element Shards are used to craft Element, one of the rarest and most important resources in the game. You will need a ton of Element during the endgame. Hence, it is best to start farming Element Shards as soon as possible.

Ark Fjordur Element Shards Locations

Element Shards Farming Location #1

The coordinates are towards the bottom right part of the map, near the fire wyvern lair at 88.8 LAT and 68.9 LON.

You’ll need to plunge down into the mountain gap, where you’ll find several element shards. You should be aware that this location is incredibly hazardous since you will come across animals such as Wyverns and Magma Sarus, as well as other creatures that spawn in caverns.

Following the linear path after entering the cave, seek purple crystals as a good clue of where you need to be. You’ll come upon a location deep within the cave where you’ll need to slide down to discover several pearl-like nests. Black pearls are the glowing black things you’ll see on the ground. There are several nasty Magmas urus lurking around here, so be cautious.

Red crystals, like those seen in Genesis One, are also present. Mining these crystals may be done with a variety of species, such as mining drills. In this specific region, these red crystals may be seen all throughout. The cave has all of the red crystals and element shards you’ll need.

Element Shards Farming Location #2

The coordinates of this location are 95.9 LAT and 80.5 LON. This place is located on a volcano island. You will a cave at this location. You need to enter the cave. Inside this cave, you’ll find the red-light crystals all over the place and that is where you get your element shards.

Element Shards Farming Location #3

The coordinates of this location are 95.6 LAT and 78.9 LON. This location is quite risky. After reaching there, look for the purple crystals where you will find a cave. You need to go all the way to the bottom of the cave, you’ll get all the red crystals in here.

Element Shards Farming Location #4

The coordinates of this location are 57.1 LAT and 85.0 LON. You have to enter the cave at this location. In the cave, you can farm any normal rock in here with a mining drill to get an element shard. The cave is dangerous.

Element Shards Farming Location #5

The coordinates of this location are 48.0 LAT and 15.7 LON. This location lies under the water. When you get into the water, you’ll the wyvern scar-type rocks, and below it is the hole that goes straight down into the deep sunken underwater ocean area.

Beware as there will be Moses and squids. Deep down in the water, you will see glowing rocks. You just need to farm these rocks to get element shards.