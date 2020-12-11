This Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc Upgrades Locations, Abilities guide is divided into two portions, where one of the portions will be focused on the upgrades offered by the Ripperdocs and their abilities. While the other portion is about where they can be found.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc Upgrades and Locations

Many upgrades are offered in Cyberpunk 2077 that boost your character’s abilities according to your playstyle. These upgrades are given by the scientists known as the Ripperdocs.

Each of the Ripperdocs provides specific upgrades and are scattered around Night City.

Upgrades

Below is a brief description of what these upgrades have to offer.

Arms

You can modify your arms using the upgrades to increase physical damage, install a rocket launcher, or fit blades in your arms.

Circulatory System

Installing this upgrade enhances your health regeneration, stamina regeneration or equips a microgenerator that shocks your enemies.

Frontal Cortex

This upgrade provides a passive boost to your Critical Hit Damage, increases your chances for a Critical Hit, and increases damage given to specific enemy types.

Hands

Hands upgrades provide you the ability to install smart weapons that prove beneficial for you in a gun-fight. These weapons lock one spot on the enemy where all of your bullets will land on. You can also customize your hands using this upgrade.

Integumentary System

This upgrade provides buffs to your armor for increased protection in head to head combat.

Legs

With the help of leg upgrades, you can unlock double jump for your character to reach heights that are out of your reach.

Nervous System

Using this upgrade will install a Reflex Tuner that slows down time when you’re detected or when you’re health drops below 25%. This upgrade also installs a Neofiber in your nervous system that increases your chances of evasion by 6%.

Operating System

This is where you will find all of the cool mods you can use to get into enemy heads. You can hack the enemy’s weapons for a short period, blind your targets, and blow their brains.

You can equip these mods by accessing the cyberware settings from the inventory menu. You are given a few slots to equip these mods.

Ocular Implant

It gives you the ability to scan your nearby area or your enemies to point out their weaknesses and find hidden stuff within the vicinity.

Skeleton

Skeleton upgrades increase your carrying capacity along with your overall stamina. Unlocking this upgrade at the beginning of your campaign will prove quite beneficial for you.

Ripperdoc Locations

The Ripperdocs can be found in the following locations of the map and provide the listed upgrades.

(More locations will be added as we update the article)

Robert – Watson Ripperdoc

Look for a market place in the center of Watson city. You will find Robert in that market. He only provides rare and legendary Operating System upgrades.

Rare Upgrades

Biotech E Mk.2: 7x Base Ram, 6x Buffer Size, 4x Slots, Quickhacks while scanning, Increased Quickhacks damage, and Increased RAM recovery rate by 9 units/min. (Total Cost: $15,000)

Stephenson Tech Mk.2: 6x Base Ram: 7x Buffer Size, 4x Slots, Quickhacks while scanning, 30% increase in Quickhacks duration during combat, 30% Quickhack cooldown reduction. (Total Cost: $15,000)

Legendary Upgrades

Raven Microcyber Mk.4: 10x Base Ram, 8x Buffer Size, 6x Slots, Quickhacks while scanning, 60% increase in Quickhack distance, Increased RAM recovery rate by 6 units/min, 100% increase in time taken by an enemy netrunner to hack you. (Total Cost: $35,000 or 14 street credits)

Zetatech Berserk Mk.5 (Body Level 18 required): Increased Melee Damage by 20%, Reduced Weapon Recoil by 20%, Strength and Resilience boost, 20% increase in Armor Resistance, Berserk lasts for 10 seconds with a 30 seconds cooldown, Jumping from a high height generates shockwaves that damages nearby enemies, 5% Health is restored when you finish an enemy. (Total Cost: $43,750)