Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles Tasks And Rewards List

All tasks and Nook Miles you can earn from them in ACNH.

By Arslan Shah

Completing different tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will earn you Nook Miles and Titles. You can use these Miles to buy or redeem a lot of items. Different tasks will earn you a different amount of Nook Miles.

For example, in the Angling for Perfection tasks, you will get 100 Nook Miles if you catch ten fish, but for catching 5,000 Fish, you will earn 3,000 Nook Miles.

To help you out so you can focus on tasks that reward the most miles as you progress, we have compiled a list of Nook Miles Tasks and the rewards associated with them.

TIP

Since the list of Nook Miles rewards in Animal Crossing New Horizons is massive, I would recommend using the CTRL+F search function to find out the rewards tasks you are looking for.

ACNH Nook Mileage Program Rewards List

To start off, completing the tutorial in ACNH will reward you with 500 Nook Miles as well as Nook Inc.’s Patron title.

The tables below cover all the tasks that are part of the Nook Mileage program, their completion requirements, and how many Nook miles you can earn in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by doing them. As you progress in the task, you will start to earn more and more miles that you can spend to buy many items.

FYI

Every task in ACNH rewards you with a title that can be divided into two parts. Kind of like First Name and Surname. You can combine the Left Title from one Nook Miles reward with the Right Title from another and vice versa. This way, you can create new title combinations.

Angling for Perfection

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch 10 fish.Angling for Perfection 1300AccomplishedLad/Lass
Catch 100 fish.Angling for Perfection 2500CompetantFishing Fan
Catch 500 fish.Angling for Perfection 31000ModerateBeach Bum
Catch 2000 fish.Angling for Perfection 42000FierceFisher
Catch 5000 fish.Angling for Perfection 53000Battle-TestedCatch of the Day

Island Ichthyologist

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch 10 different kinds of fish.Island Ichthyologist 1300Small-FryPesca Pro
Catch 20 different kinds of fish.Island Ichthyologist 2500EnergeticAngler
Catch 40 different kinds of fish.Island Ichthyologist 31000Pond-RaisedTropical Fish
Catch 60 different kinds of fish.Island Ichthyologist 42000HookedReaction
Catch 80 different kinds of fish.Island Ichthyologist 53000Pole-FishingExpert

Island Togetherness

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Talk to all residents for one day.Island Togetherness 1300UnhinderedWallflower
Talk to all residents for 10 days.Island Togetherness 2500UnabashedlyShy Kid
Talk to all residents for 20 days.Island Togetherness 31000RespectedOne
Talk to all residents for 30 days.Island Togetherness 42000Ludicrously Popular“It” Guy/Girl
Talk to all residents for 50 days.Island Togetherness 53000NaturalHeart Stealer

You’ve Got the Bug

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch 10 bugs.You’ve Got the Bug 1300Freshly DeliveredEgg
Catch 100 bugs.You’ve Got the Bug 1500WeakGrub
Catch 500 bugs.You’ve Got the Bug 21000EmergingPupa
Catch 2000 bugs.You’ve Got the Bug 32000SoaringButterfly
Catch 5000 bugs.You’ve Got the Bug 43000ScarceCritter

Bugs Don’t Bug Me

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch 10 different kinds of bugs.Bugs Don’t Bug Me 1300Hobby-LevelBug Fan
Catch 20 different kinds of bugs.Bugs Don’t Bug Me 1500Night-OwlInsect
Catch 40 different kinds of bugs.Bugs Don’t Bug Me 21,000DefiantAnt
Catch 60 different kinds of bugs.Bugs Don’t Bug Me 32,000PolymorphingCreature
Catch 80 different kinds of bugs.Bugs Don’t Bug Me 43,000ScarceCritter

Have a Nice DIY!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Collect 10 DIY Recipes.Have a Nice DIY! 1300TriviaRepresentative
Collect 50 DIY Recipes.Have a Nice DIY! 2500SavvyIntellectual
Collect 100 DIY Recipes.Have a Nice DIY! 31,000UnderstatedAuthority
Collect 150 DIY Recipes.Have a Nice DIY! 42,000Knowledge-ThirstySidekick
Collect 200 DIY Recipes.Have a Nice DIY! 53,000CleverFather/Mother

DIY Tools

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Craft tools 5 times.DIY Tools 1300CreativeEnthusiast
Craft tools 50 times.DIY Tools 2500CraftyClub Member
Craft tools 200 times.DIY Tools 31,000HipVirtuoso
Craft tools 1000 times.DIY Tools 42,000Bona FideTechnician
Craft tools 3000 times.DIY Tools 53,000RelentlessMeister

DIY Furniture

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Craft furniture 5 times.DIY Furniture 1300HandmadeResident
Craft furniture 50 times.DIY Furniture 2500EmergentArtisan
Craft furniture 200 times.DIY Furniture 31,000PickyCrafter
Craft furniture 1,000 times.DIY Furniture 42,000Humbly BegunMaster/Matriarch
Craft furniture 3,000 times.DIY Furniture 53,000Destructive-CreativeKing/Queen

Furniture Freshener

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Customize furniture 5 times.Furniture Freshener 1300UniqueEccentric
Customize furniture 20 times.Furniture Freshener 2500Change-it-UpChallenger
Customize furniture 50 times.Furniture Freshener 31,000Detailed-OrientedEngineer
Customize furniture 100 times.Furniture Freshener 42,000Mold-BreakingModder
Customize furniture 200 times.Furniture Freshener 53,000RemodelingInspiration

Rough-hewn

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Get 20 Wood from chopping trees.Rough-hewn 1300SpecificProducer
Get 100 Wood from chopping trees.Rough-hewn 2500AggressiveProblem Solver
Get 500 Wood from chopping trees.Rough-hewn 31,000SharpGuard
Get 2000 Wood from chopping trees.Rough-hewn 42,000PointyTack
Get 5000 Wood from chopping trees.Rough-hewn 53,000ProductiveSuperhero

Trashed Tools

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Have a tool break on you.Trashed Tools 1300RascallyClown
Have 20 tools break on you.Trashed Tools 2500OverboardCrusher
Have 50 tools break on you.Trashed Tools 31,000RowdyPunk
Have 100 tools break on you.Trashed Tools 42,000Rough-And-TumbleMeanie
Have 200 tools break on you.Trashed Tools 53,000ChaoticRuiner

Rock-Splitting Champ

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Hit a rock 8 times in a row.Rock-Splitting Champ500Sports-MindedMuscle

Bona Fide Bone Finder!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Dig up your first fossil.Bona Fide Bone Finder!300DiscoveredFossil

Fossil Assessment

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Have 5 fossils assessed.Fossil Assessment 1300AnonymousSomething or Other
Have 30 fossils assessed.Fossil Assessment 2500AncientTruth
Have 100 fossils assessed.Fossil Assessment 31,000History-LovingResearcher
Have 300 fossils assessed.Fossil Assessment 42,000EvolvingScatterbrain
Have 500 fossils assessed.Fossil Assessment 53,000HistoricDiscovery

Greedy Weeder

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Sell 50 clumps of weed.Greedy Weeder 1300MessyLawn Clippings
Sell 200 clumps of weed.Greedy Weeder 2500OmnivorousCustodian
Sell 1,000 clumps of weed.Greedy Weeder 31,000HerbivorousSorter
Sell 2,000 clumps of weed.Greedy Weeder 42,000VigorousSprout
Sell 3,000 clumps of weed.Greedy Weeder 53,000WildBeast

Flower Power

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Plant 10 flowers.Flower Power 1300GreenhouseFlower
Plant 50 flowers.Flower Power 2500ThornyRose
Plant 100 flowers.Flower Power 31,000HeavenlyRejuvenator
Plant 200 flowers.Flower Power 42,000Sweet-SmellingBlossom
Plant 300 flowers.Flower Power 53,000GorgeousGroom/Birde

Flower Tender

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Water flowers 10 times.Flower Tender 1300RefinedCaretaker
Water flowers 50 times.Flower Tender 2500DetailedKeeper
Water flowers 100 times.Flower Tender 31,000CarefulGardener
Water flowers 500 times.Flower Tender 42,000CaretakingRingleader
Water flowers 1,000 times.Flower Tender 53,000Flower-LovingBoss

Tomorrow’s Trees Today

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Plant 5 trees.Tomorrow’s Trees Today 1300OutdoorsyDefender
Plant 10 trees.Tomorrow’s Trees Today 1500OrganicDietitian
Plant 30 trees.Tomorrow’s Trees Today 21,000Hay-FeverishSneezer

Pick of the Bunch

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Sell 20 fruits.Pick of the Bunch 1300InexperiencedObservationist
Sell 100 fruits.Pick of the Bunch 2500PrecociousBounty
Sell 500 fruits.Pick of the Bunch 31,000SeasonalTree
Sell 1000 fruits.Pick of the Bunch 42,000MatureKind
Sell 3,000 fruits.Pick of the Bunch 53,000RottenScent

Fruit Roots

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Plant a cherry tree.Fruit Roots 1100/200/300/500/700/1000Twin’sOther Half
Plant an orange tree.Fruit Roots 2100/200/300/500/700/1000TotalFreshman
Plant a pear tree.Fruit Roots 3100/200/300/500/700/1000UnpearablePear
Plant a peach tree.Fruit Roots 4100/200/300/500/700/1000PluckyStar
Plant an apple tree.Fruit Roots 5100/200/300/500/700/1000CrispMr./Ms. Popular
Plant a coconut tree.Fruit Roots 6100/200/300/500/700/1000Tropically GrownCoconut

Shrubbery Hubbubbery

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Plant 1 shrub.Shrubbery Hububbery 1300VerdantWonder
Plant 5 shrubs.Shrubbery Hububbery 2500UnrestrainedSentinel
Plant 20 shrubs.Shrubbery Hububbery 31,000SurprisingSnake

Go Ahead. Be Shellfish!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Sell 10 seashells.Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 1300Shell-GrabbingShell Fan
Sell 50 seashells.Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 2500SeashoreSeashell Seller
Sell 200 seashells.Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 31,000ShiftyShellector
Sell 500 seashells.Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 42,000Over-ShelledShell Master
Sell 1000 seashells.Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 53,000ShellfishShellaborator/Shellarina

Clam and Collected

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Dig up 5 clams.Clam and Collected 1300TidalSeason
Dig up 20 clams.Clam and Collected 2500ReadyCoast Dweller
Dig up 50 clams.Clam and Collected 31,000BuriedGenius
Dig up 100 clams.Clam and Collected 42,000RareProdigy
Dig up 200 clams.Clam and Collected 53,000Water’s EdgeMermaid

Trash Fishin’

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Fish up ten pieces of trash.Trash Fishin’ 1300UntossableTrash
Fish up 10 pieces of trash.Trash Fishin’ 2500Eco-friendlyEcologist
Fish up 20 pieces of trash.Trash Fishin’ 31,000WaterwayCleaner

Cast Master

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch 10 fish in a row.Cast Master 1300Mistakenly CaughtFish
Catch 50 fish in a row.Cast Master 2500Bait-SnatchingFrenzy
Catch 100 fish in a row.Cast Master 31,000Wave-TossedLife-Form

Dream House

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Upgrade your home once.Dream House 1500One-RoomLoner
Upgrade your home for the second time.Dream House 21,000Single-OccupantBeginner
Upgrade your home for the 5th time.Dream House 32,000HomeySentiment
Upgrade your home for the 6th time.Dream House 43,000Second-FloorLandlord
Upgrade your home for the 7th time.Dream House 55,000BasementBackbone

Decorated Decorator

Completion RequirementsTask NameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Get an S ranking from the Happy Home Academy.Decorated Decorator1,000HappyOverachiever

Hoard Reward

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Place 5 pieces of furniture in your home.Hoard Reward 1300InteriorSort
Place 15 pieces of furniture in your home.Hoard Reward 21,000TentativeRemodeler
Place 30 pieces of furniture in your home.Hoard Reward 32,000ComparativeSundries Fan
Place 100 pieces of furniture in your home.Hoard Reward 43,000AssumedAppliance Fan
Place 150 pieces of furniture in your home.Hoard Reward 55,000AboundingInterior-Design Fan

Good Things in Store!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Have 20 items in your storage.Good Things in Store! 1300OverstuffedStylist
Have 50 items in your storage.Good Things in Store! 2500Partially ObscuredTalent
Have 100 items in your storage.Good Things in Store! 32,000At-CapacityManager
Have 200 items in your storage.Good Things in Store! 43,000Self-PossessedCoordinator
Have 300 items in your storage.Good Things in Store! 55,000InvulnerableLife Hacker

Remarkable Remodeler

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft Title 
Remodel your house once.Remarkable Remodeler 1500HomeTransformer
Remodel your house five times.Remarkable Remodeler 21,000DreamyDreamer
Remodel your house 5 times.Remarkable Remodeler 32,000QuintessentialSpace

Smile Isle

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Fulfill ten request from other island residents.Smile Isle 1300KindlyStandard
Fulfill 50 requests from other island residents.Smile Isle 2500ReliableAlly
Fulfill 100 requests from other island residents.Smile Isle 31,000GenerousSupervisor
Fulfill 300 requests from other island residents.Smile Isle 42,000ExaltedSavior
Fulfill 300 request from other island residents.Smile Isle 53,000FoolhardyHero/Heroine

Reaction Ruler

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Learn 1 Reaction.Reaction Ruler 1300OveractingNeophyte
Learn 10 Reactions.Reaction Ruler 2500ApprenticeDancer
Learn 20 Reactions.Reaction Ruler 31,000Dad-JokingSemiprofessional
Learn 30 Reactions.Reaction Ruler 42,000SoloComedian
Learn 42 Reactions.Reaction Ruler 53,000Super-PopularMega Star

Island Shutterbug

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Take your first photo with the Camera app.Island Shutterbug300PhotogenicPhotographer

Edit Credit

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Edit your passport for the first time.Edit Credit300FutureTraveler

NookPhone Life

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Use several apps on your NookPhone.NookPhone Life300SmartphoneSavant

That’s One Smart Phone

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Use your NookPhone a lot of times.That’s One Smart Phone1,000Digital-AgeChild

Shop to It

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Purchase 1 item with Nook Shopping.Shop to It 1300InternetSurfer
Purchase 20 items with Nook Shopping.Shop to It 2500ConnectedReviewer
Purchase 50 items with Nook Shopping.Shop to It 31,000Widely AcceptedConnector
Purchase 100 items with Nook Shopping.Shop to It 42,000DisconnectedWorrywart
Purchase 200 items with Nook Shopping.Shop to It 53,000Always-OnBigwig

Growing Collection

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Have 100 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.Growing Collection 1300CasualMaterlist
Have 200 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.Growing Collection 2500CuriousForce
Have 300 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.Growing Collection 31,000GreedyCollector
Have 400 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.Growing Collection 42,000MaterialisticAvatar
Have 500 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog.Growing Collection 53,000LegendaryWalking Dictionary

Nook Nook Miles for Nook Miles!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Complete 5 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.Nook Miles for Miles! 1300So-CalledGround Traveler
Complete 50 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.Nook Miles for Miles! 2500NoviceRookie
Complete 200 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.Nook Miles for Miles! 31,000Wide-RangingHobbyist
Complete 1000 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.Nook Miles for Miles! 42,000PerfectionistGo-Getter
Complete 3000 Nook Nook Miles+ goals.Nook Miles for Miles! 53,000Year-RoundDynamo

First-Time Buyer

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Buy an item for the first time.First-Time Buyer300Full-fledgedConsumer

Seller of Unwanted Stuff

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Sell an item to Timmy.Seller of Unwanted Stuff300Down-And-OutEventuality

Moving Fees Paid!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Pay your moving fees.Moving Fees Paid!500AutonomousLife

Bell Ringer

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Spend 5,000 Bells.Bell Ringer 1300InvestedShopaholic
Spend 50,000 Bells.Bell Ringer 2500ThriftyFamily Member
Spend 500,000 Bells.Bell Ringer 31,000CovetousPersonality
Spend 2,000,000 Bells.Bell Ringer 42,000WastefulCelebrity
Spend 5,000,000 Bells.Bell Ringer 53,000Name-DroppingVIP

Nook Miles for Stalkholders

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Purchase turnips.Miles for Stalkholders300WeekendStalkholder

Cornering the Stalk Market

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Earn 1,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.Cornering the Stalk Market 1300Status-MindedSpeculator
Earn 10,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.Cornering the Stalk Market 2500AvariciousMoneybags
Earn 100,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.Cornering the Stalk Market 31,000UpstartTrader
Earn 1,000,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.Cornering the Stalk Market 42,000WorldwideBellionaire
Earn 10,000,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions.Cornering the Stalk Market 53,000ShadowyFixer

No More Loan Payments!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Pay off your house loan.No More Loan Payments!1,000ResponsibleBill Payer

Bulletin-Board Benefit

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Make a post on the Bulletin Board.Bulletin-Board Benefit300RumormongeringInfluencer

Popular Pen Pal

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Send 5 letters.Popular Pen Pal 1300Art-SchoolBoy/Girl
Send 20 letters.Popular Pen Pal 2500Science-yStudent
Send 50 letters.Popular Pen Pal 31,000Liberal-ArtsPoet
Send 100 letters.Popular Pen Pal 42,000SubcultureDenizen
Send 200 letters.Popular Pen Pal 53,000DeadlineWriter

Flea Flicker

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Help island buddies get rid of fleas once.Flea Flicker 1300TidyWild Child
Help island buddies get rid of fleas ten times.Flea Flicker 2500Highly AwareNeatnik
Help island buddies get rid of fleas 10 times.Flea Flicker 31,000FastidiousCharacter

Cicada Memories

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch a cicada shell.Cicada Memories1,000Shell-lessBeing

Netting Better!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Catch 5 wasps in a row.Netting Better!1,000AccurateDeadeye

Pit-y Party

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Create a pit with a pitfall seed.Pit-y Party300Wild-ChildTroublemaker

Taking the Sting Out

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Get stung by wasps twice and faint.Taking the Sting Out300Teary-eyedCrybaby

Faint of Heart

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Faint for the first time.Faint of Heart300RisenPhoenix

Overcoming Pitfalls

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Fall into a pitfall trap.Overcoming Pitfalls300TrappedReckless One

Faked Out!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Try to donate fake art.Faked Out!500PlausibleFake

Lost Treasure

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Shoot a balloon, but have a present fall into the water.Lost Treasure500CatchableKlutz

It’s Raining Treasure!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Shoot down 5 balloons.It’s Raining Treasure! 1300Easy-breezySlingshot Ace
Shoot down 20 balloons.It’s Raining Treasure! 1500AtmosphericFloaty Thing
Shoot down 50 balloons.It’s Raining Treasure! 21,000RestlessHunter
Shoot down 100 balloons.It’s Raining Treasure! 32,000FlyingParadise
Shoot down 300 balloons.It’s Raining Treasure! 43,000ElusiveVagabond

Fun with Fences

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Build 20 fences.Fun with Fences500EfficientPartitioner

Snowmaestro

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Build a perfect Snowboy for the first time.Snowmaestro 1300Cold-SensitiveSprite
Build 10 perfect Snowboys.Snowmaestro 2500SnowAngel
Build 20 perfect Snowboys.Snowmaestro 31,000CoolImp

Wishes Come True

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Make a wish to a shooting star once.Wishes Come True 1300Late-NightMeteorite
Make wishes to shoot stars 200 times.Wishes Come True 21,000WishfulLegend
Make wishes to shooting stars 200 times.Wishes Come True 32,000OvernightSuperstar

Exterior Decorator

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Display 10 furniture outside.Exterior Decorator300Outdoor-LovingDecorating Fiend

-Island Name- Icons

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Redesign the island flag.[Town Name] Icons 1500FlappingFlag Waver
Rewrite the island tune.[Town Name] Icons 2500HummingMusician

Island Designer

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Make a path with the Island Designer App.Island Designer 1500TrailblazingRunner
Add or remove water with the Waterscaping permit.Island Designer 21,000Swept-AwayPioneer
Add or remove cliffs with the Cliff-Construction permit.Island Designer 31,000CliffhangingCreator

Wispy Island Secrets

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Help Wisp once.Wispy Island Secrets 1300CowardlyGhost
Help Wisp 10 times.Wispy Island Secrets 2500SupernaturalSoul
Help Wisp 20 times.Wispy Island Secrets 31,000SoulfulSoul Mate

Gulliver’s Travails

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Help Gulliver once.Gulliver’s Travails 1300FlightlessFowl
Help Gulliver 10 times.Gulliver’s Travails 1500PerennialLost One
Help Gulliver 20 times.Gulliver’s Travails 21,000Off-SeasonMigratory Bird

K.K. Mania

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Attend a K.K. Slider show once.K.K. Mania 1300FickleMusic-Lover
Attend 10 K.K. Slider shows.K.K. Mania 2500CovertSupporter
Attend 30 K.K. Slider shows.K.K. Mania 31,000RegularFan
Attend 60 K.K. Slider shows.K.K. Mania 42,000The Definition ofPop Star
Attend 100 K.K. Slider shows.K.K. Mania 53,000LongtimeFollower

True Patron of the Arts

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Collect ten artworks.True Patron of the Arts 1300ShadySeller
Collect 10 artworks.True Patron of the Arts 2500DiscerningAficionado
Collect 20 artworks.True Patron of the Arts 31,000BoldArtistic Statement

True Friends

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Get a good relationship with one villager.True Friends 1300SoothingPal
Get a good relationship with three villagers.True Friends 2500FriendlyBuddy
Get a good relationship with 3 villagers.True Friends 31,000FriendshipSeeker

Birthday Celebration

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Celebrate a resident’s birthday.Birthday Celebration 1300UntamedParty Animal
Celebrate a resident’s birthday.Birthday Celebration 2500GrowingYouth
Celebrate a resident’s birthday 10 times.Birthday Celebration 31,000GrownAdult

Happy Birthday!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Celebrate your birthday.Happy Birthday!2,000CelebratoryBirthday Boy/Girl

Fishing Tourney

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Participate in a Fishing Tourney in Spring.Fishing Tourney! 1300/500/1000/2000Spring-bornFree Spirit
Participate in a fishing tour in the Fallsummer.Fishing Tourney! 2300/500/1000/2000Summer-BornChiller
Participate in a Fishing Tourney in the Fallsummer.Fishing Tourney! 3300/500/1000/2000Fall-BornFree-Wheeler
Participate in a Fishing Tourney in Winter.Fishing Tourney! 4300/500/1000/2000Winter-BornOverheater

Bug-Off

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Participate in June’s Bug-Off.Bug-Off! 1300/500/1000/2000AdolescentYoungster
Participate in June’s Bug-Off.Bug-Off! 2300/500/1000/2000RebelliousRebel
Participate in July’s Bug-Off.Bug-Off! 3300/500/1000/2000SolitaryLone Wolf
Participate in August’s Bug-Off.Bug-Off! 4300/500/1000/2000StandoffishIndividual

Countdown Celebration

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Take part in the Countdown Event on New Year’s Eve.Countdown Celebration1,000CelebratoryMerrymaker

Making a Change

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Making a Change500TrendyModelMaking a Change

First Custom Design!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Create your first custom design.First Custom Design!500AspiringArtist

Custom Design Pro!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Create your first Pro Custom design.Custom Design Pro!300ProDesigner

Paydirt!

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Dig up Bells from a glowing spot.Paydirt!300LuckyType

Shady Shakedown

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Find a piece of furniture from shaking trees.Shady Shakedown 1300CarefreeFigure
Find 10 pieces of furniture from shaking trees.Shady Shakedown 21,000JovialBrute
Find 20 pieces of furniture from shaking trees.Shady Shakedown 32,000SpiritedGifted One
Find 50 pieces of furniture from shaking trees.Shady Shakedown 43,000FactualOutlaw
Find 100 pieces of furniture from shaking trees.Shady Shakedown 55,000InspirationalStatement

Golden Nook Milestone

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Craft a Golden Net.Golden Milestone 1300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000ShiningJewel
Craft a Golden Fishing Rod.Golden Milestone 2300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000Top-NotchLuminary
Craft a Golden Watering Can.Golden Milestone 3300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000UltimateMiracle
Craft a Golden Slingshot.Golden Milestone 4300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000RoyalPrince/Princess
Craft a Golden Axe.Golden Milestone 5300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000GlitteringEmperor/Empress
Craft a Golden Shovel.Golden Milestone 6300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000RadiantSupreme Being

Island and Yourland

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Visit another Player`s island once.Island and Yourland 1300TravelingPerson
Visit another Player’s island once.Island and Yourland 2500OccasionalTourist
Visit 5 other Players’s island.Island and Yourland 31,000GlobalWanderer

Host the Most

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Have another Player visit your island.Host the Most 1300HospitableFriend
Have ten other Players visit your island.Host the Most 2500LonelyChum
Have 10 other Players visit your island.Host the Most 31,000Well-KnownPartier

Active Island Resident

Completion RequirementsTask nameNook MilesLeft TitleRight Title
Play game for 300 days.Active Island Resident 1300Self-pacedChill Soul
Play the game for 20 days.Active Island Resident 2500ActiveSpecialist
Play the game for 50 days.Active Island Resident 31,000SleeplessAdventurer
Play the game for 100 days.Active Island Resident 42,000NicknamedGamer
Play the game for 300 days.Active Island Resident 53,000Ready-MadeMVP
