Mods in Cyberpunk 2077 are used to upgrade and customize your equipment if there’s a mod slot present. This Cyberpunk 2077 Best Gear Mods guide covers a variety of different types of mods that are available in Cyberpunk 2077.

We will also go in-depth to explain the essential details like the weight and effects of these mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Gear Mods

Mods are available in the Inventory menu for you to assign and swap. They are also distributed into different tiers; the quality of a mod is determined through its rarity. The rarer a mod is, the better quality or impact it possesses.

Gear Mods in Cyberpunk 2077 are divided into 19 distinct types based on their different specifications.

Ranged Mods

This mod type consists of 12 mods, namely, Crunch, Penetrator, Pacifier, Combat Amplifier, Countermass, Pulverize, Weaken, Autoloader, Pax, Phantom, Neon Arrow, and Vendetta.

All of the mods in this type weigh 0.1 units except for Phantom, Neon Arrow, and Vendetta. The three mentioned mod names are 0.4 units in weight.

When it comes to rarity, Crunch, Penetrator, and Pacifier have a random rarity. Combat Amplifier, Weaken, Autoloader, Phantom, Neon Arrow, and Vendetta are Rare. Countermass has an Epic rarity, while Pulverize and Pax are uncommon.

All 12 mods in this type have specific effects.

Crunch can cause +5 damage with an additional +1 per mod rarity rank.

Penetrator offers +2% Crit Chance with +1% per mod rarity rank.

The Pacifier offers +6% Crit Chance with +2% per mod rarity rank.

Phantom provides a +5% Rate of fire

Neon Arrow provides -5% Reload time.

Vendetta causes +20% headshot damage.

One Uncommon mod, Pulverize, causes +5% damage to enemy limbs

Pax, another uncommon mod, makes bullets non-lethal.

Combat Amplifier gives a chance to apply status ailment of +5%, which includes bleeding, burn, and poison shock.

Countermass, the only ranged mod with epic rarity, nullifies vertical recoil while aiming.

Weaken makes enemies reduce their accuracy by 10% for 10 seconds when they are hit.

Autoloader decreases reload times after emptying ammo clip.

Short Scope

This type consists of five mods; all of them are common and are 0.3 units in weight.

OS-1 GimletEye increases zoom level by 0.2

Add-Vantage does the same as OS-1 GimletEye

Type 2067 increases zoom level by 0.4

CQO Mk. 72 Kanone MINI is the same as Type 2067

Hyakume increases Zoom level by 0.5.

Moreover, with all the short scope mods mentioned, swapping in and out of aim stance takes 0.05 of a second longer.

Long Scope

This type consists of 4 common mods that are 0.3 units in weight.

8 ClearVue increases the zoom level by 0.9

S0-21 Saika is the same as Mk. 8 ClearVue.

2x Grandstand increases zoom level by 0.5

E255 Percipient increases zoom level by 1.1

Swapping in and out in case of all these mods takes 0.1 of a second longer.

Sniper Scope

This type consists of two mods; HPO Mk.77 Kanone MAX and E305 Prospecta. Both of these mods have the same effect, i.e., the zoom level increases by three, and swapping in and out of aim stance takes 0.2 of a second longer.

Muzzle

There are four mods in this category, and all of them weigh 0.3 units.

The silencer is a common Muzzle. It decreases damage in active combat by -30% and deals with two times more damage inflicted by sneak attacks.

XC-10 Strix deals with x2.5 damage by sneak attacks.

XC-10 Cetus decreases -25% damage in active combat and deals x2.5 damage by sneak attacks. It also increases Crit Chance by +5%. Strix and Cetus are uncommon.

XC-10 Alecto is rare; it lessens -15% damage and deals with x2.5 damage by sneak attacks.

Melee

All of Melee Mods are rare and weigh 0.4 units.

Scourge causes Crit damage by +10%.

White-Knuckled causes +7% Crit Damage.

Cold Shoulder causes +7 damage.

Kunai is the last mod in this category that has an attack speed of +0.3 per second.

Clothing Mod

Clothing Mods enable you to upgrade your clothing pieces; you can equip your clothing with mods in the mod slots.

There are a total number of 21 mods in this type. All of them weigh 0.3 units.

There are 11 random mods in this type:

Armadillo with +2 to +150 Armor and an additional +20% per mod rarity rank.

Resist can reduce damage on status ailments by -5% with an extra -3% per mod rarity rank.

Backpacker has a carrying capacity of +5 with an additional +2 per mod rarity rank.

Footloose has +20% evasion with an extra +20% per mod rarity rank. Showtime can deal with damage to moderate and high-threat enemies by +5% with an additional +1.5% mod rarity rank.

Osmosis is another mod in this category; it has +5 Oxygen capacity and a further +1.5 per mod rarity rank with 100 base oxygen.

Plume has -5% fall damage with an additional -3% per mod rarity rank.

Zero Drag consists of +0.1 movement speed with an additional +0.03 per mod rarity rank.

The stamina cost of melee attacks with the mod Tenacity in this type is -5%, with an extra -1% per mod rarity rank.

Vanguard has +5% Block Effort Reduction with an additional +3% per mod rarity rank.

The last one from the random rarity mods in this type is Boom-Breaker with -5% damage taken from explosions and an additional -3% per mod rarity rank.

There are 6 Legendary mods in this mod type.

Fortuna and Bully are two mods with Crit Chances of +15% and +30%, respectively.

Coolit has immunity to the burning status effect.

Panacea has immunity to poison and shock status effects.

Predators can deal with low and high threat enemies by +25% damage.

Deadeye deals with +30% Crit Damage, and it has a Crit Chance of +15%.

There are a total of 4 Epic mods in the Clothing Mod type.

Antivenom with immunity to poison status effect.

Superinsulator with immunity to shock status effect.

Soft-Sole ensures that you make no noise when landing.

Cut-It-Out gives you immunity to the bleeding status effect.

Mantis Blade Edge

This mod type consists of 4 mods with zero weight, which is all rare.

All of these deal with various damages. They deal with physical, thermal, chemical, and electrical damages.

Mantis Blade Rotor

There are three mods of this type, all with 0 weight.

Slow Rotor is an Epic mod with an attack speed of 20%.

Fast Roto is an Epic mod with an attack speed of +40%.

Haming-8 Rotor is a legendary mod with a +25% attack speed.

Gorilla Arms Knuckles

There are a total number of five mods in this category, all with zero weight.

Four of them are rare and deal with physical, thermal, chemical, and electrical damage.

Animals Knuckles changes the type of damage dealt with to physical. Punching enemies with this mod can apply a bleeding status effect.

Gorilla Arms Battery

This mod type consists of five mods, and all of them have no weight.

Low capacity is an Epic mod that deals with +10% damage with Gorilla Arms.

Medium capacity is an Epic mod that deals with +25% damage with Gorilla Arms.

High capacity is an Epic mod that deals with +50% damage with Gorilla Arms.

Black-Market Battery and Rin3U have a legendary rarity. Black-Market Battery deals with +100% gorilla damage.

Rin3U battery causes +10% damage with Gorilla Arms and restores 100% stamina upon killing an enemy.

Monowire Cable

The four mods included in this type are all rare. They change the type of damage dealt with physical, thermal, chemical, and electrical. They have no weight.

Monowire Battery

This mod type consists of three Epic mods with no weight. They offer +10%, +25% and +50% damage with Monowire.

Projectile Launcher Round

This mod type consists of five mods; all of them weigh 0.4 units and are rare.

With these mods, regular shots explode on impact and deal physical, electrical, thermal, and chemical damage based on mod type.

Explosive Round offers increased damage, explosion range, and dismembering chance with charged shots.

Electrical Round offers an increased explosion range and stun targets.

Thermal Round provides a 20% chance to apply Burn usually and a 50% burn chance with charged shots.

Chemical Round delivers a 20% chance to use poison, and charged shots increase damage, explosion range, and an opportunity to apply poison by 50%.

Lastly, Tranquilizer Rounds can make regular shots render a single target unconscious. This mod also increases the impact and range of charged shots.

Projectile Launcher Wiring

This category involves three mods that weigh 0.4 units. Neoplastic Plating and Metal plating are rare.

Neoplastic Plating increases Crit Chance by +10% while Metal Plating increases all resistances by +10%.

Titanium Plating is an Epic mod that offers +7% Armor.

Universal Cyberarm Fragment

This mod type includes four rare mods called Sensory Amplifiers. They increase Crit Chance by +10%, Crit Damage by +30%, health by +15%, and Armor by +5%.

Sandevistan Fragment

This mod type includes eight mods that weigh 0.2 units.

Overclocked Processor is a random mod that increases Sandevistan duration by +0.5 second with an additional +0.2 per mod rarity rank.

Another Random mod is Sandevistan Heatsink that decreases Sandevistan cooldown by -2 seconds with an extra -0/5 per mod’s rarity rank.

Prototype Chip is rare, and it increases Crit Chance while Sandevistan is active by +5%.

Sandevistan Neurotransmitters are also rare and increase Crit Damage by +15%.

Mico-Amplifier and Arasaka Software are Legendary in terms of rarity. Micro-Amplifier clears status effects while Sandevistan is activated.

Arasaka Software makes enemies take 70% longer to detect you while Sandevistan is active.

Tyger Paw and Rabid Bull are Epic in rarity. Tyger Paw restores 15% of stamina while defeating enemies.

Rabid Bull restores 5% of health.

Berserk Fragment

This type consists of nine mods, which weigh 0.2 units. There are six random mods in this type.

Extended Berserk increases berserk duration by +1 second with an additional +1 per mod rarity rank.

Chained Berserk decreases cooldown by -5 seconds with an additional -0.5 er mod rarity rank.

Armored Berserk adds a +5% bonus to Armor and resistance while Berserk is active, with an extra +1% per mod rarity rank.

Bruising Berserk adds a bonus to melee damage by +10% with an additional +3% per mod rarity rank.

Focused Berserk adds bonus tp sway and recoil reduction by +10%, while Berserk is active and provides an extra +5% per mod rarity rank.

Invigorating Berserk increases health generation by +10%, while Berserk is active with an additional +3% per mod rarity rank.

There are two rare Berserk Fragment mods.

Devastating Berserk with +15% Crit Chance.

Sharpened Berserk with +25% Crit Damage while Berserk is activated.

The only legendary Berserk Fragment mod is Beat Mode.

Beast Mode adds a +15% bonus to Armor and resistance while Berserk is activated along with +15% health regeneration and 100% melee damage.

Kiroshi Optics Fragment

This type consists of 6 mods, and all of them weigh 0.4 units.

Target Analysis is a rare mode in which all weapons become non-lethal, and headshots do not deal with any additional damage.

Smart weapons with this mod primarily target the limbs.

Threat Detector is another rare mod of this type, which automatically highlights the enemies that detect you.

The uncommon mods include Explosive Analysis, Weakspot detection, and Trajectory Generator.

Explosive Analysis makes the Grenade trajectory and areas of effect visible.

Weak spot detection increases Crit Chance by +5%.

Trajectory Generator makes ricochet trajectory visible when aiming, and it requires the ballistic coprocessor hands cyberware.

Finally, the only legendary gear mods in Cyberpunk 2077 for Kiroshi optics Fragment mod is Trajectory Analysis. This mod provides bonus damage from headshots of +50%.