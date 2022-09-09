Ark Extinction Artifacts Guide

Ark Extinction uses artifacts to summon bosses. There are caves and hazardous locations all over the map where you can find these 3 artifacts. The following location guide will make it easier for you to find all 3 artifacts in Ark Extinction by pinpointing their locations.

Ark Extinction artifact locations

As mentioned above, there are 3 Artifacts found in Ark Extinction and they are listed below:

Artifact of the Void

Artifact of Chaos

Artifact of Growth

Where to find artifact of void

LAT: 13.5

LON: 84.0

One of the Artifacts in ARK Extinction is the Artifact of the Void, which can be found along with the Ice Titan terminal in the Ice Cave.

Below is the map image in which we have marked the exact location of this Artifact:

Where to find artifacts of chaos

LAT: 93.9

LON: 88.0

There’s a key artifact in ARK called the Artifact of Chaos, which you can only find in the Desert Cave.

Below is the map image in which we have marked the exact location of this Artifact:

Where to find artifact of growth

LAT: 13.5

LON: 49.2

A summoning terminal for the Forest Titan and the Artifact of Growth are both in the Forest Cave. In front of the terminal, there is a ledge where the Artifact can be found.

Below is the map image in which we have marked the exact location of this Artifact: