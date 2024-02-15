Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles Tasks And Rewards List

Completing different tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will earn you Nook Miles and Titles. You can use these Miles to buy or redeem a lot of items. Different tasks will earn you a different amount of Nook Miles.
For example, in the Angling for Perfection tasks, you will get 100 Nook Miles if you catch ten fish, but for catching 5,000 Fish, you will earn 3,000 Nook Miles.
To help you out so you can focus on tasks that reward the most miles as you progress, we have compiled a list of Nook Miles Tasks and the rewards associated with them.
TIP
Since the list of Nook Miles rewards in Animal Crossing New Horizons is massive, I would recommend using the CTRL+F search function to find out the rewards tasks you are looking for.
ACNH Nook Mileage Program Rewards List
To start off, completing the tutorial in ACNH will reward you with 500 Nook Miles as well as Nook Inc.’s Patron title.
The tables below cover all the tasks that are part of the Nook Mileage program, their completion requirements, and how many Nook miles you can earn in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by doing them. As you progress in the task, you will start to earn more and more miles that you can spend to buy many items.
FYI
Every task in ACNH rewards you with a title that can be divided into two parts. Kind of like First Name and Surname. You can combine the Left Title from one Nook Miles reward with the Right Title from another and vice versa. This way, you can create new title combinations.
Angling for Perfection
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch 10 fish.
Angling for Perfection 1
300
Accomplished
Lad/Lass
Catch 100 fish.
Angling for Perfection 2
500
Competant
Fishing Fan
Catch 500 fish.
Angling for Perfection 3
1000
Moderate
Beach Bum
Catch 2000 fish.
Angling for Perfection 4
2000
Fierce
Fisher
Catch 5000 fish.
Angling for Perfection 5
3000
Battle-Tested
Catch of the Day
Island Ichthyologist
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch 10 different kinds of fish.
Island Ichthyologist 1
300
Small-Fry
Pesca Pro
Catch 20 different kinds of fish.
Island Ichthyologist 2
500
Energetic
Angler
Catch 40 different kinds of fish.
Island Ichthyologist 3
1000
Pond-Raised
Tropical Fish
Catch 60 different kinds of fish.
Island Ichthyologist 4
2000
Hooked
Reaction
Catch 80 different kinds of fish.
Island Ichthyologist 5
3000
Pole-Fishing
Expert
Island Togetherness
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Talk to all residents for one day.
Island Togetherness 1
300
Unhindered
Wallflower
Talk to all residents for 10 days.
Island Togetherness 2
500
Unabashedly
Shy Kid
Talk to all residents for 20 days.
Island Togetherness 3
1000
Respected
One
Talk to all residents for 30 days.
Island Togetherness 4
2000
Ludicrously Popular
“It” Guy/Girl
Talk to all residents for 50 days.
Island Togetherness 5
3000
Natural
Heart Stealer
You’ve Got the Bug
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch 10 bugs.
You’ve Got the Bug 1
300
Freshly Delivered
Egg
Catch 100 bugs.
You’ve Got the Bug 1
500
Weak
Grub
Catch 500 bugs.
You’ve Got the Bug 2
1000
Emerging
Pupa
Catch 2000 bugs.
You’ve Got the Bug 3
2000
Soaring
Butterfly
Catch 5000 bugs.
You’ve Got the Bug 4
3000
Scarce
Critter
Bugs Don’t Bug Me
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch 10 different kinds of bugs.
Bugs Don’t Bug Me 1
300
Hobby-Level
Bug Fan
Catch 20 different kinds of bugs.
Bugs Don’t Bug Me 1
500
Night-Owl
Insect
Catch 40 different kinds of bugs.
Bugs Don’t Bug Me 2
1,000
Defiant
Ant
Catch 60 different kinds of bugs.
Bugs Don’t Bug Me 3
2,000
Polymorphing
Creature
Catch 80 different kinds of bugs.
Bugs Don’t Bug Me 4
3,000
Scarce
Critter
Have a Nice DIY!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Collect 10 DIY Recipes.
Have a Nice DIY! 1
300
Trivia
Representative
Collect 50 DIY Recipes.
Have a Nice DIY! 2
500
Savvy
Intellectual
Collect 100 DIY Recipes.
Have a Nice DIY! 3
1,000
Understated
Authority
Collect 150 DIY Recipes.
Have a Nice DIY! 4
2,000
Knowledge-Thirsty
Sidekick
Collect 200 DIY Recipes.
Have a Nice DIY! 5
3,000
Clever
Father/Mother
DIY Tools
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Craft tools 5 times.
DIY Tools 1
300
Creative
Enthusiast
Craft tools 50 times.
DIY Tools 2
500
Crafty
Club Member
Craft tools 200 times.
DIY Tools 3
1,000
Hip
Virtuoso
Craft tools 1000 times.
DIY Tools 4
2,000
Bona Fide
Technician
Craft tools 3000 times.
DIY Tools 5
3,000
Relentless
Meister
DIY Furniture
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Craft furniture 5 times.
DIY Furniture 1
300
Handmade
Resident
Craft furniture 50 times.
DIY Furniture 2
500
Emergent
Artisan
Craft furniture 200 times.
DIY Furniture 3
1,000
Picky
Crafter
Craft furniture 1,000 times.
DIY Furniture 4
2,000
Humbly Begun
Master/Matriarch
Craft furniture 3,000 times.
DIY Furniture 5
3,000
Destructive-Creative
King/Queen
Furniture Freshener
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Customize furniture 5 times.
Furniture Freshener 1
300
Unique
Eccentric
Customize furniture 20 times.
Furniture Freshener 2
500
Change-it-Up
Challenger
Customize furniture 50 times.
Furniture Freshener 3
1,000
Detailed-Oriented
Engineer
Customize furniture 100 times.
Furniture Freshener 4
2,000
Mold-Breaking
Modder
Customize furniture 200 times.
Furniture Freshener 5
3,000
Remodeling
Inspiration
Rough-hewn
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Get 20 Wood from chopping trees.
Rough-hewn 1
300
Specific
Producer
Get 100 Wood from chopping trees.
Rough-hewn 2
500
Aggressive
Problem Solver
Get 500 Wood from chopping trees.
Rough-hewn 3
1,000
Sharp
Guard
Get 2000 Wood from chopping trees.
Rough-hewn 4
2,000
Pointy
Tack
Get 5000 Wood from chopping trees.
Rough-hewn 5
3,000
Productive
Superhero
Trashed Tools
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Have a tool break on you.
Trashed Tools 1
300
Rascally
Clown
Have 20 tools break on you.
Trashed Tools 2
500
Overboard
Crusher
Have 50 tools break on you.
Trashed Tools 3
1,000
Rowdy
Punk
Have 100 tools break on you.
Trashed Tools 4
2,000
Rough-And-Tumble
Meanie
Have 200 tools break on you.
Trashed Tools 5
3,000
Chaotic
Ruiner
Rock-Splitting Champ
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Hit a rock 8 times in a row.
Rock-Splitting Champ
500
Sports-Minded
Muscle
Bona Fide Bone Finder!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Dig up your first fossil.
Bona Fide Bone Finder!
300
Discovered
Fossil
Fossil Assessment
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Have 5 fossils assessed.
Fossil Assessment 1
300
Anonymous
Something or Other
Have 30 fossils assessed.
Fossil Assessment 2
500
Ancient
Truth
Have 100 fossils assessed.
Fossil Assessment 3
1,000
History-Loving
Researcher
Have 300 fossils assessed.
Fossil Assessment 4
2,000
Evolving
Scatterbrain
Have 500 fossils assessed.
Fossil Assessment 5
3,000
Historic
Discovery
Greedy Weeder
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Sell 50 clumps of weed.
Greedy Weeder 1
300
Messy
Lawn Clippings
Sell 200 clumps of weed.
Greedy Weeder 2
500
Omnivorous
Custodian
Sell 1,000 clumps of weed.
Greedy Weeder 3
1,000
Herbivorous
Sorter
Sell 2,000 clumps of weed.
Greedy Weeder 4
2,000
Vigorous
Sprout
Sell 3,000 clumps of weed.
Greedy Weeder 5
3,000
Wild
Beast
Flower Power
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Plant 10 flowers.
Flower Power 1
300
Greenhouse
Flower
Plant 50 flowers.
Flower Power 2
500
Thorny
Rose
Plant 100 flowers.
Flower Power 3
1,000
Heavenly
Rejuvenator
Plant 200 flowers.
Flower Power 4
2,000
Sweet-Smelling
Blossom
Plant 300 flowers.
Flower Power 5
3,000
Gorgeous
Groom/Birde
Flower Tender
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Water flowers 10 times.
Flower Tender 1
300
Refined
Caretaker
Water flowers 50 times.
Flower Tender 2
500
Detailed
Keeper
Water flowers 100 times.
Flower Tender 3
1,000
Careful
Gardener
Water flowers 500 times.
Flower Tender 4
2,000
Caretaking
Ringleader
Water flowers 1,000 times.
Flower Tender 5
3,000
Flower-Loving
Boss
Tomorrow’s Trees Today
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Plant 5 trees.
Tomorrow’s Trees Today 1
300
Outdoorsy
Defender
Plant 10 trees.
Tomorrow’s Trees Today 1
500
Organic
Dietitian
Plant 30 trees.
Tomorrow’s Trees Today 2
1,000
Hay-Feverish
Sneezer
Pick of the Bunch
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Sell 20 fruits.
Pick of the Bunch 1
300
Inexperienced
Observationist
Sell 100 fruits.
Pick of the Bunch 2
500
Precocious
Bounty
Sell 500 fruits.
Pick of the Bunch 3
1,000
Seasonal
Tree
Sell 1000 fruits.
Pick of the Bunch 4
2,000
Mature
Kind
Sell 3,000 fruits.
Pick of the Bunch 5
3,000
Rotten
Scent
Fruit Roots
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Plant a cherry tree.
Fruit Roots 1
100/200/300/500/700/1000
Twin’s
Other Half
Plant an orange tree.
Fruit Roots 2
100/200/300/500/700/1000
Total
Freshman
Plant a pear tree.
Fruit Roots 3
100/200/300/500/700/1000
Unpearable
Pear
Plant a peach tree.
Fruit Roots 4
100/200/300/500/700/1000
Plucky
Star
Plant an apple tree.
Fruit Roots 5
100/200/300/500/700/1000
Crisp
Mr./Ms. Popular
Plant a coconut tree.
Fruit Roots 6
100/200/300/500/700/1000
Tropically Grown
Coconut
Shrubbery Hubbubbery
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Plant 1 shrub.
Shrubbery Hububbery 1
300
Verdant
Wonder
Plant 5 shrubs.
Shrubbery Hububbery 2
500
Unrestrained
Sentinel
Plant 20 shrubs.
Shrubbery Hububbery 3
1,000
Surprising
Snake
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Sell 10 seashells.
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 1
300
Shell-Grabbing
Shell Fan
Sell 50 seashells.
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 2
500
Seashore
Seashell Seller
Sell 200 seashells.
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 3
1,000
Shifty
Shellector
Sell 500 seashells.
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 4
2,000
Over-Shelled
Shell Master
Sell 1000 seashells.
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 5
3,000
Shellfish
Shellaborator/Shellarina
Clam and Collected
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Dig up 5 clams.
Clam and Collected 1
300
Tidal
Season
Dig up 20 clams.
Clam and Collected 2
500
Ready
Coast Dweller
Dig up 50 clams.
Clam and Collected 3
1,000
Buried
Genius
Dig up 100 clams.
Clam and Collected 4
2,000
Rare
Prodigy
Dig up 200 clams.
Clam and Collected 5
3,000
Water’s Edge
Mermaid
Trash Fishin’
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Fish up ten pieces of trash.
Trash Fishin’ 1
300
Untossable
Trash
Fish up 10 pieces of trash.
Trash Fishin’ 2
500
Eco-friendly
Ecologist
Fish up 20 pieces of trash.
Trash Fishin’ 3
1,000
Waterway
Cleaner
Cast Master
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch 10 fish in a row.
Cast Master 1
300
Mistakenly Caught
Fish
Catch 50 fish in a row.
Cast Master 2
500
Bait-Snatching
Frenzy
Catch 100 fish in a row.
Cast Master 3
1,000
Wave-Tossed
Life-Form
Dream House
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Upgrade your home once.
Dream House 1
500
One-Room
Loner
Upgrade your home for the second time.
Dream House 2
1,000
Single-Occupant
Beginner
Upgrade your home for the 5th time.
Dream House 3
2,000
Homey
Sentiment
Upgrade your home for the 6th time.
Dream House 4
3,000
Second-Floor
Landlord
Upgrade your home for the 7th time.
Dream House 5
5,000
Basement
Backbone
Decorated Decorator
Completion Requirements
Task Name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Get an S ranking from the Happy Home Academy.
Decorated Decorator
1,000
Happy
Overachiever
Hoard Reward
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Place 5 pieces of furniture in your home.
Hoard Reward 1
300
Interior
Sort
Place 15 pieces of furniture in your home.
Hoard Reward 2
1,000
Tentative
Remodeler
Place 30 pieces of furniture in your home.
Hoard Reward 3
2,000
Comparative
Sundries Fan
Place 100 pieces of furniture in your home.
Hoard Reward 4
3,000
Assumed
Appliance Fan
Place 150 pieces of furniture in your home.
Hoard Reward 5
5,000
Abounding
Interior-Design Fan
Good Things in Store!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Have 20 items in your storage.
Good Things in Store! 1
300
Overstuffed
Stylist
Have 50 items in your storage.
Good Things in Store! 2
500
Partially Obscured
Talent
Have 100 items in your storage.
Good Things in Store! 3
2,000
At-Capacity
Manager
Have 200 items in your storage.
Good Things in Store! 4
3,000
Self-Possessed
Coordinator
Have 300 items in your storage.
Good Things in Store! 5
5,000
Invulnerable
Life Hacker
Remarkable Remodeler
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Remodel your house once.
Remarkable Remodeler 1
500
Home
Transformer
Remodel your house five times.
Remarkable Remodeler 2
1,000
Dreamy
Dreamer
Remodel your house 5 times.
Remarkable Remodeler 3
2,000
Quintessential
Space
Smile Isle
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Fulfill ten request from other island residents.
Smile Isle 1
300
Kindly
Standard
Fulfill 50 requests from other island residents.
Smile Isle 2
500
Reliable
Ally
Fulfill 100 requests from other island residents.
Smile Isle 3
1,000
Generous
Supervisor
Fulfill 300 requests from other island residents.
Smile Isle 4
2,000
Exalted
Savior
Fulfill 300 request from other island residents.
Smile Isle 5
3,000
Foolhardy
Hero/Heroine
Reaction Ruler
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Learn 1 Reaction.
Reaction Ruler 1
300
Overacting
Neophyte
Learn 10 Reactions.
Reaction Ruler 2
500
Apprentice
Dancer
Learn 20 Reactions.
Reaction Ruler 3
1,000
Dad-Joking
Semiprofessional
Learn 30 Reactions.
Reaction Ruler 4
2,000
Solo
Comedian
Learn 42 Reactions.
Reaction Ruler 5
3,000
Super-Popular
Mega Star
Island Shutterbug
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Take your first photo with the Camera app.
Island Shutterbug
300
Photogenic
Photographer
Edit Credit
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Edit your passport for the first time.
Edit Credit
300
Future
Traveler
NookPhone Life
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Use several apps on your NookPhone.
NookPhone Life
300
Smartphone
Savant
That’s One Smart Phone
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Use your NookPhone a lot of times.
That’s One Smart Phone
1,000
Digital-Age
Child
Shop to It
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Purchase 1 item with Nook Shopping.
Shop to It 1
300
Internet
Surfer
Purchase 20 items with Nook Shopping.
Shop to It 2
500
Connected
Reviewer
Purchase 50 items with Nook Shopping.
Shop to It 3
1,000
Widely Accepted
Connector
Purchase 100 items with Nook Shopping.
Shop to It 4
2,000
Disconnected
Worrywart
Purchase 200 items with Nook Shopping.
Shop to It 5
3,000
Always-On
Bigwig
Growing Collection
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Have 100 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.
Growing Collection 1
300
Casual
Materlist
Have 200 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.
Growing Collection 2
500
Curious
Force
Have 300 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.
Growing Collection 3
1,000
Greedy
Collector
Have 400 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.
Growing Collection 4
2,000
Materialistic
Avatar
Have 500 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.
Growing Collection 5
3,000
Legendary
Walking Dictionary
Nook Nook Miles for Nook Miles!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Complete 5 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.
Nook Miles for Miles! 1
300
So-Called
Ground Traveler
Complete 50 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.
Nook Miles for Miles! 2
500
Novice
Rookie
Complete 200 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.
Nook Miles for Miles! 3
1,000
Wide-Ranging
Hobbyist
Complete 1000 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.
Nook Miles for Miles! 4
2,000
Perfectionist
Go-Getter
Complete 3000 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.
Nook Miles for Miles! 5
3,000
Year-Round
Dynamo
First-Time Buyer
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Buy an item for the first time.
First-Time Buyer
300
Full-fledged
Consumer
Seller of Unwanted Stuff
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Sell an item to Timmy.
Seller of Unwanted Stuff
300
Down-And-Out
Eventuality
Moving Fees Paid!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Pay your moving fees.
Moving Fees Paid!
500
Autonomous
Life
Bell Ringer
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Spend 5,000 Bells.
Bell Ringer 1
300
Invested
Shopaholic
Spend 50,000 Bells.
Bell Ringer 2
500
Thrifty
Family Member
Spend 500,000 Bells.
Bell Ringer 3
1,000
Covetous
Personality
Spend 2,000,000 Bells.
Bell Ringer 4
2,000
Wasteful
Celebrity
Spend 5,000,000 Bells.
Bell Ringer 5
3,000
Name-Dropping
VIP
Nook Miles for Stalkholders
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Purchase turnips.
Miles for Stalkholders
300
Weekend
Stalkholder
Cornering the Stalk Market
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Earn 1,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.
Cornering the Stalk Market 1
300
Status-Minded
Speculator
Earn 10,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.
Cornering the Stalk Market 2
500
Avaricious
Moneybags
Earn 100,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.
Cornering the Stalk Market 3
1,000
Upstart
Trader
Earn 1,000,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.
Cornering the Stalk Market 4
2,000
Worldwide
Bellionaire
Earn 10,000,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.
Cornering the Stalk Market 5
3,000
Shadowy
Fixer
No More Loan Payments!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Pay off your house loan.
No More Loan Payments!
1,000
Responsible
Bill Payer
Bulletin-Board Benefit
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Make a post on the Bulletin Board.
Bulletin-Board Benefit
300
Rumormongering
Influencer
Popular Pen Pal
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Send 5 letters.
Popular Pen Pal 1
300
Art-School
Boy/Girl
Send 20 letters.
Popular Pen Pal 2
500
Science-y
Student
Send 50 letters.
Popular Pen Pal 3
1,000
Liberal-Arts
Poet
Send 100 letters.
Popular Pen Pal 4
2,000
Subculture
Denizen
Send 200 letters.
Popular Pen Pal 5
3,000
Deadline
Writer
Flea Flicker
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Help island buddies get rid of fleas once.
Flea Flicker 1
300
Tidy
Wild Child
Help island buddies get rid of fleas ten times.
Flea Flicker 2
500
Highly Aware
Neatnik
Help island buddies get rid of fleas 10 times.
Flea Flicker 3
1,000
Fastidious
Character
Cicada Memories
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch a cicada shell.
Cicada Memories
1,000
Shell-less
Being
Netting Better!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Catch 5 wasps in a row.
Netting Better!
1,000
Accurate
Deadeye
Pit-y Party
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Create a pit with a pitfall seed.
Pit-y Party
300
Wild-Child
Troublemaker
Taking the Sting Out
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Get stung by wasps twice and faint.
Taking the Sting Out
300
Teary-eyed
Crybaby
Faint of Heart
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Faint for the first time.
Faint of Heart
300
Risen
Phoenix
Overcoming Pitfalls
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Fall into a pitfall trap.
Overcoming Pitfalls
300
Trapped
Reckless One
Faked Out!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Try to donate fake art.
Faked Out!
500
Plausible
Fake
Lost Treasure
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Shoot a balloon, but have a present fall into the water.
Lost Treasure
500
Catchable
Klutz
It’s Raining Treasure!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Shoot down 5 balloons.
It’s Raining Treasure! 1
300
Easy-breezy
Slingshot Ace
Shoot down 20 balloons.
It’s Raining Treasure! 1
500
Atmospheric
Floaty Thing
Shoot down 50 balloons.
It’s Raining Treasure! 2
1,000
Restless
Hunter
Shoot down 100 balloons.
It’s Raining Treasure! 3
2,000
Flying
Paradise
Shoot down 300 balloons.
It’s Raining Treasure! 4
3,000
Elusive
Vagabond
Fun with Fences
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Build 20 fences.
Fun with Fences
500
Efficient
Partitioner
Snowmaestro
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Build a perfect Snowboy for the first time.
Snowmaestro 1
300
Cold-Sensitive
Sprite
Build 10 perfect Snowboys.
Snowmaestro 2
500
Snow
Angel
Build 20 perfect Snowboys.
Snowmaestro 3
1,000
Cool
Imp
Wishes Come True
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Make a wish to a shooting star once.
Wishes Come True 1
300
Late-Night
Meteorite
Make wishes to shoot stars 200 times.
Wishes Come True 2
1,000
Wishful
Legend
Make wishes to shooting stars 200 times.
Wishes Come True 3
2,000
Overnight
Superstar
Exterior Decorator
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Display 10 furniture outside.
Exterior Decorator
300
Outdoor-Loving
Decorating Fiend
-Island Name- Icons
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Redesign the island flag.
[Town Name] Icons 1
500
Flapping
Flag Waver
Rewrite the island tune.
[Town Name] Icons 2
500
Humming
Musician
Island Designer
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Make a path with the Island Designer App.
Island Designer 1
500
Trailblazing
Runner
Add or remove water with the Waterscaping permit.
Island Designer 2
1,000
Swept-Away
Pioneer
Add or remove cliffs with the Cliff-Construction permit.
Island Designer 3
1,000
Cliffhanging
Creator
Wispy Island Secrets
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Help Wisp once.
Wispy Island Secrets 1
300
Cowardly
Ghost
Help Wisp 10 times.
Wispy Island Secrets 2
500
Supernatural
Soul
Help Wisp 20 times.
Wispy Island Secrets 3
1,000
Soulful
Soul Mate
Gulliver’s Travails
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Help Gulliver once.
Gulliver’s Travails 1
300
Flightless
Fowl
Help Gulliver 10 times.
Gulliver’s Travails 1
500
Perennial
Lost One
Help Gulliver 20 times.
Gulliver’s Travails 2
1,000
Off-Season
Migratory Bird
K.K. Mania
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Attend a K.K. Slider show once.
K.K. Mania 1
300
Fickle
Music-Lover
Attend 10 K.K. Slider shows.
K.K. Mania 2
500
Covert
Supporter
Attend 30 K.K. Slider shows.
K.K. Mania 3
1,000
Regular
Fan
Attend 60 K.K. Slider shows.
K.K. Mania 4
2,000
The Definition of
Pop Star
Attend 100 K.K. Slider shows.
K.K. Mania 5
3,000
Longtime
Follower
True Patron of the Arts
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Collect ten artworks.
True Patron of the Arts 1
300
Shady
Seller
Collect 10 artworks.
True Patron of the Arts 2
500
Discerning
Aficionado
Collect 20 artworks.
True Patron of the Arts 3
1,000
Bold
Artistic Statement
True Friends
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Get a good relationship with one villager.
True Friends 1
300
Soothing
Pal
Get a good relationship with three villagers.
True Friends 2
500
Friendly
Buddy
Get a good relationship with 3 villagers.
True Friends 3
1,000
Friendship
Seeker
Birthday Celebration
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Celebrate a resident’s birthday.
Birthday Celebration 1
300
Untamed
Party Animal
Celebrate a resident’s birthday.
Birthday Celebration 2
500
Growing
Youth
Celebrate a resident’s birthday 10 times.
Birthday Celebration 3
1,000
Grown
Adult
Happy Birthday!
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Celebrate your birthday.
Happy Birthday!
2,000
Celebratory
Birthday Boy/Girl
Fishing Tourney
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Participate in a Fishing Tourney in Spring.
Fishing Tourney! 1
300/500/1000/2000
Spring-born
Free Spirit
Participate in a fishing tour in the Fallsummer.
Fishing Tourney! 2
300/500/1000/2000
Summer-Born
Chiller
Participate in a Fishing Tourney in the Fallsummer.
Fishing Tourney! 3
300/500/1000/2000
Fall-Born
Free-Wheeler
Participate in a Fishing Tourney in Winter.
Fishing Tourney! 4
300/500/1000/2000
Winter-Born
Overheater
Bug-Off
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Participate in June’s Bug-Off.
Bug-Off! 1
300/500/1000/2000
Adolescent
Youngster
Participate in June’s Bug-Off.
Bug-Off! 2
300/500/1000/2000
Rebellious
Rebel
Participate in July’s Bug-Off.
Bug-Off! 3
300/500/1000/2000
Solitary
Lone Wolf
Participate in August’s Bug-Off.
Bug-Off! 4
300/500/1000/2000
Standoffish
Individual
Countdown Celebration
Completion Requirements
Task name
Nook Miles
Left Title
Right Title
Take part in the Countdown Event on New Year’s Eve.