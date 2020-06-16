In P4 Golden, consumable items are known as Expendables. Expendables are types of items that are only useable once. They disappear from your inventory after you use them. In this Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items guide, we have listed all different types of consumables present in P4G.

Persona 4 Golden Expendable Items

Healing Items

Different kind of healing items are present in Persona 4 and serve as support utilities. Some restore HP, some restore SP, some revive allies, and some heal Status Ailments. These items can either be bought or found in chests.

Orange Smash

Price: 120. Restores 10 HP to an ally.

Red Goldfish

Price: N/A. Restores 10 HP to an ally.

Peach Seed

Price: N/A. Restores 20 HP to an ally.

Genji Ayu

Price: N/A. Restores 25 HP to an ally.

Amber Seema

Price: N/A. Restores 50 HP to an ally.

Medicine

Price:850. Restores 100 HP to an ally.

Inaba Trout

Price: Fishing. Restores 100 HP to an ally.

Ointment

Price: 1,600. Restores 200 HP to an ally.

Antibiotic Gel

Price: 2,900. Restores 400 HP to an ally.

Value Medicine

Price:1,900. Restores 100 HP to all allies.

Medical Kit

Price: 1,900. Restores 200 HP to all allies.

Macca Leaf

Price: 6,400. Restores 400 HP to all allies.

Life Stone

Price: N/A. Restores 30% of an ally’s max HP.

Bead

Price: N/A. Fully restores an ally’s HP.

Huge Fish

Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s HP.

Meguro Tuna

Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s HP.

Bead Chains

Price: N/A. Fully restores all allies HP.

Soma

Price: N/A. Fully restores party’s HP and SP.

Dr. Salt NEO

Price: 120. Restores 5 SP to an ally.

Second Maid

Price: 120. Restores 5 SP to an ally.

The Natural

Price: 120. Restores 5 SP to an ally.

Hachiro Octopus

Price: Fishing. Restores 10 SP to an ally.

Red Goldfish

Price: Fishing. Restores 10 SP to an ally.

Tap Soda

Price: 120. Restores 10 SP to an ally.

Soul Drop

Price: N/A. Restores 10 SP to an ally.

Snuff Soul

Price: N/A. Restores 50 SP to an ally.

Chewing Soul

Price: N/A. Restores 100 SP to an ally.

Pulsating Sone

Price: N/A. Restores 100 SP to an ally.

Guardian

Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s SP.

Mystical Scarab

Price: N/A. Restores all SP to an ally.

Sea Guardian

Price: Fishing. Restores all of one ally’s SP.

Soul Food

Price: N/A. Restores all SP to an ally.

Bead Melon

Price: Gardening. Fully restores on ally’s HP and SP.

Revival Bead

Price: 1,950. Revives an ally, and restores 50% of HP.

Balm of Life

Price: 4,850. Revives an ally, and fully restores HP.

Dokudami Tea

Price: 450. Cures Poison (1 Ally).

Mouthwash

Price: 450. Cures Silence (1 Ally).

Royal Jelly

Price: 450. Cures Enervation and Exhaustion (1 Ally).

Sedative

Price: 450. Cures Panic, Fear, and Rage (1 Ally).

Stimulant

Price: 450. Cures Dizzy and Down (1 Ally).

Amrita Soda

Price: N/A. Cures all ailments besides Down and Unconscious (party).

Hiranya

Price: Gardening. Cures all ailments besides Down and Unconscious (party).

Battle Items

These are the items that can only be used while you are in a battle against Shadows in The TV world. These items can be found in chests, bought or received as a reward from the battle.

Ice Cube

Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Ice damage to 1 enemy.

Dry Ice

Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Ice damage to all enemies.

Frost Magatama

Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Ice damage to 1 enemy.

Firecracker

Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Fire damage to 1 enemy.

Hell Magatama

Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Fire damage to 1 enemy.

San-zun Tama

Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Fire damage to all enemies.

Pinwheel

Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Wind damage to 1 enemy.

Yashichi

Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Wind damage to all enemies.

Cyclone Magatama

Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Wind damage to 1 enemy.

Ball of Lightning

Price: 450. Deals 50 points of Electric damage to 1 enemy.

Tesla Coil

Price: 850. Deals 50 points of Electric damage to all enemies.

Arc Magatama

Price: N/A. Deals 150 points of Electric damage to 1 enemy.

Smart Bomb

Price: N/A. Deals 100 points of non-elemental damage to all enemies.

Bombing Balloon

Price: N/A. Deals 100 points of non-elemental damage to all enemies.

Curse Paper

Price: N/A. Casts Mudoon on 1 enemy.

Segaki Paper

Price: N/A. Casts Hamaon on 1 enemy.

Physical Mirror

Price: N/A. Barrier that reflects Physical Attack one time (1 ally).

Magic Mirror

Price: N/A. Barrier that reflects magic one time (1 ally).

Fire Signal

Price: N/A. Raises the entire party’s Attack.

Uplifting Radio

Price: N/A. Raises the entire party’s Attack.

Diamond Shield

Price: N/A. Briefly raises the entire party’s Defense.

Super Sonic

Price: N/A. Briefly raises the entire party’s Evasion/Hit rate.

Olympic Tape

Price: N/A. Raises party’s Evasion/Hit rate.

Purifying Salt

Price: N/A. Nullifies stat penalties (all foes).

Purified Water

Price: N/A. Nullifies stat bonuses (all foes).

Red Paprika

Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Fire resistance for 3 turns.

White Paprika

Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Ice resistance for 3 turns.

Blue Paprika

Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Electric resistance for 3 turns.

Green Paprika

Price: Gardening. Gives one ally Wind resistance for 3 turns.

Dungeon Consumables

Dungeon items are only useable in a dungeon. These can be obtained from Chests in Dungeons, the Shiroku Store in the Central Shopping District, and from defeating Shadows.

Goho-M

Price: 950. Leave the Dungeon

Vanish Ball

Price: 950. 100% chance of escaping a battle (some battles are inescapable).

Chest Key

Price: N/A. A key to open locked treasure chests.

Skill Cards

Skill cards can be used to learn new skills. Skill cards are obtainable at the end of battles during a shuffle.

Along with learning new skills, these cards can also be given to Marie in The Velvet Room to add to registry.

Materials

In Persona 4 Golden, materials are used to complete certain side quests or to earn money by selling them to Daidara Metal Works.

Selling these Materials will allow Daidara to create new Weapons, Armor, or Accessories depending on which material was sold.

Gems

Gems are special items which are obtained as a reward after winning battles. Gems can be traded to obtain new weapons. They can also be sold for money.

In addition to receiving them as a reward, following gems can be obtained from the Lady in White at Tatsuhime Shrine at night once you have given her enough of the fish she requests.