Animal Crossing New Horizons Sea Creatures List

Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons will help you make the museum pretty nice, but you can sell them to earn Bells if you don’t want to. However, donating or selling will only happen after catching them.
To catch a Sea Creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you will need a Wet Suit that you can get from Nook’s Cranny. After getting it, stand close to the sea and press “A” to dive. You will spot some bubbles, and you must swim to them.
Once you are close enough, press “Y,” and you will come out with a Sea Creature in ACNH. Some critter’s shadows will move quickly, so you must ensure you are close enough before catching them. Moreover, to catch some sea creatures like the Red King Crab, you must first ensure that you have already caught around eighty Sea Creatures.
Instead of following to catch a fast Sea Creature, it is better to guess its moving direction and circle to wait for it to come to you.
All Sea Creature List in ACNH
There are forty Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you can catch. All these creatures are not available all the time. If you are looking for a particular creature and don’t know in which hemisphere and month you will find it, worry not, as we will guide you.
Here is a table with detailed information about Sea Creatures’ shadow size, in which months and hemispheres you can find them, and their selling price in ACNH.
If you are looking for a particular Sea Creature that is unavailable, you can Time Travel to the month it is available and catch it.
|Sea Creature
|Availability
|How to Catch
|Sell Price
|Seaweed
|Northern Hemisphere: October to July.Southern Hemisphere: April to March.
|This creature is available throughout the day, and to catch it, you need to look for a large shadow.
|600
|Sea grapes
|Northern Hemisphere: June to September.Southern Hemisphere: December to March.
|A small shadow creature that will not move and is available all day.
|900
|Sea cucumber
|Northern Hemisphere: November to April.Southern Hemisphere: May to October.
|To catch this, look for medium size slow-moving shadows.
|500
|Sea pig
|Northern Hemisphere: November to February. Southern Hemisphere: May to August.
|You can only find this sea creature from 4 PM to 9 AM, and it has a slow but fast-moving shadow.
|10,000
|Sea star
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|This is a common sea creature in ACNH with a small, slow-moving shadow.
|500
|Sea urchin
|Northern Hemisphere: May to September. Southern Hemisphere: November to March.
|Another slow and small show creature that you can find throughout the day.
|1,700
|Slate pencil urchin
|Northern Hemisphere: May to September. Southern Hemisphere: November to March.
|This one is available from 4 PM to 9 AM and has medium speed and shadow.
|2,000
|Sea anemone
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|You can easily catch this throughout the day because it is stationary and has a large shadow.
|500
|Moon jellyfish
|Northern Hemisphere: July to September. Southern Hemisphere: January to March.
|This small shadow creature is very slow and available throughout the day.
|600
|Sea slug
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|The Sea Slug has a tiny shadow and moves quite slowly, so it is easy to catch if you spot it.
|600
|Pearl oyster
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|It has a small shadow that moves at medium speed throughout the day.
|2,800
|Mussel
|Northern Hemisphere: June to December. Southern Hemisphere: December to June.
|You can catch and identify it throughout the day because of its small and slow shadow.
|1,500
|Oyster
|Northern Hemisphere: September to February. Southern Hemisphere: March to August.
|You must follow a small and slow shadow to catch this sea creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
|1,100
|Scallop
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|This one is available throughout the day and is relatively slow.
|1,200
|Whelk
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|You can find another small and slow shadow fish throughout the day and year.
|1,000
|Turban shell
|Northern Hemisphere: September to March. Southern Hemisphere: March to June and September to November.
|This is easy to catch but challenging to spot because of the small shadow size.
|1,000
|Abalone
|Northern Hemisphere: June to January. Southern Hemisphere: December to July.
|Abalone is only available from 4 PM to 9 AM, and you can identify it because of the medium speed and shadow.
|2,000
|Gigas giant clam
|Northern Hemisphere: May to September. Southern Hemisphere: November to March.
|The shadow of the Giga giant clam is huge, but its movement is fast, so you need to be quick.
|15,000
|Chambered nautilus
|Northern Hemisphere: March to June and September to November. Southern Hemisphere: March to May and September to December.
|You can only find this Sea Creature from 4 PM to 9 AM. It has medium shadow and speed.
|1,800
|Octopus
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|The octopus is slow and has a medium shadow.
|1,200
|Umbrella Octopus
|Northern Hemisphere: March to May and September to November. Southern Hemisphere: March to May and September to November.
|A bit rare than the normal octopus, you need to be quick as it is fast to catch it.
|6,000
|Vampire squid
|Northern Hemisphere: May to August. Southern Hemisphere: November to February.
|It is available from 4 PM to 9 AM and moves quickly, making it difficult to catch.
|10,000
|Firefly squid
|Northern Hemisphere: March to June. Southern Hemisphere: September to December.
|You can catch this slow squid from 9 PM to 4 AA.
|1,400
|Gazami crab
|Northern Hemisphere: June to November.Southern Hemisphere: December to May.
|This crab is available throughout the day and has a medium shadow and speed.
|2,200
|Dungeness crab
|Northern Hemisphere: November to May.Southern Hemisphere: May to November.
|Everything about this is similar to the crab above.
|1,900
|Snow crab
|Northern Hemisphere: November to April.Southern Hemisphere: May to October.
|This a large shadow that moves quickly, so you need to time your dive.
|6,000
|Red king crab
|Northern Hemisphere: November to March.Southern Hemisphere: May to September.
|It is the fastest crab you can catch, but it will only spawn after catching some sea creatures.
|8,000
|Acorn barnacle
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December.Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|It is a stationary tiny shadow fish you can catch throughout the day.
|600
|Spider crab
|Northern Hemisphere: March to April. Southern Hemisphere: September to October.
|This fast and large shadow sea creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons that is only available for a few months.
|12,000
|Tiger prawn
|Northern Hemisphere: June to September.Southern Hemisphere: December to March.
|Tiger Prawn had a small shadow, which you can find from 4 PM to 9 AM.
|3,000
|Sweet shrimp
|Northern Hemisphere: September to February.Southern Hemisphere: March to August.
|To catch this Shrimp, you must dive from 4 PM to 9 AM and look for a small, slow-moving shadow.
|1,400
|Mantis shrimp
|Northern Hemisphere: January to December.Southern Hemisphere: January to December.
|At the same time, you catch the last Shrimp; you can find this one as well.
|2,500
|Spiny lobster
|Northern Hemisphere: October to December.Southern Hemisphere: April to June.
|The Spiny Lobster is only available from 9 PM to 4 AM and is relatively fast, so swim quickly.
|5,000
|Lobster
|Northern Hemisphere: December to January and April to June.Southern Hemisphere: June to July and October to December.
|You can find it for a few months in both hemispheres by going after large and Fast shadows.
|4,500
|Giant isopod
|Northern Hemisphere: July to October.Southern Hemisphere: June to July and October to December.
|You can catch it from 9 AM to 4 PM and 9 PM to 4 AM. It is very fast and can earn you bells.
|12,000
|Horseshoe crab
|Northern Hemisphere: July to September.Southern Hemisphere: January to March.
|You can catch it from 9 PM to 4 AM by going after a shadow.
|2,500
|Sea pineapple
|Northern Hemisphere: April to August.Southern Hemisphere: October to February.
|This one is available throughout the day and moves quite slowly.
|1,500
|Spotted garden eel
|Northern Hemisphere: May to October.Southern Hemisphere: November to April.
|From 4 AM to 9 PM, you will find this Sea Creature in ACNH.
|1,100
|Flatworm
|Northern Hemisphere: August to September.Southern Hemisphere: February to March.
|From 4 PM to 9 AM, you can find this tiny shadow sea creature.
|700
|Venus’ flower basket
|Northern Hemisphere: October to February.Southern Hemisphere: April to August.
|Throughout the day, you can find this medium-sized shadow that moves very quickly.
|5,000