How To Get The Order Shotgun In Cyberpunk 2077

The devastating Order shotgun is one of the many new weapons introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 with its Phantom Liberty expansion.

The Order is a tech double-barrelled shotgun that is known for taking down the sturdiest of enemies with a pallet spread of 14 at close to medium ranges.

Being one of the Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, the shotgun comes with a special ability to vaporize enemies after its charge goes above 66% and leaves behind a trail of EMP to disrupt enemy electronics after the charge has been fired.

How to unlock the Order shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077

The Order double-barrel shotgun can be purchased from the Black Market vendor located in the inner cities of Dog Town in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The Black Market vendor is quite famous for selling Iconic weapons. Do note that you will not find everything for sale all the time. The weapons on sale are refreshed every day.

If you reach the Black Market vendor and he is not selling the Order shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077, exit the shop and skip time by 24 hours. Return and check the vendor again. Keep doing so until you can purchase the Order shotgun.

The Order Shotgun stats, attachments, mods

The Order shotgun comes without any attachments and mod slots.

Stat Value Damage 218.18 Attack Speed 2 Reload Speed 1.16 Weapon Handling 2.73 Effective Range 15.75

Features: