How To Catch Zebra Turkeyfish In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Zebra Turkeyfish is a common fish you can easily catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This fish is available for a longer duration in both hemispheres, so you can find it pretty quickly.

Even if you want this fish when it is unavailable in your Hemisphere, there is a way to catch it. I will cover complete details about this fish, including its location, size, sell price, and catching process.

Where can we find Zebra Turkeyfish?

Like many other fish in ACNH, the Zebra Turkeyfish is another species that can only be caught from the sea. Zebra Turkeyfish falls under the common fish rarity so you can find it at any time of the day and won’t have to struggle to catch it.

If your island is in the Northern Hemisphere, Zebray Turkeyfish spawns between April and November. For islands in the Southern Hemisphere, the fish is found during the months from October to May.

April, May, October, and November are four months where you will be able to find Zebra Turkeyfish in both hemispheres. If the season isn’t favorable, you can also visit a friend in another Hemisphere to find it.

How to catch Zebra Turkeyfish in ACNH

The process of catching Zebra Turkeyfish is similar to any other fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You must look for medium to small-sized shadows in the seawater to catch this fish. Use Manila Calms to make fish bait to attract this fish easily.

The Zebra Turkeyfish’s shadow is the key to catching it, so ensure the shadow is similar to the one in the image above. Once you are confident it is a Zebra Turkeyfish, equip your best Fishing Rod and go fishing.

What is the selling price of Zebra Turkeyfish

If you don’t want to donate the Fish to Blathers and want to make Bells from it, you can sell it to Nook’s Cranny or C.J. Timmy and Tommy will offer you 500 Bells for Zebra Turkeyfish in ACNH, which are more than Puffer Fish, while C.J. can give 750 Bells. C.J. has no fixed location, but you can mostly find this beaver walking close to the beach.