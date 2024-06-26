A Bottled Cry For Help – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

A Bottled Cry for Help is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that takes place in the Necluda Region, near the Necluda Sea. Someone has been struck inside a cave, and you are their only hope to rescue them.

In this guide, we will help you start the quest and save Chumin from a terrible fate. Let’s hop on and be the true savior of Hyrule you are always meant to be.

Find the Bottle near Hateno Bay Beach

A Bottled Cry for Help side quest can be started by finding a bottle near Hateno Bay Beach. This place is southeast of Hateno Village and east of Kitano Bay.

You can find the bottle in the ocean water at the following coordinates (0897, -0146, 0026). The quest will start once you interact with the bottle and read its message.

Rescue Chumin from Mapla Point Cave

The letter is written by Chumin, who is trapped inside a cave and can’t get out. He needs someone to rescue him by following the Brightbloom Seeds trail in the sea.

Craft a boat with the help of materials present on the beach. You can combine two planks and attach a zonai fan to craft a boat.

You can also use your own zonai devices to craft a better boat with a steering stick. If you have previously unlocked the Autobuild ability and have crafted a boat, simply use the ability to get the desired boat.

The cave in question is Mapla Point Cave, which is to the east of Solewood Range (we have marked its location on the map).

FYI You can also travel the land on foot to reach this cave if you are not interested in traveling by boat.

Once you enter the Mapla Point Cave, go straight until you reach the end with a narrow passage blocked by a rock. There will be a small stream coming from this area.

Use your Ultrahand ability to remove the stone. Chumin will be behind the stone, and he will thank you for freeing him. This will complete the A Bottled Cry for Help side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Chumin will give you a Silver Rupee (100 Rupees) to rescue him. This cave has a lot of golden Ore Deposits that you can break to collect rare ores.

You can also collect a Big Hearty Truffle and some Brightbloom seeds from the cave.