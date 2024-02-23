Animal Crossing New Horizons Sea Creatures List

All Sea Creatures in ACNH and how you can catch them.

By Arslan Shah

Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons will help you make the museum pretty nice, but you can sell them to earn Bells if you don’t want to. However, donating or selling will only happen after catching them.

To catch a Sea Creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you will need a Wet Suit that you can get from Nook’s Cranny. After getting it, stand close to the sea and press “A” to dive. You will spot some bubbles, and you must swim to them.

Once you are close enough, press “Y,” and you will come out with a Sea Creature in ACNH. Some critter’s shadows will move quickly, so you must ensure you are close enough before catching them. Moreover, to catch some sea creatures like the Red King Crab, you must first ensure that you have already caught around eighty Sea Creatures.

TIP

Instead of following to catch a fast Sea Creature, it is better to guess its moving direction and circle to wait for it to come to you.

All Sea Creature List in ACNH

There are forty Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you can catch. All these creatures are not available all the time. If you are looking for a particular creature and don’t know in which hemisphere and month you will find it, worry not, as we will guide you.

Here is a table with detailed information about Sea Creatures’ shadow size, in which months and hemispheres you can find them, and their selling price in ACNH.

FYI

If you are looking for a particular Sea Creature that is unavailable, you can Time Travel to the month it is available and catch it.

Sea CreatureAvailabilityHow to CatchSell Price
SeaweedNorthern Hemisphere: October to July.Southern Hemisphere: April to March.This creature is available throughout the day, and to catch it, you need to look for a large shadow.600
Sea grapesNorthern Hemisphere: June to September.Southern Hemisphere: December to March.A small shadow creature that will not move and is available all day.900
Sea cucumberNorthern Hemisphere: November to April.Southern Hemisphere: May to October.To catch this, look for medium size slow-moving shadows.500
Sea pigNorthern Hemisphere: November to February. Southern Hemisphere:  May to August.You can only find this sea creature from 4 PM to 9 AM, and it has a slow but fast-moving shadow.10,000
Sea starNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.This is a common sea creature in ACNH with a small, slow-moving shadow.500
Sea urchinNorthern Hemisphere: May to September. Southern Hemisphere: November to March.Another slow and small show creature that you can find throughout the day.1,700
Slate pencil urchinNorthern Hemisphere: May to September. Southern Hemisphere: November to March.This one is available from 4 PM to 9 AM and has medium speed and shadow.2,000
Sea anemoneNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.You can easily catch this throughout the day because it is stationary and has a large shadow.500
Moon jellyfishNorthern Hemisphere: July to September. Southern Hemisphere: January to March.This small shadow creature is very slow and available throughout the day.600
Sea slugNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.The Sea Slug has a tiny shadow and moves quite slowly, so it is easy to catch if you spot it.600
Pearl oysterNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.It has a small shadow that moves at medium speed throughout the day.2,800
MusselNorthern Hemisphere: June to December. Southern Hemisphere: December to June.You can catch and identify it throughout the day because of its small and slow shadow.1,500
OysterNorthern Hemisphere: September to February. Southern Hemisphere: March to August.You must follow a small and slow shadow to catch this sea creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons.1,100
ScallopNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.This one is available throughout the day and is relatively slow.1,200
WhelkNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.  You can find another small and slow shadow fish throughout the day and year.1,000
Turban shellNorthern Hemisphere: September to March. Southern Hemisphere: March to June and September to November.This is easy to catch but challenging to spot because of the small shadow size.1,000
AbaloneNorthern Hemisphere: June to January. Southern Hemisphere: December to July.Abalone is only available from 4 PM to 9 AM, and you can identify it because of the medium speed and shadow.2,000
Gigas giant clamNorthern Hemisphere: May to September. Southern Hemisphere: November to March.The shadow of the Giga giant clam is huge, but its movement is fast, so you need to be quick.15,000
Chambered nautilusNorthern Hemisphere: March to June and September to November. Southern Hemisphere: March to May and September to December.You can only find this Sea Creature from 4 PM to 9 AM. It has medium shadow and speed.1,800
OctopusNorthern Hemisphere: January to December. Southern Hemisphere: January to December.The octopus is slow and has a medium shadow.1,200
Umbrella OctopusNorthern Hemisphere: March to May and September to November. Southern Hemisphere: March to May and September to November.A bit rare than the normal octopus, you need to be quick as it is fast to catch it.6,000
Vampire squidNorthern Hemisphere: May to August. Southern Hemisphere: November to February.It is available from 4 PM to 9 AM and moves quickly, making it difficult to catch.10,000
Firefly squidNorthern Hemisphere: March to June. Southern Hemisphere: September to December.You can catch this slow squid from 9 PM to 4 AA.1,400
Gazami crabNorthern Hemisphere: June to November.Southern Hemisphere: December to May.This crab is available throughout the day and has a medium shadow and speed.2,200
Dungeness crabNorthern Hemisphere: November to May.Southern Hemisphere: May to November.Everything about this is similar to the crab above.1,900
Snow crabNorthern Hemisphere: November to April.Southern Hemisphere: May to October.This a large shadow that moves quickly, so you need to time your dive.6,000
Red king crabNorthern Hemisphere: November to March.Southern Hemisphere: May to September.It is the fastest crab you can catch, but it will only spawn after catching some sea creatures.8,000
Acorn barnacleNorthern Hemisphere: January to December.Southern Hemisphere: January to December.It is a stationary tiny shadow fish you can catch throughout the day.600
Spider crabNorthern Hemisphere: March to April. Southern Hemisphere: September to October.This fast and large shadow sea creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons that is only available for a few months.12,000
Tiger prawnNorthern Hemisphere: June to September.Southern Hemisphere: December to March.Tiger Prawn had a small shadow, which you can find from 4 PM to 9 AM.3,000
Sweet shrimpNorthern Hemisphere: September to February.Southern Hemisphere: March to August.To catch this Shrimp, you must dive from 4 PM to 9 AM and look for a small, slow-moving shadow.1,400
Mantis shrimpNorthern Hemisphere: January to December.Southern Hemisphere: January to December.At the same time, you catch the last Shrimp; you can find this one as well.2,500
Spiny lobsterNorthern Hemisphere: October to December.Southern Hemisphere: April to June.The Spiny Lobster is only available from 9 PM to 4 AM and is relatively fast, so swim quickly.5,000
LobsterNorthern Hemisphere: December to January and April to June.Southern Hemisphere: June to July and October to December.You can find it for a few months in both hemispheres by going after large and Fast shadows.4,500
Giant isopodNorthern Hemisphere: July to October.Southern Hemisphere: June to July and October to December.You can catch it from 9 AM to 4 PM and 9 PM to 4 AM. It is very fast and can earn you bells.12,000
Horseshoe crabNorthern Hemisphere: July to September.Southern Hemisphere: January to March.You can catch it from 9 PM to 4 AM by going after a shadow.2,500
Sea pineappleNorthern Hemisphere: April to August.Southern Hemisphere: October to February.This one is available throughout the day and moves quite slowly.1,500
Spotted garden eelNorthern Hemisphere: May to October.Southern Hemisphere: November to April.From 4 AM to 9 PM, you will find this Sea Creature in ACNH.1,100
FlatwormNorthern Hemisphere: August to September.Southern Hemisphere: February to March.From 4 PM to 9 AM, you can find this tiny shadow sea creature.700
Venus’ flower basketNorthern Hemisphere: October to February.Southern Hemisphere: April to August.Throughout the day, you can find this medium-sized shadow that moves very quickly.5,000
Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Arslan Shah

Arslan Shah is junior editor at SegmentNext.com, a video games addict with more than a decade spent honing the craft. He is a roleplaying video games enthusiast and loves a good story driven RPG.