While playing Cyberpunk 2077, you will come across many weapons ranging from melee to tech and much more. This Cyberpunk 2077 Best Weapons guide will detail all weapon types and categories in Night City so you can equip your V with the best weapons available.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Weapons

The weapons of CP 2077 are broadly categorized into Power, Tech, Smart and Melee Weapons. All these weapons have different mod slots and varying Stats in Cyberpunk 2077.

Let’s now look at each category of weapon in detail.

Power Weapons

These weapons, as the name suggests, have a lot of DPS. They also have some mod slots, so you can mod them up well.

These weapons exclusively have passive bonuses too, like headshot multiplier and thermal damage. We will discuss the stats of each weapon now.

DR5 Nova

Rarity: Common

Type: Power Revolver

Mod Slots: 2

Location:

DB-4 LGA

Rarity: Common

Type: Power Double Barrel Shotgun

Mod Slots: 0

Location: Rescue Mission

Unity

Rarity: Common

Type: Power Pistol

Mod Slots: 2

Location:

D5 Copperhead

Rarity: Common

Type: Power Assault Rifle

Mod Slots: 2

Location: Rescue Mission

M-10AF Lexington

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Power Pistol

Mod Slots: 2

Location: In Watson District, Night City, go to 2nd amendment store in Little China

Defender

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Power Light Machine Gun

Mod Slot: 2

Location: Same location as M-10A Lexington

SPT32 Grad

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Power Sniper Rifle

Mod Slots: 1

Location:

Nowaki

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Power Assault Rifle

Mod Slots: 2

Location:

Carnage

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Power Shotgun

Mod Slots: 0

Location:

DS1- Pulsar

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Power SMG

Mod Slots: 2

Location:

Tech Weapons

Tech weapons need time to charge up so that they can shoot a single powerful shot.

These weapons can also be used for rapid fire, but those individual shots will not be as effective. Let’s discuss the stats of each weapon in this type.

Nekomata

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Tech Sniper Rifle

Mod Slots: 1

Location: 2nd amendment store in Little China, Watson District of Night City

DB2-Satara

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Tech Double Barrel Shotgun

Mod Slots: 0

Location: Same Location as Nekomata

Smart Weapons

Smart weapons ensure that all your shots are bullseye on the head. You will have to install a RipperDock on your hand for these weapons to achieve their ability.

When up against enemies, wait for the little red to appear on them and then fire. Smart weapons will then make sure that it’s a head shot.

Melee Weapons

These weapons are to be used in close-ranged combat only.

Even though they increase your chances of being hit considerably, but are themselves very effective. Let’s look into the stats of all the melee weapons in CyberPunk 2077

Machete

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Long Blade Melee Weapon

Mod Slots: 0

Location:

Katana

Rarity: Common

Type: Katana

Mod Slots: 0

Location:

Knife

Rarity: Common

Type: Knife

Mod Slots: 0

Location:

Baseball Bat

Rarity: Legendary

Type: Two Handed Club

Mod Slots: 3

Location: In Watson District of Night City, find this in 2nd amendment store, Little China

Tanto