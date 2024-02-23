Animal Crossing New Horizons April 2024 Guide

In April, you will find more fish and bugs and experience more events in Animal Crossing New Horizons. The events also have some seasonal items that you can buy or craft.
Just like in previous months, like March and February, many villagers will celebrate their birthdays during April. To help you plan how to spend April in Animal Crossing New Horizons, we just came up with a guide covering all new Fish, Bugs, Events, Sea Creatures, and even Birthdays during April.
Animal Crossing New Horizons April 2024 Events and Seasonal Items
From the start of April in ACNH, the Cherry Blossom season will start. You can collect the Cherry Blossom Petals to craft many seasonal DIY items. The event is from April 1 to 10 in the Northern Hemisphere and October 1 to 10 in the Southern.
This season collides with the Bunny Day event, where you can collect the eggs and trade them with Zipper for items and DIY recipes. It is a fun event that you can enjoy.
Besides these, you can also participate in the Fishing Tourney on April 13 to catch fish and get rewards.
Catching Fish will also count towards your Nook Mileage Program tasks and earn you Nook Miles.
Nature Day is The last event you will experience in Animal Crossing New Horizons during April. This will take place on 22nd April, and its main focus is improving the greenery of your Island.
Other than the events above, you may get to experience some small events like the Prom, which will also have their own unique items.
April Bugs
Unlike the previous months, where you find fewer new Bugs in the Northern Hemisphere, this time, you will find fewer in the Southern. If you are in the Northern Hemisphere, you can catch some new Bugs.
The southern hemisphere will only have one bug arriving, but we will cover that, too, so you are not missing anything during April in ACNH.
Northern Hemisphere
There are around ten new bugs that you can catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons during April. After catching them, you can donate or sell them to make Bells. We will cover all of them along with details about catching them.
|Bug
|Where to Catch
|Sell Price
|Common Bluebottle
|This bug will fly from 4 AM to 7 PM on your Island. If it is raining, you will not find it.
|300
|Agrias Butterfly
|Near the Flowers in ACNH, you will find this bug flying from 8 AM to 5 PM.
|3000
|Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing
|This one is available close to the flowers on any day unless it is not raining from 8 AM to 5 PM. It’s not available at night.
|2500
|Atlas moth
|You can catch This night moth from trees in any weather.
|3000
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|This is a daytime moth you can catch flying near flowers from 8 AM to 4 PM.
|2500
|Long Locust
|You can easily catch this ground bug from 8 AM to 7 PM.
|200
|Darner Dragonfly
|The Darner dragonfly is available near the water from 8 AM to 5 PM.
|230
|Giant Water bug
|From 7 PM to 8 AM, you can find this one on rivers and ponds.
|2000
|Jewel Beetle
|Throughout the day, you can find this one on Tree Stumps.
|2400
|Flea
|This one is unique; instead of the ground and flowers, you can find it on Villagers.
|70
Southern Hemisphere
In the Southern Hemisphere, you can find the usual bugs during April in ACNH. Ladybug is the only new bug available, which you can find flying on flowers from 8 AM to 5 PM.
April Fish and Deep Sea Creatures
Besides the regular variety of Fish, you can find some new Fish and Sea Creatures in both Hemispheres. We will cover the fish and sea creatures in both Hemispheres separately.
Northern Hemisphere
You will find ten new Fish and two Sea Creatures in the northern hemisphere. These creatures and Fish will arrive in April, and you can catch them to sell or progress in Nook Miles tasks.
|Fish/Deep Sea Creature
|Where to Find
|Sell Price
|Killifish
|This is a pond fish that you can catch throughout the day and sell for Bells.
|300
|Crawfish
|Another pond fish that you can identify because of the small shadow throughout the day.
|200
|Snapping turtle
|This turtle has a large shadow; you can find it in the river from 9 PM to 4 AM.
|5000
|Guppy
|The Guppy is a tiny shadow river fish that you can catch from 9 AM to 4 PM in ACNH.
|1300
|Neon tetra
|This beautiful small fish is available in the river from 9 AM to 4 PM.
|500
|Sea horse
|Head to the Sea and look for a tiny shadow to catch it is ACNH.
|1100
|Clown Fish
|It is a sea fish that you can catch throughout the day.
|650
|Surgeonfish
|This sea fish is also available throughout the day in the Sea, and you can identify it because of the small shadow.
|1000
|Butterfly Fish
|The butterfly fish is another sea fish that you can catch and sell for bells.
|1000
|Zebra turkeyfish
|The Zebra Turkeyfish is a medium shadow sea fish you can start finding in Animal Crossing New Horizons in April.
|500
|Lobster
|After January, you can catch this Sea creature in April throughout the day by diving and looking for a large shadow.
|Sea Pineapple
|This small, slow shadow creature you can catch all day.
Southern Hemisphere
You will find far fewer new fish and sea creatures in the southern hemisphere than in the northern hemisphere. It has just two new Fish and three Sea Creatures in ACNH.
|Fish/Deep Sea Creature
|Where to Find
|Sell Price
|Yellow Perch
|It is a river fish that you can identify because of the medium shadow.
|300
|Dab
|This sea fish has a medium shadow, which you can find throughout the day.
|300
|Seaweed
|This sea creature has a stationary and large shadow, which makes it easier to catch.
|600
|Spiny lobster
|You can identify this critter from 9 PM to 4 AM because of a fast and large shadow.
|5000
|Venus Flower basket
|You can find this medium-sized shadow creature throughout the day.
|5000
ACNH Villagers Birthdays in April
You can head to these villagers if you have them on your island and celebrate their birthdays throughout April in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
|April Date
|Birthday Of
|1
|Cephalobot
|2
|Tammi and Cashmere
|3
|Eunice
|4
|Buck
|5
|Beau
|6
|Hopper and Mr. Resetti
|7
|Rasher
|8
|Maelle
|9
|Stella
|10
|Shari
|11
|Punchy
|12
|Melba
|13
|Candi
|14
|Rocket
|15
|Grams
|16
|Vesta
|17
|Charlise and Porter
|18
|Piper
|19
|Pietro
|20
|Stu
|21
|Agnes
|22
|Phoebe
|23
|Miranda and Booker
|24
|Walt
|25
|Bertha
|26
|Kevin
|27
|Katt
|28
|Ava
|29
|Coach
|Angus