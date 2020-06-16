In P4 Golden, consumable items are known as Expendables. Expendables are types of items that are only useable once. They disappear from your inventory after you use them. In this Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items guide, we have listed all different types of consumables present in P4G.
Healing Items
Different kind of healing items are present in Persona 4 and serve as support utilities. Some restore HP, some restore SP, some revive allies, and some heal Status Ailments. These items can either be bought or found in chests.
Orange Smash
Price: 120. Restores 10 HP to an ally.
Red Goldfish
Price: N/A. Restores 10 HP to an ally.
Peach Seed
Price: N/A. Restores 20 HP to an ally.
Genji Ayu
Price: N/A. Restores 25 HP to an ally.
Amber Seema
Price: N/A. Restores 50 HP to an ally.
Medicine
Price:850. Restores 100 HP to an ally.
Inaba Trout
Price: Fishing. Restores 100 HP to an ally.
Ointment
Price: 1,600. Restores 200 HP to an ally.
Antibiotic Gel
Price: 2,900. Restores 400 HP to an ally.
Value Medicine
Price:1,900. Restores 100 HP to all allies.
Medical Kit
Price: 1,900. Restores 200 HP to all allies.
Macca Leaf
Price: 6,400. Restores 400 HP to all allies.
Life Stone
Price: N/A. Restores 30% of an ally’s max HP.
Bead
Price: N/A. Fully restores an ally’s HP.
Huge Fish
Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s HP.
Meguro Tuna
Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s HP.
Bead Chains
Price: N/A. Fully restores all allies HP.
Soma
Price: N/A. Fully restores party’s HP and SP.
Dr. Salt NEO
Price: 120. Restores 5 SP to an ally.
Second Maid
Price: 120. Restores 5 SP to an ally.
The Natural
Price: 120. Restores 5 SP to an ally.
Hachiro Octopus
Price: Fishing. Restores 10 SP to an ally.
Red Goldfish
Price: Fishing. Restores 10 SP to an ally.
Tap Soda
Price: 120. Restores 10 SP to an ally.
Soul Drop
Price: N/A. Restores 10 SP to an ally.
Snuff Soul
Price: N/A. Restores 50 SP to an ally.
Chewing Soul
Price: N/A. Restores 100 SP to an ally.
Pulsating Sone
Price: N/A. Restores 100 SP to an ally.
Guardian
Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s SP.
Mystical Scarab
Price: N/A. Restores all SP to an ally.
Sea Guardian
Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s SP.
Soul Food
Price: N/A. Restores all SP to an ally.
Bead Melon
Price: Gardening. Fully restores on ally’s HP and SP.
Revival Bead
Price: 1,950. Revives an ally, and restores 50% of HP.
Balm of Life
Price: 4,850. Revives an ally, and fully restores HP.
Dokudami Tea
Price: 450. Cures Poison (1 Ally).
Mouthwash
Price: 450. Cures Silence (1 Ally).
Royal Jelly
Price: 450. Cures Enervation and Exhaustion (1 Ally).
Sedative
Price: 450. Cures Panic, Fear, and Rage (1 Ally).
Stimulant
Price: 450. Cures Dizzy and Down (1 Ally).
Amrita Soda
Price: N/A. Cures all ailments besides Down and Unconscious (party).
Hiranya
Price: Gardening. Cures all ailments besides Down and Unconscious (party).
Battle Items
These are the items that can only be used while you are in a battle against Shadows in The TV world. These items can be found in chests, bought or received as a reward from the battle.
Ice Cube
Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Ice damage to 1 enemy.
Dry Ice
Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Ice damage to all enemies.
Frost Magatama
Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Ice damage to 1 enemy.
Firecracker
Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Fire damage to 1 enemy.
Hell Magatama
Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Fire damage to 1 enemy.
San-zun Tama
Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Fire damage to all enemies.
Pinwheel
Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Wind damage to 1 enemy.
Yashichi
Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Wind damage to all enemies.
Cyclone Magatama
Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Wind damage to 1 enemy.
Ball of Lightning
Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Electric damage to 1 enemy.
Tesla Coil
Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Electric damage to all enemies.
Arc Magatama
Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Electric damage to 1 enemy.
Smart Bomb
Price: N/A. Deals 100 points of non-elemental damage to all enemies.
Bombing Balloon
Price: N/A. Deals 100 points of non-elemental damage to all enemies.
Curse Paper
Price: N/A. Casts Mudoon on 1 enemy.
Segaki Paper
Price: N/A. Casts Hamaon on 1 enemy.
Physical Mirror
Price: N/A. Barrier that reflects Physical Attack one time (1 ally).
Magic Mirror
Price: N/A. Barrier that reflects magic one time (1 ally).
Fire Signal
Price: N/A. Raises the entire party’s Attack.
Uplifting Radio
Price: N/A. Raises the entire party’s Attack.
Diamond Shield
Price: N/A. Briefly raises the entire party’s Defense.
Super Sonic
Price: N/A. Briefly raises the entire party’s Evasion/Hit rate.
Olympic Tape
Price: N/A. Raises party’s Evasion/Hit rate.
Purifying Salt
Price: N/A. Nullifies stat penalties (all foes).
Purified Water
Price: N/A. Nullifies stat bonuses (all foes).
Red Paprika
Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Fire resistance for 3 turns.
White Paprika
Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Ice resistance for 3 turns.
Blue Paprika
Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Electric resistance for 3 turns.
Green Paprika
Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Wind resistance for 3 turns.
Dungeon Consumables
Dungeon items are only useable in a dungeon. These can be obtained from Chests in Dungeons, the Shiroku Store in the Central Shopping District, and from defeating Shadows.
Goho-M
Price: 950. Leave the Dungeon
Vanish Ball
Price: 950. 100% chance of escaping a battle (some battles are inescapable).
Chest Key
Price: N/A. A key to open locked treasure chests.
Skill Cards
Skill cards can be used to learn new skills. Skill cards are obtainable at the end of battles during a shuffle.
Along with learning new skills, these cards can also be given to Marie in The Velvet Room to add to registry.
Materials
In Persona 4 Golden, materials are used to complete certain side quests or to earn money by selling them to Daidara Metal Works.
Selling these Materials will allow Daidara to create new Weapons, Armor, or Accessories depending on which material was sold.
Gems
Gems are special items which are obtained as a reward after winning battles. Gems can be traded to obtain new weapons. They can also be sold for money.
In addition to receiving them as a reward, following gems can be obtained from the Lady in White at Tatsuhime Shrine at night once you have given her enough of the fish she requests.
- Kingyou Stone – Red Goldfish x1
- Gyosen Stone – Genji Ayu x3
- Yazu Stone – Amber Seema x1
- Masuda Stone – Inaba Trout x5
- Taisui Stone – Huge Fish x1
- Mondo Stone – Guardian x1
- Takou Stone – Hachiro Octopus x1
- Kaiou Stone – Sea Guardian x1