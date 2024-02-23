Animal Crossing New Horizons Sea Creatures List

Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons will help you make the museum pretty nice, but you can sell them to earn Bells if you don’t want to. However, donating or selling will only happen after catching them.

To catch a Sea Creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you will need a Wet Suit that you can get from Nook’s Cranny. After getting it, stand close to the sea and press “A” to dive. You will spot some bubbles, and you must swim to them.

Once you are close enough, press “Y,” and you will come out with a Sea Creature in ACNH. Some critter’s shadows will move quickly, so you must ensure you are close enough before catching them. Moreover, to catch some sea creatures like the Red King Crab, you must first ensure that you have already caught around eighty Sea Creatures.

TIP Instead of following to catch a fast Sea Creature, it is better to guess its moving direction and circle to wait for it to come to you.

All Sea Creature List in ACNH

There are forty Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you can catch. All these creatures are not available all the time. If you are looking for a particular creature and don’t know in which hemisphere and month you will find it, worry not, as we will guide you.

Here is a table with detailed information about Sea Creatures’ shadow size, in which months and hemispheres you can find them, and their selling price in ACNH.

FYI If you are looking for a particular Sea Creature that is unavailable, you can Time Travel to the month it is available and catch it.