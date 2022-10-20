How to Upgrade Weapons In Cyberpunk 2077

Weapons are your best friends in the unforgiving mean streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only do you need to kill a few thugs now and then, but you also need to protect yourself from the ever-increasing danger. Unfortunately, the competition gets stronger and stronger but your weapon stays the same.

Fortunately, you have the option to upgrade your favorite weapon of choice in Cyberpunk 2077. This guide will help you learn how to upgrade your weapons.

How weapon upgrading works in Cyberpunk 2077

We already know of modifying weapons, using the various mods we find in Cyberpunk 2077. But Mods don’t always cut it in the brutal streets of Night City. You need to make your weapon stronger from the ground up, you need to completely upgrade the weapon rather than just making it fancy.

The process of upgrading your weaponry in Cyberpunk 2077 is not so straightforward. You don’t even know in the start that you can upgrade your weapons, and honestly, it’s not even worthwhile to upgrade your weapons until mid-game when you start getting some actual bangers.

Any weapon that you upgrade is scaled to your level, meaning that if you decide to scale an old weapon, it will get a massive boost, as compared to a weapon that has around the same level as you. Upgrading your weapon will increase the damage output of your weapon, and even increase the other bonuses you get if you are upgrading an Epic or Legendary weapon.

To upgrade your weapons, keep in mind that you need to get to a certain level. The level differs for each weapon type, a low-level V can only upgrade Common or Uncommon weapons but a high-level V can even make upgrades to Legendary weapons.

Crafting Menu

You can upgrade any weapon of your selection in your Crafting menu. In your Inventory, you can open the Crafting and Upgrades tab. Here, all the weapons that you have on your person are shown. The weapons that you may have stashed in your vehicle or any storage are NOT shown here, so you have to get them in your inventory if you want to upgrade them.

From the Upgrades menu, select whatever weapon you want to upgrade, and you will be shown the changes in the weapon stats if you go through with the upgradation. Mostly, your DPS and damage increases, and Attacks per Second also increase for some melee and automatic weapons.

For upgrading your weapon, you need to have the required resources in your inventory. The resources required to upgrade your selected weapon are shown to the left of your stats. You will see both which and how many resources you need, and how many of those you have in your inventory.

Upgrade Resources

What resources do you need, and how many will depend on the rarity of your weapon and how many times have you already upgraded it? Keep in mind that all weapons can be upgraded only twice or thrice, so they aren’t too resource-heavy.

You need the same tier resources as your weapon, rare resources for rare weapons, epic resources for epic weapons, and legendary resources for legendary weapons.

All of the required resources can be found throughout the world, when you loot killed enemies, or even when you loot boxes around the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, rarer resources are harder to come across, but you need them nonetheless to upgrade your rare weapons.