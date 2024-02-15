Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles Tasks And Rewards List

Completing different tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will earn you Nook Miles and Titles. You can use these Miles to buy or redeem a lot of items. Different tasks will earn you a different amount of Nook Miles.

For example, in the Angling for Perfection tasks, you will get 100 Nook Miles if you catch ten fish, but for catching 5,000 Fish, you will earn 3,000 Nook Miles.

To help you out so you can focus on tasks that reward the most miles as you progress, we have compiled a list of Nook Miles Tasks and the rewards associated with them.

ACNH Nook Mileage Program Rewards List

To start off, completing the tutorial in ACNH will reward you with 500 Nook Miles as well as Nook Inc.’s Patron title.

The tables below cover all the tasks that are part of the Nook Mileage program, their completion requirements, and how many Nook miles you can earn in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by doing them. As you progress in the task, you will start to earn more and more miles that you can spend to buy many items.

FYI Every task in ACNH rewards you with a title that can be divided into two parts. Kind of like First Name and Surname. You can combine the Left Title from one Nook Miles reward with the Right Title from another and vice versa. This way, you can create new title combinations.

Angling for Perfection

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch 10 fish. Angling for Perfection 1 300 Accomplished Lad/Lass Catch 100 fish. Angling for Perfection 2 500 Competant Fishing Fan Catch 500 fish. Angling for Perfection 3 1000 Moderate Beach Bum Catch 2000 fish. Angling for Perfection 4 2000 Fierce Fisher Catch 5000 fish. Angling for Perfection 5 3000 Battle-Tested Catch of the Day

Island Ichthyologist

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch 10 different kinds of fish. Island Ichthyologist 1 300 Small-Fry Pesca Pro Catch 20 different kinds of fish. Island Ichthyologist 2 500 Energetic Angler Catch 40 different kinds of fish. Island Ichthyologist 3 1000 Pond-Raised Tropical Fish Catch 60 different kinds of fish. Island Ichthyologist 4 2000 Hooked Reaction Catch 80 different kinds of fish. Island Ichthyologist 5 3000 Pole-Fishing Expert

Island Togetherness

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Talk to all residents for one day. Island Togetherness 1 300 Unhindered Wallflower Talk to all residents for 10 days. Island Togetherness 2 500 Unabashedly Shy Kid Talk to all residents for 20 days. Island Togetherness 3 1000 Respected One Talk to all residents for 30 days. Island Togetherness 4 2000 Ludicrously Popular “It” Guy/Girl Talk to all residents for 50 days. Island Togetherness 5 3000 Natural Heart Stealer

You’ve Got the Bug

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch 10 bugs. You’ve Got the Bug 1 300 Freshly Delivered Egg Catch 100 bugs. You’ve Got the Bug 1 500 Weak Grub Catch 500 bugs. You’ve Got the Bug 2 1000 Emerging Pupa Catch 2000 bugs. You’ve Got the Bug 3 2000 Soaring Butterfly Catch 5000 bugs. You’ve Got the Bug 4 3000 Scarce Critter

Bugs Don’t Bug Me

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch 10 different kinds of bugs. Bugs Don’t Bug Me 1 300 Hobby-Level Bug Fan Catch 20 different kinds of bugs. Bugs Don’t Bug Me 1 500 Night-Owl Insect Catch 40 different kinds of bugs. Bugs Don’t Bug Me 2 1,000 Defiant Ant Catch 60 different kinds of bugs. Bugs Don’t Bug Me 3 2,000 Polymorphing Creature Catch 80 different kinds of bugs. Bugs Don’t Bug Me 4 3,000 Scarce Critter

Have a Nice DIY!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Collect 10 DIY Recipes. Have a Nice DIY! 1 300 Trivia Representative Collect 50 DIY Recipes. Have a Nice DIY! 2 500 Savvy Intellectual Collect 100 DIY Recipes. Have a Nice DIY! 3 1,000 Understated Authority Collect 150 DIY Recipes. Have a Nice DIY! 4 2,000 Knowledge-Thirsty Sidekick Collect 200 DIY Recipes. Have a Nice DIY! 5 3,000 Clever Father/Mother

DIY Tools

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Craft tools 5 times. DIY Tools 1 300 Creative Enthusiast Craft tools 50 times. DIY Tools 2 500 Crafty Club Member Craft tools 200 times. DIY Tools 3 1,000 Hip Virtuoso Craft tools 1000 times. DIY Tools 4 2,000 Bona Fide Technician Craft tools 3000 times. DIY Tools 5 3,000 Relentless Meister

DIY Furniture

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Craft furniture 5 times. DIY Furniture 1 300 Handmade Resident Craft furniture 50 times. DIY Furniture 2 500 Emergent Artisan Craft furniture 200 times. DIY Furniture 3 1,000 Picky Crafter Craft furniture 1,000 times. DIY Furniture 4 2,000 Humbly Begun Master/Matriarch Craft furniture 3,000 times. DIY Furniture 5 3,000 Destructive-Creative King/Queen

Furniture Freshener

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Customize furniture 5 times. Furniture Freshener 1 300 Unique Eccentric Customize furniture 20 times. Furniture Freshener 2 500 Change-it-Up Challenger Customize furniture 50 times. Furniture Freshener 3 1,000 Detailed-Oriented Engineer Customize furniture 100 times. Furniture Freshener 4 2,000 Mold-Breaking Modder Customize furniture 200 times. Furniture Freshener 5 3,000 Remodeling Inspiration

Rough-hewn

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Get 20 Wood from chopping trees. Rough-hewn 1 300 Specific Producer Get 100 Wood from chopping trees. Rough-hewn 2 500 Aggressive Problem Solver Get 500 Wood from chopping trees. Rough-hewn 3 1,000 Sharp Guard Get 2000 Wood from chopping trees. Rough-hewn 4 2,000 Pointy Tack Get 5000 Wood from chopping trees. Rough-hewn 5 3,000 Productive Superhero

Trashed Tools

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Have a tool break on you. Trashed Tools 1 300 Rascally Clown Have 20 tools break on you. Trashed Tools 2 500 Overboard Crusher Have 50 tools break on you. Trashed Tools 3 1,000 Rowdy Punk Have 100 tools break on you. Trashed Tools 4 2,000 Rough-And-Tumble Meanie Have 200 tools break on you. Trashed Tools 5 3,000 Chaotic Ruiner

Rock-Splitting Champ

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Hit a rock 8 times in a row. Rock-Splitting Champ 500 Sports-Minded Muscle

Bona Fide Bone Finder!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Dig up your first fossil. Bona Fide Bone Finder! 300 Discovered Fossil

Fossil Assessment

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Have 5 fossils assessed. Fossil Assessment 1 300 Anonymous Something or Other Have 30 fossils assessed. Fossil Assessment 2 500 Ancient Truth Have 100 fossils assessed. Fossil Assessment 3 1,000 History-Loving Researcher Have 300 fossils assessed. Fossil Assessment 4 2,000 Evolving Scatterbrain Have 500 fossils assessed. Fossil Assessment 5 3,000 Historic Discovery

Greedy Weeder

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Sell 50 clumps of weed. Greedy Weeder 1 300 Messy Lawn Clippings Sell 200 clumps of weed. Greedy Weeder 2 500 Omnivorous Custodian Sell 1,000 clumps of weed. Greedy Weeder 3 1,000 Herbivorous Sorter Sell 2,000 clumps of weed. Greedy Weeder 4 2,000 Vigorous Sprout Sell 3,000 clumps of weed. Greedy Weeder 5 3,000 Wild Beast

Flower Power

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Plant 10 flowers. Flower Power 1 300 Greenhouse Flower Plant 50 flowers. Flower Power 2 500 Thorny Rose Plant 100 flowers. Flower Power 3 1,000 Heavenly Rejuvenator Plant 200 flowers. Flower Power 4 2,000 Sweet-Smelling Blossom Plant 300 flowers. Flower Power 5 3,000 Gorgeous Groom/Birde

Flower Tender

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Water flowers 10 times. Flower Tender 1 300 Refined Caretaker Water flowers 50 times. Flower Tender 2 500 Detailed Keeper Water flowers 100 times. Flower Tender 3 1,000 Careful Gardener Water flowers 500 times. Flower Tender 4 2,000 Caretaking Ringleader Water flowers 1,000 times. Flower Tender 5 3,000 Flower-Loving Boss

Tomorrow’s Trees Today

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Plant 5 trees. Tomorrow’s Trees Today 1 300 Outdoorsy Defender Plant 10 trees. Tomorrow’s Trees Today 1 500 Organic Dietitian Plant 30 trees. Tomorrow’s Trees Today 2 1,000 Hay-Feverish Sneezer

Pick of the Bunch

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Sell 20 fruits. Pick of the Bunch 1 300 Inexperienced Observationist Sell 100 fruits. Pick of the Bunch 2 500 Precocious Bounty Sell 500 fruits. Pick of the Bunch 3 1,000 Seasonal Tree Sell 1000 fruits. Pick of the Bunch 4 2,000 Mature Kind Sell 3,000 fruits. Pick of the Bunch 5 3,000 Rotten Scent

Fruit Roots

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Plant a cherry tree. Fruit Roots 1 100/200/300/500/700/1000 Twin’s Other Half Plant an orange tree. Fruit Roots 2 100/200/300/500/700/1000 Total Freshman Plant a pear tree. Fruit Roots 3 100/200/300/500/700/1000 Unpearable Pear Plant a peach tree. Fruit Roots 4 100/200/300/500/700/1000 Plucky Star Plant an apple tree. Fruit Roots 5 100/200/300/500/700/1000 Crisp Mr./Ms. Popular Plant a coconut tree. Fruit Roots 6 100/200/300/500/700/1000 Tropically Grown Coconut

Shrubbery Hubbubbery

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Plant 1 shrub. Shrubbery Hububbery 1 300 Verdant Wonder Plant 5 shrubs. Shrubbery Hububbery 2 500 Unrestrained Sentinel Plant 20 shrubs. Shrubbery Hububbery 3 1,000 Surprising Snake

Go Ahead. Be Shellfish!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Sell 10 seashells. Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 1 300 Shell-Grabbing Shell Fan Sell 50 seashells. Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 2 500 Seashore Seashell Seller Sell 200 seashells. Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 3 1,000 Shifty Shellector Sell 500 seashells. Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 4 2,000 Over-Shelled Shell Master Sell 1000 seashells. Go Ahead. Be Shellfish! 5 3,000 Shellfish Shellaborator/Shellarina

Clam and Collected

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Dig up 5 clams. Clam and Collected 1 300 Tidal Season Dig up 20 clams. Clam and Collected 2 500 Ready Coast Dweller Dig up 50 clams. Clam and Collected 3 1,000 Buried Genius Dig up 100 clams. Clam and Collected 4 2,000 Rare Prodigy Dig up 200 clams. Clam and Collected 5 3,000 Water’s Edge Mermaid

Trash Fishin’

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Fish up ten pieces of trash. Trash Fishin’ 1 300 Untossable Trash Fish up 10 pieces of trash. Trash Fishin’ 2 500 Eco-friendly Ecologist Fish up 20 pieces of trash. Trash Fishin’ 3 1,000 Waterway Cleaner

Cast Master

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch 10 fish in a row. Cast Master 1 300 Mistakenly Caught Fish Catch 50 fish in a row. Cast Master 2 500 Bait-Snatching Frenzy Catch 100 fish in a row. Cast Master 3 1,000 Wave-Tossed Life-Form

Dream House

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Upgrade your home once. Dream House 1 500 One-Room Loner Upgrade your home for the second time. Dream House 2 1,000 Single-Occupant Beginner Upgrade your home for the 5th time. Dream House 3 2,000 Homey Sentiment Upgrade your home for the 6th time. Dream House 4 3,000 Second-Floor Landlord Upgrade your home for the 7th time. Dream House 5 5,000 Basement Backbone

Decorated Decorator

Completion Requirements Task Name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Get an S ranking from the Happy Home Academy. Decorated Decorator 1,000 Happy Overachiever

Hoard Reward

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Place 5 pieces of furniture in your home. Hoard Reward 1 300 Interior Sort Place 15 pieces of furniture in your home. Hoard Reward 2 1,000 Tentative Remodeler Place 30 pieces of furniture in your home. Hoard Reward 3 2,000 Comparative Sundries Fan Place 100 pieces of furniture in your home. Hoard Reward 4 3,000 Assumed Appliance Fan Place 150 pieces of furniture in your home. Hoard Reward 5 5,000 Abounding Interior-Design Fan

Good Things in Store!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Have 20 items in your storage. Good Things in Store! 1 300 Overstuffed Stylist Have 50 items in your storage. Good Things in Store! 2 500 Partially Obscured Talent Have 100 items in your storage. Good Things in Store! 3 2,000 At-Capacity Manager Have 200 items in your storage. Good Things in Store! 4 3,000 Self-Possessed Coordinator Have 300 items in your storage. Good Things in Store! 5 5,000 Invulnerable Life Hacker

Remarkable Remodeler

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Remodel your house once. Remarkable Remodeler 1 500 Home Transformer Remodel your house five times. Remarkable Remodeler 2 1,000 Dreamy Dreamer Remodel your house 5 times. Remarkable Remodeler 3 2,000 Quintessential Space

Smile Isle

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Fulfill ten request from other island residents. Smile Isle 1 300 Kindly Standard Fulfill 50 requests from other island residents. Smile Isle 2 500 Reliable Ally Fulfill 100 requests from other island residents. Smile Isle 3 1,000 Generous Supervisor Fulfill 300 requests from other island residents. Smile Isle 4 2,000 Exalted Savior Fulfill 300 request from other island residents. Smile Isle 5 3,000 Foolhardy Hero/Heroine

Reaction Ruler

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Learn 1 Reaction. Reaction Ruler 1 300 Overacting Neophyte Learn 10 Reactions. Reaction Ruler 2 500 Apprentice Dancer Learn 20 Reactions. Reaction Ruler 3 1,000 Dad-Joking Semiprofessional Learn 30 Reactions. Reaction Ruler 4 2,000 Solo Comedian Learn 42 Reactions. Reaction Ruler 5 3,000 Super-Popular Mega Star

Island Shutterbug

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Take your first photo with the Camera app. Island Shutterbug 300 Photogenic Photographer

Edit Credit

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Edit your passport for the first time. Edit Credit 300 Future Traveler

NookPhone Life

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Use several apps on your NookPhone. NookPhone Life 300 Smartphone Savant

That’s One Smart Phone

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Use your NookPhone a lot of times. That’s One Smart Phone 1,000 Digital-Age Child

Shop to It

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Purchase 1 item with Nook Shopping. Shop to It 1 300 Internet Surfer Purchase 20 items with Nook Shopping. Shop to It 2 500 Connected Reviewer Purchase 50 items with Nook Shopping. Shop to It 3 1,000 Widely Accepted Connector Purchase 100 items with Nook Shopping. Shop to It 4 2,000 Disconnected Worrywart Purchase 200 items with Nook Shopping. Shop to It 5 3,000 Always-On Bigwig

Growing Collection

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Have 100 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog. Growing Collection 1 300 Casual Materlist Have 200 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog. Growing Collection 2 500 Curious Force Have 300 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog. Growing Collection 3 1,000 Greedy Collector Have 400 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog. Growing Collection 4 2,000 Materialistic Avatar Have 500 items in your Nook Shopping Catalog. Growing Collection 5 3,000 Legendary Walking Dictionary

Nook Nook Miles for Nook Miles!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Complete 5 Nook Nook Miles+ goals. Nook Miles for Miles! 1 300 So-Called Ground Traveler Complete 50 Nook Nook Miles+ goals. Nook Miles for Miles! 2 500 Novice Rookie Complete 200 Nook Nook Miles+ goals. Nook Miles for Miles! 3 1,000 Wide-Ranging Hobbyist Complete 1000 Nook Nook Miles+ goals. Nook Miles for Miles! 4 2,000 Perfectionist Go-Getter Complete 3000 Nook Nook Miles+ goals. Nook Miles for Miles! 5 3,000 Year-Round Dynamo

First-Time Buyer

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Buy an item for the first time. First-Time Buyer 300 Full-fledged Consumer

Seller of Unwanted Stuff

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Sell an item to Timmy. Seller of Unwanted Stuff 300 Down-And-Out Eventuality

Moving Fees Paid!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Pay your moving fees. Moving Fees Paid! 500 Autonomous Life

Bell Ringer

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Spend 5,000 Bells. Bell Ringer 1 300 Invested Shopaholic Spend 50,000 Bells. Bell Ringer 2 500 Thrifty Family Member Spend 500,000 Bells. Bell Ringer 3 1,000 Covetous Personality Spend 2,000,000 Bells. Bell Ringer 4 2,000 Wasteful Celebrity Spend 5,000,000 Bells. Bell Ringer 5 3,000 Name-Dropping VIP

Nook Miles for Stalkholders

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Purchase turnips. Miles for Stalkholders 300 Weekend Stalkholder

Cornering the Stalk Market

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Earn 1,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions. Cornering the Stalk Market 1 300 Status-Minded Speculator Earn 10,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions. Cornering the Stalk Market 2 500 Avaricious Moneybags Earn 100,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions. Cornering the Stalk Market 3 1,000 Upstart Trader Earn 1,000,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions. Cornering the Stalk Market 4 2,000 Worldwide Bellionaire Earn 10,000,000 Bells in profit from turnip transactions. Cornering the Stalk Market 5 3,000 Shadowy Fixer

No More Loan Payments!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Pay off your house loan. No More Loan Payments! 1,000 Responsible Bill Payer

Bulletin-Board Benefit

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Make a post on the Bulletin Board. Bulletin-Board Benefit 300 Rumormongering Influencer

Popular Pen Pal

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Send 5 letters. Popular Pen Pal 1 300 Art-School Boy/Girl Send 20 letters. Popular Pen Pal 2 500 Science-y Student Send 50 letters. Popular Pen Pal 3 1,000 Liberal-Arts Poet Send 100 letters. Popular Pen Pal 4 2,000 Subculture Denizen Send 200 letters. Popular Pen Pal 5 3,000 Deadline Writer

Flea Flicker

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Help island buddies get rid of fleas once. Flea Flicker 1 300 Tidy Wild Child Help island buddies get rid of fleas ten times. Flea Flicker 2 500 Highly Aware Neatnik Help island buddies get rid of fleas 10 times. Flea Flicker 3 1,000 Fastidious Character

Cicada Memories

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch a cicada shell. Cicada Memories 1,000 Shell-less Being

Netting Better!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Catch 5 wasps in a row. Netting Better! 1,000 Accurate Deadeye

Pit-y Party

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Create a pit with a pitfall seed. Pit-y Party 300 Wild-Child Troublemaker

Taking the Sting Out

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Get stung by wasps twice and faint. Taking the Sting Out 300 Teary-eyed Crybaby

Faint of Heart

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Faint for the first time. Faint of Heart 300 Risen Phoenix

Overcoming Pitfalls

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Fall into a pitfall trap. Overcoming Pitfalls 300 Trapped Reckless One

Faked Out!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Try to donate fake art. Faked Out! 500 Plausible Fake

Lost Treasure

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Shoot a balloon, but have a present fall into the water. Lost Treasure 500 Catchable Klutz

It’s Raining Treasure!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Shoot down 5 balloons. It’s Raining Treasure! 1 300 Easy-breezy Slingshot Ace Shoot down 20 balloons. It’s Raining Treasure! 1 500 Atmospheric Floaty Thing Shoot down 50 balloons. It’s Raining Treasure! 2 1,000 Restless Hunter Shoot down 100 balloons. It’s Raining Treasure! 3 2,000 Flying Paradise Shoot down 300 balloons. It’s Raining Treasure! 4 3,000 Elusive Vagabond

Fun with Fences

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Build 20 fences. Fun with Fences 500 Efficient Partitioner

Snowmaestro

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Build a perfect Snowboy for the first time. Snowmaestro 1 300 Cold-Sensitive Sprite Build 10 perfect Snowboys. Snowmaestro 2 500 Snow Angel Build 20 perfect Snowboys. Snowmaestro 3 1,000 Cool Imp

Wishes Come True

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Make a wish to a shooting star once. Wishes Come True 1 300 Late-Night Meteorite Make wishes to shoot stars 200 times. Wishes Come True 2 1,000 Wishful Legend Make wishes to shooting stars 200 times. Wishes Come True 3 2,000 Overnight Superstar

Exterior Decorator

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Display 10 furniture outside. Exterior Decorator 300 Outdoor-Loving Decorating Fiend

-Island Name- Icons

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Redesign the island flag. [Town Name] Icons 1 500 Flapping Flag Waver Rewrite the island tune. [Town Name] Icons 2 500 Humming Musician

Island Designer

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Make a path with the Island Designer App. Island Designer 1 500 Trailblazing Runner Add or remove water with the Waterscaping permit. Island Designer 2 1,000 Swept-Away Pioneer Add or remove cliffs with the Cliff-Construction permit. Island Designer 3 1,000 Cliffhanging Creator

Wispy Island Secrets

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Help Wisp once. Wispy Island Secrets 1 300 Cowardly Ghost Help Wisp 10 times. Wispy Island Secrets 2 500 Supernatural Soul Help Wisp 20 times. Wispy Island Secrets 3 1,000 Soulful Soul Mate

Gulliver’s Travails

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Help Gulliver once. Gulliver’s Travails 1 300 Flightless Fowl Help Gulliver 10 times. Gulliver’s Travails 1 500 Perennial Lost One Help Gulliver 20 times. Gulliver’s Travails 2 1,000 Off-Season Migratory Bird

K.K. Mania

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Attend a K.K. Slider show once. K.K. Mania 1 300 Fickle Music-Lover Attend 10 K.K. Slider shows. K.K. Mania 2 500 Covert Supporter Attend 30 K.K. Slider shows. K.K. Mania 3 1,000 Regular Fan Attend 60 K.K. Slider shows. K.K. Mania 4 2,000 The Definition of Pop Star Attend 100 K.K. Slider shows. K.K. Mania 5 3,000 Longtime Follower

True Patron of the Arts

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Collect ten artworks. True Patron of the Arts 1 300 Shady Seller Collect 10 artworks. True Patron of the Arts 2 500 Discerning Aficionado Collect 20 artworks. True Patron of the Arts 3 1,000 Bold Artistic Statement

True Friends

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Get a good relationship with one villager. True Friends 1 300 Soothing Pal Get a good relationship with three villagers. True Friends 2 500 Friendly Buddy Get a good relationship with 3 villagers. True Friends 3 1,000 Friendship Seeker

Birthday Celebration

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Celebrate a resident’s birthday. Birthday Celebration 1 300 Untamed Party Animal Celebrate a resident’s birthday. Birthday Celebration 2 500 Growing Youth Celebrate a resident’s birthday 10 times. Birthday Celebration 3 1,000 Grown Adult

Happy Birthday!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Celebrate your birthday. Happy Birthday! 2,000 Celebratory Birthday Boy/Girl

Fishing Tourney

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Participate in a Fishing Tourney in Spring. Fishing Tourney! 1 300/500/1000/2000 Spring-born Free Spirit Participate in a fishing tour in the Fallsummer. Fishing Tourney! 2 300/500/1000/2000 Summer-Born Chiller Participate in a Fishing Tourney in the Fallsummer. Fishing Tourney! 3 300/500/1000/2000 Fall-Born Free-Wheeler Participate in a Fishing Tourney in Winter. Fishing Tourney! 4 300/500/1000/2000 Winter-Born Overheater

Bug-Off

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Participate in June’s Bug-Off. Bug-Off! 1 300/500/1000/2000 Adolescent Youngster Participate in June’s Bug-Off. Bug-Off! 2 300/500/1000/2000 Rebellious Rebel Participate in July’s Bug-Off. Bug-Off! 3 300/500/1000/2000 Solitary Lone Wolf Participate in August’s Bug-Off. Bug-Off! 4 300/500/1000/2000 Standoffish Individual

Countdown Celebration

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Take part in the Countdown Event on New Year’s Eve. Countdown Celebration 1,000 Celebratory Merrymaker

Making a Change

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Making a Change 500 Trendy Model Making a Change

First Custom Design!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Create your first custom design. First Custom Design! 500 Aspiring Artist

Custom Design Pro!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Create your first Pro Custom design. Custom Design Pro! 300 Pro Designer

Paydirt!

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Dig up Bells from a glowing spot. Paydirt! 300 Lucky Type

Shady Shakedown

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Find a piece of furniture from shaking trees. Shady Shakedown 1 300 Carefree Figure Find 10 pieces of furniture from shaking trees. Shady Shakedown 2 1,000 Jovial Brute Find 20 pieces of furniture from shaking trees. Shady Shakedown 3 2,000 Spirited Gifted One Find 50 pieces of furniture from shaking trees. Shady Shakedown 4 3,000 Factual Outlaw Find 100 pieces of furniture from shaking trees. Shady Shakedown 5 5,000 Inspirational Statement

Golden Nook Milestone

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Craft a Golden Net. Golden Milestone 1 300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000 Shining Jewel Craft a Golden Fishing Rod. Golden Milestone 2 300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000 Top-Notch Luminary Craft a Golden Watering Can. Golden Milestone 3 300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000 Ultimate Miracle Craft a Golden Slingshot. Golden Milestone 4 300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000 Royal Prince/Princess Craft a Golden Axe. Golden Milestone 5 300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000 Glittering Emperor/Empress Craft a Golden Shovel. Golden Milestone 6 300/500/1000/2000/3000/5000 Radiant Supreme Being

Island and Yourland

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Visit another Player`s island once. Island and Yourland 1 300 Traveling Person Visit another Player’s island once. Island and Yourland 2 500 Occasional Tourist Visit 5 other Players’s island. Island and Yourland 3 1,000 Global Wanderer

Host the Most

Completion Requirements Task name Nook Miles Left Title Right Title Have another Player visit your island. Host the Most 1 300 Hospitable Friend Have ten other Players visit your island. Host the Most 2 500 Lonely Chum Have 10 other Players visit your island. Host the Most 3 1,000 Well-Known Partier

