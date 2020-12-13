While playing Cyberpunk 2077, you will come across many weapons ranging from melee to tech and much more. This Cyberpunk 2077 Best Weapons guide will detail all weapon types and categories in Night City so you can equip your V with the best weapons available.
Cyberpunk 2077 Best Weapons
The weapons of CP 2077 are broadly categorized into Power, Tech, Smart and Melee Weapons. All these weapons have different mod slots and varying Stats in Cyberpunk 2077.
Let’s now look at each category of weapon in detail.
Power Weapons
These weapons, as the name suggests, have a lot of DPS. They also have some mod slots, so you can mod them up well.
These weapons exclusively have passive bonuses too, like headshot multiplier and thermal damage. We will discuss the stats of each weapon now.
DR5 Nova
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Power Revolver
- Mod Slots: 2
- Location:
DB-4 LGA
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Power Double Barrel Shotgun
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location: Rescue Mission
Unity
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Power Pistol
- Mod Slots: 2
- Location:
D5 Copperhead
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Power Assault Rifle
- Mod Slots: 2
- Location: Rescue Mission
M-10AF Lexington
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Power Pistol
- Mod Slots: 2
- Location: In Watson District, Night City, go to 2nd amendment store in Little China
Defender
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Power Light Machine Gun
- Mod Slot: 2
- Location: Same location as M-10A Lexington
SPT32 Grad
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Power Sniper Rifle
- Mod Slots: 1
- Location:
Nowaki
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Power Assault Rifle
- Mod Slots: 2
- Location:
Carnage
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Power Shotgun
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location:
DS1- Pulsar
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Power SMG
- Mod Slots: 2
- Location:
Tech Weapons
Tech weapons need time to charge up so that they can shoot a single powerful shot.
These weapons can also be used for rapid fire, but those individual shots will not be as effective. Let’s discuss the stats of each weapon in this type.
Nekomata
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Tech Sniper Rifle
- Mod Slots: 1
- Location: 2nd amendment store in Little China, Watson District of Night City
DB2-Satara
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Tech Double Barrel Shotgun
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location: Same Location as Nekomata
Smart Weapons
Smart weapons ensure that all your shots are bullseye on the head. You will have to install a RipperDock on your hand for these weapons to achieve their ability.
When up against enemies, wait for the little red to appear on them and then fire. Smart weapons will then make sure that it’s a head shot.
Melee Weapons
These weapons are to be used in close-ranged combat only.
Even though they increase your chances of being hit considerably, but are themselves very effective. Let’s look into the stats of all the melee weapons in CyberPunk 2077
Machete
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Long Blade Melee Weapon
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location:
Katana
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Katana
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location:
Knife
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Knife
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location:
Baseball Bat
- Rarity: Legendary
- Type: Two Handed Club
- Mod Slots: 3
- Location: In Watson District of Night City, find this in 2nd amendment store, Little China
Tanto
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Type: Knife
- Mod Slots: 0
- Location: Same as Baseball Bat